Comets run away from Sidekicks

A big second half powered the Kansas City Comets past the Dallas Sidekicks by a final score of 9-4 on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

It was a tight first half but a four-point second-half for Ray Lee gave them a more comfortable advantage.

Improving to 9-1 this season, the Comets entered Saturday’s contest without goalkeeper Nicolau Neto, opening the door for Lou Misner to get this first start this season. Despite the goalkeeper switch, the Comets were still able to keep their opponent under five goals for the sixth time this season while the Comets scored nine for the fifth time this season.

Comets forward Adam James hit the back of the net for the first time this season, however, it was for Dallas as his loose pass rolled into his own net just over two minutes in. Comets player-coach Leo Gibson leveled the score at 1-1 less than five minutes in before Bradlee Baladez put the visitors back in front.

Ali Sodal scored his second of the season for KC, knocking in a rebound to make it 2-2 before the first quarter expired. MASL veterans Ramone Palmer and Jamie Lovegrove exchanged goals in the second half of the second quarter to make it 3-3 at halftime.

Ray Lee put together quite a performance in the second half. Most of it came within a two-minute period in the third quarter, starting with a wonderful assist for John Sosa’s eighth goal of the season with 9:07 left in the period. Then Sosa assisted Lee with 7:29 left before Lee assisted Lucas Sousa 15 seconds later to make it 6-3.

Gibson scored his 18th goal of the season as the KC powerplay was nearing expiration to make it 7-4 with 3:43 left in the third. Lee got his fourth point and third assist of the game when he found Rian Marques with less than 10 minutes left in the final frame. The Comets scored a sixth straight when Absa Solorio score his first MASL goal to give KC a six-goal lead. Julio Varela ended KC’s second-half shutout with 29.9 seconds left in the contest when he scored a consolation for the Sidekicks, leaving with a 9-4 defeat.

Kansas City (9-1; 27 points) now leads the Central Division by 12 points with more than half of the season to play. Dallas (5-7; 15 points) still sit in a solid position to make the wild card team, nine points above the line.

Lee tied a career-high with four points in a single game, last doing it in a 14-6 win against the Orlando SeaWolves just over two years ago. Gibson followed with three points while Sosa, Marques and Sousa each had two points.

Misner picked up his sixth consecutive win and first of the season. He made eight saves and ended the night stopping 67 percent of shots.

The Comets are off until Saturday, Feb. 12 when they host the Chihuahua Savage for a first-ever meeting between the two sides.