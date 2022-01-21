Wrapping up a busy week - Shades of Blue

It’s an IRL SOB! We’re back to recording in-person as we enjoy podcast row at the United Soccer Coaches Convention in Downtown KC.

This is a truly massive event with some big names and faces. We were lucky enough to get invited and be a part of all the action. So many people have joined us to talk Sporting KC, KC Current, KC Comets, futsal, and any other way to discuss the beautiful game.

SKC made moves this week, and it seems there’s likely more to come. Daniel Sperry stops by to talk about all the news, rumors, and signings from a busy week in Kansas City soccer.

