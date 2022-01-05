Across State Lines: Stanley Signs with Miami

The offseason around the United States is in full swing as teams continue to make signings for the 2022 season. One of the latest signings is Aedan Stanley signing with The Miami FC in the USL Championship. Stanley had signed with Sporting KC II head of the 2021 USL Championship season but ended up being drafted by Austin FC in the MLS SuperDraft. KC agreed to terminate his contract so that he could sign with Austin where he made nine appearances in 2021.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - No game until 3/12.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - No games currently scheduled.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - No game until 1/23.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - No game until 1/14.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - No game until 1/23.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - No game until 1/9.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - No game until 1/15.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 1/29.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Jaguares de Cordoba - Colombia - No game until 1/23.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Offseason.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - No game this week.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/19.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - No game until 1/8.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Bengaluru’s 4-2 win over Chennaiyin. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Bengaluru’s 1-1 draw with East Bengal.

Jorge Claros (SKC) - CD Real Sociedad - Honduras - No game until January.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Lewes - England - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Lewes’ 2-0 win over Bognor Regis. Did not dress in Lewes’ 4-2 loss to Kingstonian.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game until 1/30.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - No game until 1/10.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - No game until 1/8.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Edmonton - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - Dressed but did not play in Eastern’s 1-0 win over Lee Man. Started and played 59 minutes, scoring a goal in Eastern’s 3-0 win over HK U23.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Offseason.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Offseason.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Karlsruher SC (loan) - Germany - Playing with Karlsruher’s U19 team.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - No game until 1/8.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Montpellier’s 1-0 win over Strasbourg.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in Brisbane’s 4-2 win over Melbourne.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - FAS - El Salvador - No game until 1/14.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Offseason.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - No game until 1/23.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - No game until 1/28.

Shelby High (KC) - Portugal - Have not confirmed what team she has signed for.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game until 2/12.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Dressed but did not play in Vizela’s 2-0loss to Maritimo. Started and played 89 minutes in Vizela’s 2-0 win over Belenenses.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - HIFK - Finland - African Cup of Nations kicks off for Sierra Leone on 1/11.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Offseason.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - No game until 1/16.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - Hospitalet - Spain - No game until 1/9.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Breidablik - Iceland - No game until 2/12.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Al Aqaba - Jordan - Offseason.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Started and played 90 minutes in Mukura’s 2-1 loss to AS Kigali.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Sfintul Gheorghe - Moldova - No game until March 13.

