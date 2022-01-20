Kevin Ellis previews a big night for KC Comets

We’re recording from the United Soccer Coaches Convention in downtown KC this week, and there’s a certain buzz about arena soccer around here. The Comets are at the top of the Major Arena Soccer League and have a huge match on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Center. The clash with the Tacoma Stars is sure to draw a big crowd from the convention.

Kevin Ellis, KC native & current Comets player, sat down with us along with Brian Budzinski, Managing Partner of the Comets. We spoke about the state of MASL, the excitement building around the sport, the Comets’ great start to the season, and the big game on Saturday.

