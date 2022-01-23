Matt Besler unfiltered: When Loyalty Ends

After 12 seasons with his hometown team Sporting Kansas City and a final year with Austin FC, Matt Besler is a free man. Free from the commitments MLS and the US National Team requires. Free to speak and reflect on the past and present while questioning what the future will bring.

Graciously, Captain KC sat down with Thad @TheBackPost and Robert @SpKCLife of The Shades of Blue Soccer Show on podcast row at the United Soccer Coaches Convention for a comprehensive discussion that is at times cathartic, at times humorous and fun, and at all times intimate.

The conversation starts with Matt talking about States Soccer, the lifestyle apparel business he started with his friends. Then the conversation grows increasingly open and personal, covering leaving Sporting KC and more. Well worth listening to the whole pod.

Thank you, Matt Besler. And welcome back to Kansas City.