Michal Mravec (SKC) - SK Gbelany - Slovakia - No games scheduled.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Nea Salamia - Cyprus - No game until 1/8.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - Debrecen VSC - Hungary - No game until 1/29.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Daxo’s 1-0 win over Ethnikos Achna.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Fenix de Pilar - Argentina - Offseason.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - No game this week.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Did not dress in Panathinaikos B’s 1-0 win over APS Zakynthos.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game until 1/9.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - No game until 2/13.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Playing with Hajduk Split’s youth team.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - No game until 1/8.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - Basel - Switzerland - No game until 1/30.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - No game until 2/13.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - No game until 2/13.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - No game until 1/8.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Did not dress in AEK Athens B’s 1-0 loss to GS Kallithea.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 0-0 draw with Municipal. Started and played 62 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 2-0 loss to Malacateco.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - No game until 2/20.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - No game until 2/13.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 77 minutes in Bradford’s 2-1 win over Barrow.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - No game until 1/9.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - FK Vozdovac - Serbia - No game until 2/11.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 1/29.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - No game this week.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Keflavik - Iceland - No game until 1/8.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - No game until 1/12.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - No game until 1/9.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 10-4 win over Milwaukee. Recorded an assist in KC’s 6-5 win over Milwaukee.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 6-3 win over Ontario.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - Kansas City - Scored 3 goals in KC’s 10-4 win over Milwaukee. Did not dress in KC’s 6-5 win over Milwaukee.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Did not dress in St. Louis’ 4-3 loss to Dallas. Played in St. Louis’ 8-3 loss to Dallas.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Had a goal and an assist in KC’s 10-4 win over Milwaukee. Played in KC’s 6-5 win over Milwaukee.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - Did not play in either of St. Louis’ games.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - No game this week.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Did not dress in Ontario’s 6-3 loss to San Diego.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 10-4 win over Milwaukee. Played in KC’s 6-5 win over Milwaukee.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Played in Dallas’ 4-3 win over St. Louis. Played in Dallas’ 8-3 win over St. Louis. Played in Dallas’ 7-5 win over Milwaukee.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Had an assist in KC’s 10-4 win over Milwaukee. Had an assist in KC’s 6-5 win over Milwaukee.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Kansas City - Scored a goal in KC’s 10-4 win over Milwaukee. Played in KC’s 6-5 win over Milwaukee.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Had an assist in KC’s 10-4 win over Milwaukee. Scored 2 goals in KC’s 6-5 win over Milwaukee.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - No game this week.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in either of KC’s games.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 10-4 win over Milwaukee. Did not dress in KC’s 6-5 win over Milwaukee.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Played in Ontario’s 6-3 loss to San Diego.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Did not dress in San Diego’s 6-3 win over Ontario.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Dressed but did not play in Florida’s 10-3 win over Utica.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 6-3 win over Ontario.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Did not dress in Ontario’s 6-3 loss to San Diego.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Played in both KC’s 10-4 win over Milwaukee and 6-5 win over Milwaukee.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Mark Saxby (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Scored a goal in KC’s 10-4 win over Milwaukee. Played in KC’s 6-5 win over Milwaukee.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Scored 2 goals in KC’s 10-4 win over Milwaukee. Scored 2 goals in KC’s 6-5 win over Milwaukee.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - No game this week.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Had an assist in Florida’s 10-3 win over Utica.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Offseason.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Offseason.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Offseason.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Toronto - Offseason.

Kortne Ford (KC) - Colorado - Offseason.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Offseason.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Offseason.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Offseason.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Offseason.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Offseason.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Amy Rodriguez (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Offseason.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Offseason.

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL) - Portland - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Offseason.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

USL Championship

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - Pittsburgh - Offseason.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Tyler Blackwood (SPR) - Oakland - Offseason.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Indy (Loan) - Offseason.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - El Paso - Offseason.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Offseason.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - Offseason.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Zac Lubin (SPR) - Phoenix - Offseason.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Austin - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - El Paso - Offseason.

Camden Riley (SKC) - Rio Grande Valley - Offseason.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Oakland - Offseason.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Offseason.

Tucker Stephenson (ACA) - Oklahoma City - Offseason.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Offseason.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Tucson - Offseason.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Offseason.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Greenville - Offseason.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - North Texas - Offseason.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Omaha - Offseason.

NISA

Louis Bennett II (SPR) - Chicago - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Chicago - Offseason.

James Kasak (SKC) - Chattanooga FC - Offseason.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Chicago - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Stumptown - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Alex Molano (SKC) - Denton - Offseason.

USL2

Wilfred Williams (SKC) - Tri-Cities - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Danny Barbir (SPR)

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Alvaro Beltran (COL-MidAmerican)

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Kansas City

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Aurelien Collin (SKC)

Matt Constant (SKC)

Petar Cuic (SPR)

Amadou Dia (SKC)

Christian Duke (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Luis Gil (SKC)

Gui Gomes (COL-Benedictine)

Anthony Grant (Comets)

Wilson Harris (SKC)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

Robert Kelly (KC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Kamar Marriott (SKC)

Luis Martins (SKC)

Ropapa Mensah (SPR)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Lawrence Olum (SKC)

Ike Opara (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Roberto Puncec (SKC)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Tony Rocha (SKC)

Maegan Rosa (KC)

Kelyn Rowe (SKC)

Max Rugova (ACA)

Ilie Sanchez (SKC)

Arielle Ship (KCC)

Matheus Silva (SPR)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Graham Smith (SKC)

Rojay Smith (SPR)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Brooks Thompson (SKC)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)

Adrian Zendejas (SKC)