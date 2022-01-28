Report: LeFlore Signs in Portugal

Sporting Kansas City academy player Isaiah LeFlore looks like he will be leaving the club and moving abroad. Reports out of Portugal are that LeFlore will be signing with SC Braga in the Primeira Liga. To add to those reports, the 19-year-old LeFlore appears on Braga’s first team roster on the league’s website. As of now though there has been no official announcement from Braga about LeFlore signing with the club.

LeFlore has spent the last two seasons on an academy contract for Sporting’s USL Championship side, Sporting KC II. He became a key part of the team this past season as he made nineteen appearances for the club, thirteen of them starts. Over his two years with the club he’s made twenty-six appearances, predominately as a left back.

At the end of the 2021 season, Sporting announced that they were in negotiations with LeFlore to sign him to a professional contract. Then earlier this year it came out that LeFlore would not be returning to the team in 2022.

Sporting will get no transfer fee for LeFlore since he was not on a professional contract with the club. He becomes the second player on an academy contract to leave and go directly to Europe after Max Rugova who left KC to join 1.FC Nurnberg’s U19 team.