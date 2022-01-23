Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: More Milestones for Gibson

The third iteration of the Kansas City Comets won their first ever game in Kansas City proper last night defeating the Tacoma Stars 9-2 at the T-Mobile Center in downtown KC. It’s only the second time the team has played in KC proper, the last coming in 2012 in a loss to the Wichita Wings. Here are the stats and milestones from last night’s game.

Leo Gibson’s 2nd goal was his 300th in all competitions for the Comets, he’s the first player to reach that mark.

Gibson made his 250th appearance in all competitions for the Comets, he’s the first player to reach that mark.

Gibson recorded his 36th hattrick in league play. That’s as many as the next 5 (Vahid Assadpour 11, Byron Alvarez 11, Bryan Perez 5, Max Touloute 5, Kevin Ellis 4) combined.

Ramone Palmer recorded his 49th league assist, breaking his tie with Byron Alvarez for 6th all time on that list.

Kevin Ellis’ goal was his 50th goal/assist in all competitions for the Comets, he’s the 17th player to reach that mark.

Ellis scored his 36th goal for the Comets, breaking his tie with Alain Matingou for 14th all time on that list.

Nicolau Neto recorded his 21st win in all competitions for KC, tying him with Boris Pardo for the 2nd most all time.

Mirko Sandivari made his 55th appearance in all competitions, tying him with Ryan Junge and James Togbah for 18th all time on that list.