KC Current hire General Manager & Goalkeeper Coach

As pre-season nears, the Kansas City Current have begun making announcements surrounding their front office and coaching staff.

A new general manager

Yesterday, the club announced that Camille Levin has been named General Manager of the club. Beginning January 15, Levin will be responsible for the overall management of soccer operations.

NEWS: KC Current Names Camille Levin as General Manager



Welcome to Kansas City, @C_Levin!



https://t.co/wuMHIivAxo pic.twitter.com/KkEJ9ESJRf — KC Current (@thekccurrent) January 6, 2022

Levin is a Stanford University alum, playing alongside Lo LaBonta and winning the school’s first NCAA Championship in 2011. She is a former NWSL player, having spent time with Sky Blue FC (Now NY/NY Gotham FC) in 2014, Orlando Pride in 2015, Houston Dash in 2017. Levin finished her playing career with the Norwegian side Vålerenga in 2018 and also played professionally with Göteborg (Sweden, 2012-2013) and Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia, 2013-2014).

After her playing career, Levin was serving the Manager of Talent Development for WWE, where she handled all aspects of talent recruitment and management for the organization. She comes to Kansas City after serving as Vice President of Blueprint Sports & Media Entertainmen where she was responsible for all athlete-related activities with the company.

A new goalkeeper coach

Lloyd Yaxley has been appointed as the team’s new goalkeeper coach. Yaxley has spent the past 10 seasons coaching in the NWSL, most recently with the Orlando Pride the last five years, working with former U.S National Team goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris.

NEWS: We've named NWSL coaching veteran Lloyd Yaxley as our new Goalkeeper Coach!



“The ‘player-first’ philosophy that this club lives by creates the perfect environment for players to prosper and grow." - @lloydyaxley



https://t.co/tBrtf1morJ pic.twitter.com/tmDyqrUWCx — KC Current (@thekccurrent) January 7, 2022

Before joining the Pride, Yaxley was the Washington Spirit’s goalkeeper coach from 2013-2015. He also served as a goalkeeper coach for the U.S. Women’s National Team at the U17, U18, U23 and Senior levels.

The Current have yet to hire/announce a head coach, so the announcement of a new goalkeeper coach seemed peculiar.