The week between Christmas and New Years is a slow news week for Major League Soccer in general. Staffs take the week off to get some recovery in before a short offseason wraps up and preseason kicks off. But that doesn’t mean there is no news, as there were some pretty big transactions and rumors that went down. Let’s get caught up.

Pepi Sold for $20 Million!

USMNT and FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi is on the move. He’ll be joining Bundesliga club FC Augsburg for $20 million plus add ons (Update: the team confirmed it).

Ricardo Pepi > FC Augsburg deal now signed. Paperworks signed between clubs, deal completed with Pepi in Munich and official statement expected soon #FCAugsburg



Augsburg will pay $20m plus add ons directly to FC Dallas on a club-record fee. Here-we-go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/WmEqh06Y59 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2022

That only places him behind Alphonso Davies in MLS Homegrown players being transferred out (Gianluca Busio is on the list too). It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out for Pepi. The teenager could use this as a stepping stone to something greater, or he could stumble, as many have before him. Now at least fans won’t be mad when he’s called into the National Team since he’s not in MLS anymore. What an academy Dallas has. I still don’t get firing Luchi Gonzalez or why no one else tapped him to run their academy.

Pepi will immediately be joining a relegation battle as Augsburg is one point above the relegation playoff in Germany. It remains to see if that’ll be good for him after fellow USMNT strikers Josh Sargent and Bobby Wood struggled at times in Germany.

Bryan Reynolds back to MLS?

Another one of the biggest transfers in MLS history, and another FC Dallas product, Bryan Reynolds is rumored to be getting a loan back to MLS. Sporting Kansas City find themselves without a right-back but this doesn’t make sense for my money (I only bring it up because I saw social media accounts asking for it).

Reynolds is now 20, but SKC already have a similar prospect in 18-year-old Kayden Pierre. I’d rather see him play over taking a loan and developing someone else’s talent. Reynolds only has 15 starts in MLS and somehow translated that into $8.5 million to go to AS Roma. He played well, but that’s some serious good business from Dallas after they had just sold Reggie Cannon just before that (Cannon was ahead of Reynolds on the depth chart).

Let’s make Pierre the next Reynolds instead of burying him on the bench.

Anderlecht is rumored to be the destination currently, so this isn’t happening with KC, but I had to mention it.

SKC and the US Open Cup

The Lamar Hunt US Open Cup is hopefully returning after a two year hiatus brought on by the pandemic. The 2022 version of the tournament is currently set to have Sporting KC enter in the round of 32. 17 MLS teams enter a round earlier in the third round, but because Sporting finished higher up the table they get to join a round later.

In prior seasons, most MLS teams joined in the round of 32, but a format change came for the 2022 version seeing a chunk of teams start earlier. This will allow up to 24 lower division teams to a chance to advance to the round of 32, versus only 11 having that chance in 2019. All 17 MLS teams coming in for the third round will face a lower division opponent. If more of them were to advance, that increases the likelihood Sporting would have a new opponent instead of just playing the same old teams again.

Miramontez to NWSLPA

Recently retired Kansas City Current defender Sydney Miramontez will be continuing her soccer journey. The KC native will join the NWSLPA in only their second full time staffed position. It sounds like she’ll wear many hats in her new role and it’ll be interesting to see the role she plays in bringing the NWSL their first collective bargaining agreement with the players.

MLS News and Rumors