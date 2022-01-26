Across State Lines: Busio Misses US Call Up

Gregg Berhalter and US Soccer announced the USA’s roster for his upcoming week’s World Cup qualifiers. One name originally missing from the list was former Sporting KC midfielder, Gianluca Busio, who has been a regular in the starting eleven for Venezia FC in the Italian Serie A. In Berhalter’s press conference it was revealed the Busio had been called up but had to be dropped after he contracted COVID. It’s disappointing for Busio as he’s been a regular fixture in the squad since last summer’s Gold Cup.

Elsewhere, player movement around the US continues ahead of leagues starting up. Former Sporting HomeGrown Player and current KC Comet, Matt Lewis will be making the move from the NISA to the USL Championship with his club Detroit City as the club announced that Lewis will be returning for the 2022 season.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - No game until 3/12.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - No games currently scheduled.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Started and played 90 minutes in Virton’s 4-0 loss to Waasland-Beveren.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Dressed but did not lay in either of Olimpia’s games.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 2-0 win over Universidad Catolica.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Did not dress in Mazatlan’s 2-1 loss to Toluca.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Mantois’ 1-1 draw with Linas-Montlhery.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 1/29.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Envigado - Colombia - Started and played 61 minutes in Envigado’s 1-0 loss to America de Cali.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Offseason.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - In health and safety protocols.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/19.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Tied RC Saint Joseph 1-1.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Bengaluru’s 1-1 draw with Goa.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Lewes - England - Did not dress in either of Lewes’ games.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game until 1/30.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Tijuana’s 2-2 draw with Club Atletico.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Started and played 90 minutes in Chainat’s 2-2 draw with Customs Ladkrabang.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Edmonton - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - Game this week postponed.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Offseason.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Offseason.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Did not dress in either of Atletico’s games.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in Montpellier’s 1-0 loss to Troyes. Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Montpellier’s 3-2 win over Monaco.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - No game this week.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - FAS - El Salvador - Did not play in FAS’s 3-0 loss to Aguila.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Offseason.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Started and played 72 minutes in Universidad’s 2-0 loss to Colo-Colo.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - No game until 1/28.

Allie Hess (KCC) - Duisburg - Germany - No game until 1/29.

Shelby High (KC) - Portugal - Have not confirmed what team she has signed for.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game until 2/12.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Dressed but did not play in Vizela’s 3-2 win over Tondela.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - HIFK - Finland - Started and played 90 minutes in Sierra Leone’s 1-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Offseason.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in Sporting’s 2-0 win over Clube Condeixa.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 78 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 3-1 win over San Cristobal.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Breidablik - Iceland - No game until 2/12.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Al Aqaba - Jordan - Offseason.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Tied Gicumbi 1-1. Defeated Musanze 3-2.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Sfintul Gheorghe - Moldova - No game until 3/13.

