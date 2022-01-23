 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Matt Besler unfiltered: When Loyalty Ends

The Shades of Blue talks with former Sporting KC captain Matt Besler in a comprehensive interview filled with memorable moments about soccer, life, retirement, and the surprising cost of loyalty.

By Thad Bell, Robert Rusert, and Cody Bradley
Matt Besler on the Shades of Blue
Thad Bell

After 12 seasons with his hometown team Sporting Kansas City and a final year with Austin FC, Matt Besler is a free man. Free from the commitments MLS and the US National Team requires. Free to speak and reflect on the past and present while questioning what the future will bring.

Matt Besler with Austin

Graciously, Captain KC sat down with Thad @TheBackPost and Robert @SpKCLife of The Shades of Blue Soccer Show on podcast row at the United Soccer Coaches Convention for a comprehensive discussion that is at times cathartic, at times humorous and fun, and at all times intimate.

The conversation starts with Matt talking about States Soccer, the lifestyle apparel business he started with his friends. Then the conversation grows increasingly open and personal, covering leaving Sporting KC and more. Well worth listening to the whole pod.

Thank you, Matt Besler. And welcome back to Kansas City.

