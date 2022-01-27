How to Watch: Sporting KC vs. Colorado Rapids Preseason Game

While the offseason was short, it still feels like too long since we’ve seen Sporting Kansas City on a soccer pitch. Well that wait is coming to an end. It’s probably best to keep expectations reasonable as it’s only the second preseason game (the USMNT game was last week behind closed doors). Additionally, all three young international signings hadn’t arrived as of Tuesday’s press conference and there were some injuries.

For the game, Sporting KC will face off with the defending Western Conference champions, the Colorado Rapids (that still feels weird to type). This is the first announced game of the Rapid’s preseason.

How to Watch: Live Stream on SportingKC.com*

Date: Saturday, January 29th

Time: 5:00 PM CST (4:00 PM MST)

Where: Kino North Stadium — Tucson, Arizona (tickets)

*According to the team, league rules prohibit the stream from being accessible outside of Kansas and Missouri (excluding St. Louis — meaning they can’t watch). So if you don’t live in KS or MO, or your in St. Louis, you won’t be able to watch. However, there are services like VPNs out there, that let you “be” where you need to be to see something. If you are out of market, I’d recommend figuring that out before Saturday.

Remainder of Preseason Schedule

Saturday, January 29th @ 5:00 PM CST — Colorado Rapids — Tucson, AZ

Thursday, February 3rd @ 12:00 PM CST — Portland Timbers — Phoenix, AZ

Wednesday, February 9th @ 12:00 PM CST — El Paso Locomotive — Phoenix, AZ

Saturday, February 12th @ 6:00 PM CST — Phoenix Rising FC — Phoenix, AZ

Saturday, February 19th @ 3:00 PM CST — Toronto FC — Austin, TX

Here is the full schedule and roster of players invited to camp (though word is the SKC Academy players will rotate in and out). No word yet on other streams to watch games, but we’ll provide that information when it’s available.