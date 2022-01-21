Current Events: Desiree Scott & Kristen Edmonds return, a potential delay in NWSL preseason, & more

We are starting a new column this week, “Current Events,” which will cover all the Kansas City Current and NWSL news for the week, what we’re watching, and updates.

This week, the Current announced the signing of three players, including Desiree Scott, and introduced new head coach Matt Potter and General Manager Camille Levin at a press conference.

We’re also following the report from The Athletic about a work stoppage that could delay the start of the NWSL preseason, if there is no progress on a few key details on the negotiations for a collective bargaining agreement between the NWSL Players Association and the league.

Desiree Scott, Kristen Edmonds, and Alex Loera sign new contracts

Kansas City’s fourth-round pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft, defender Alex Loera, has signed with the club through the 2024 season. Loera had opted to return to Santa Clara University to finish her collegiate career in 2021, putting a hold on the start of her professional career. The pause paid off as Loera led the Broncos to the school’s second NCAA Championship in May 2021 and earned the Honda Sport Award, given to the best collegiate female athlete.

Defender/midfielder Kristen Edmonds also agreed to a new contract with the club through the 2022 season after the club had exercised her contract option. Edmonds came to Kansas City after a trade with the Orlando Pride in January 2021. She was a regular starter for KC in 2021, leading the team in starts (21), minutes played (1,721), and captained the squad through six matches.

Also returning for 2022 is midfielder Desiree Scott. The Canadian National Team member, who won a gold medal with Canada at the Tokyo Olympics, and NWSL veteran had received a new contract offer after the 2021 season.

Matt Potter/Camille Nevin introduced

At a press conference on Thursday, the club officially introduced new head coach Matt Potter and General Manager Camille Levin, where both outlined their vision and goals as they lead the Current to become the best club in the world.

We also learned at this press conference that former Head Coach Huw Williams is now the club’s Director of Soccer Operations. Williams had shifted to a technical/recruiting identification role with the club after the 2021 season.

We're here to compete, win and succeed both on and off the pitch. Ready to get started with @MattPotter70 at the helm. pic.twitter.com/cT8Io5HVNJ — KC Current (@thekccurrent) January 19, 2022

Couldn't be more excited to have @C_Levin as our General Manager as we make this vision a reality. pic.twitter.com/FUbxf7tNPj — KC Current (@thekccurrent) January 19, 2022

Will the NWSL preseason start?

Yesterday, Meg Linehan of The Athletic reported that NWSL players would not report to the start of preseason, set to begin on February 1, if there was not a collective bargaining agreement in place. Negotiations have taken place for over a year, but they need to settle on a few details, including free agency and roster rules.

This would be the first work stoppage since the two sides, which includes NWSL owners, began meeting in 2020. It would also mark a significant shift of power to the players since the league was formed in 2013.