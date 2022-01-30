Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Lee Moves Up Lists

Kansas City native, Ray Lee had himself a big performance last night in the Kansas City Comets’ 9-4 win over the Dallas Sidekicks scoring one goal and assisting on three more to see himself moving up a number of lists. Here are the stats and milestones from last night’s game.

Ray Lee’s goal was his 27th in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Milan Ivanovic for 19th all time on that list.

Lee’s three assists gave him 18 in league play for the Comets, moving him int 16th all time on that list.

The three assists gave him 20 in all competitions, moving Lee into a tie with Max Touloute for 16th all time on that list as well.

Lee’s 4 point performance gave him 43 goals/assists in league play for KC, moving him into 18th place all time on that list.

The four points gave him 47 goals/assists in all competitions, moving him into 18th all time on that list.

Adam James made his 78th appearance in all competitions for the Comets, tying him with Alain Matingou for 16th all time on that list.

Mirko Sandivari made his 56th appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Ryan Junge and James Togbah for 18th all time on that list.