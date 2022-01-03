Sporting KC II Possibly Signing Indiana Defender Spencer Glass

The ‘no news’ week has come to an end and something new is happening for Sporting Kansas City. Well, more like Sporting KC II. The former USL Championship club appear to be starting their roster build for the 2022 season adding to the stunningly low two players currently under contract at last word.

University of Indiana defender Spencer Glass appears to be the next to join the team’s ranks according to his Instagram and Twitter (thanks to Jack C. Edwards for the keen eye).

Former Indiana defender Spencer Glass is joining MLS side Sporting Kansas City, per his Instagram. #iums pic.twitter.com/qHAwE4QkWS — Jack C. Edwards (@jackcedwards) January 3, 2022

Thank you Hoosier Nation. It was an honor to wear the jersey and represent Indiana. Forever grateful to play for the best program in the nation. @IndianaMSOC pic.twitter.com/Nxknf0aYpX — Spencer Glass (@Spencer_Glass21) December 3, 2021

Spencer spent six years in college with the Hoosiers from 2016 through 2021. He redshirted as a freshman and played two senior seasons due to the weirdness that was COVID-19. Coming into college he was rated as one of the top 150 players by Top Drawer Soccer and before that played for the Indiana Fire Academy who are an affiliate of the USL’s Indy Eleven and MLS’ Chicago Fire. They are in MLS Next.

According to the IU website, he amassed nine goals and 21 assists in college.

Will this be like last year?

In 2021, Sporting KC II signed a couple college players, Aeden Stanley and Preston Judd, who went on to be drafted in the MLS SuperDraft and ultimately sign with those teams (technically Judd signed with the LA Galaxy II). Spencer could be in the same boat as he would be eligible for the draft.

I am hearing that he is in the progress of signing with SKC II but not sure if the paperwork has cleared through the league yet so may not be announced officially for awhile. #SportingKC https://t.co/b1u9XFTeIb — Thad (@TheBackpost) January 3, 2022

According to The Blue Testament’s own Thad Bell, this signing hasn’t been announced yet due to paperwork so we might not hear anything for a while. Though, since the player confirmed it, surely it’s happening. He wouldn’t qualify as a Homegrown though, so he has to be bound for the 2nd team.

Glass himself is coming off an injury, where he broke his tibia, but has since returned to play in college. Apparently it was the result of a very bad challenge against the University of Michigan and was quite graphic.

Spencer’s Fit with SKC II

As to where he could fit in with the team, he appears to play left back according to Transfermarkt. While he hadn’t re-signed the last time we heard, that is a position where Sporting KC II actually have a guy they play, SKC Academy member Isaiah LeFlore. Maybe this is an indication LeFlore is headed up to the first team. But that’s purely speculation.

The soon to be 24-year-old Spencer will get a chance to prove himself with SKC II. The team is looking for left backs on both rosters, so you never know what the future holds.