Michal Mravec (SKC) - SK Gbelany - Slovakia - No games scheduled.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Entente’s 2-1 loss to Gobelins.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - Debrecen VSC - Hungary - No game until 1/29.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Did not dress in Daxo’ 0-0 draw with Olympiakos Nicosia.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Fenix de Pilar - Argentina - Offseason.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Started and played 86 minutes in Troyes’ 1-0 win over Montpellier. Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 2-1 loss to Anders.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Did not dress in Panathinaikos B’s 3-1 loss to APO Levadiakos.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Started and played 90 minutes in West Ham’s 4-2 loss to Chelsea. Started and played 90 minutes in West Ham’s 3-0 win over Everton.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - No game this week.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - No game until 2/13.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Playing with Hajduk Split’s youth team.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 5-2 win over Fjolnir.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - Basel - Switzerland - No game until 1/30.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - No game until 2/13.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - No game until 2/13.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - Did not dress in Prachuap’s 3-1 loss to Leo Chiangrai United.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Did not dress in AEK Athens B’s 1-0 win over AO Episkopi Rethymnou.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Did not dress in Comunicaciones’ 2-0 loss to Coban Imperial.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - No game until 2/20.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - No game until 2/13.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Just signed with the club.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 0-0 draw with Rochdale. Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 2-1 win over Walsall.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - No game this week.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - FK Vozdovac - Serbia - No game until 2/11.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 1/29.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - No game this week.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Keflavik - Iceland - Lost 2-1 to Leiknir Reykjavik.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Defeated Almahalla 2-0.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Did not play in Sanjoanense’s 3-3 draw with Vitoria Guimaraes II.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 9-2 win over Tacoma.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Had an assist in KC’s 9-2 win over Tacoma.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 6-5 win over Chihuahua. Had an assist in San Diego’s 11-10 win over Chihuahua.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - Kansas City - Scored a goal in KC’s 9-2 win over Tacoma.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - No game this week.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 9-2 win over Tacoma.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - No game this week.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Had an assist in Harrisburg’s 6-5 win over Baltimore.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Played in Ontario’s 10-4 win over Baltimore. Played in Ontario’s 4-3 win over Utica.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 9-2 win over Tacoma.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Played in Dallas’ 15-4 loss to Florida. Played in Dallas’ 10-6 loss to Florida.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 9-2 win over Tacoma.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Kansas City - Had 2 assists in KC’s 9-2 win over Tacoma.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 9-2 win over Tacoma.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 9-2 win over Tacoma.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma -Did not dress in Tacoma’s 9-2 loss to KC.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 9-2 win over Tacoma.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Had an assist in KC’s 9-2 win over Tacoma.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Scored a goal in Ontario’s 10-4 win over Baltimore. Scored 2 goals in Ontario’s 4-3 win over Utica.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 6-5 win over Chihuahua. Played in San Diego’s 11-10 win over Chihuahua.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Dressed but did not play in Florida’s 15-4 win over Dallas. Played in Florida’s 10-6 win over Dallas.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Did not dress in either of San Diego’s games.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Did not dress in either of Ontario’s games.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Out for the season.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 9-2 win over Tacoma.

Mark Saxby (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 9-2 win over Tacoma.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 9-2 win over Tacoma.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Had 3 assists in KC’s 9-2 win over Tacoma.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Had a goal and an assist in KC’s 9-2 win over Tacoma.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Played in Tacoma’s 9-2 loss to KC.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Scored two goals and had an assist in Florida’s 15-4 win over Dallas. Scored a goal in Florida’s 10-6 win over Dallas.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - No game until 2/27.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - No game until 2/26.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - No game until 2/27.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - No game until 2/26.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/27.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - No game until 2/26.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - No game until 2/26.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/26.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - No game until 2/17.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - No game until 2/27.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - No game until 2/17.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - No game until 2/17.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - No game until 2/26.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - No game until 2/27.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/27.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - No game until 2/15.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/26.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Amy Rodriguez (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Offseason.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Offseason.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

USL Championship

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - Pittsburgh - No game until 3/12.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Tyler Blackwood (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - San Antonio - No game until 3/12.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - No game until 3/12.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/13.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - El Paso - No game until 3/12.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - No game until 3/12.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - No game until 3/12.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - No game until 3/12.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/13.

Zac Lubin (SPR) - Phoenix - No game until 3/12.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - No game until 3/12.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - El Paso - No game until 3/12.

Camden Riley (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - No game until 3/12.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/12.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/12.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game until 3/12.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Tucson - No game until 4/2.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - No game until 4/2.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Greenville - No game until 4/2.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - No game until 4/2.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game until 4/2.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Omaha - No game until 4/9.

MLS Next Pro

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

NISA

Louis Bennett II (SPR) - Chicago - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Chicago - Offseason.

James Kasak (SKC) - Chattanooga FC - Offseason.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Chicago - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Stumptown - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Alex Molano (SKC) - Denton - Offseason.

USL2

Wilfred Williams (SKC) - Tri-Cities - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Robert Beric (SKC)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Aurelien Collin (SKC)

Matt Constant (SKC)

Christian Duke (SKC)

Dom Dwyer (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Luis Gil (SKC)

Wilson Harris (SKC)

Christian Herrera (SPR)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Kamar Marriott (SKC)

Luis Martins (SKC)

Ropapa Mensah (SPR)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Amobi Okugo (SKC)

Lawrence Olum (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Roberto Puncec (SKC)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Tony Rocha (SKC)

Maegan Rosa (KC)

Max Rugova (ACA)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Graham Smith (SKC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Brooks Thompson (SKC)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)