Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: 800 Road Goals

The Kansas City Comets picked up their sixth win of the season on the road against the Dallas Sidekicks on Saturday night. Here are the stats and milestones from the game last night.

Matt Lewis’ goal was the 800th goal away from home for the Comets.

James Togbah made his 53rd appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Andre Braithwaite for 19th all time on that list.

Mirko Sandivari made his 50th appearance in league play for KC, he’s the 18th player to reach that mark.

Sandievari made his 52nd appearance in all competitions, tying him with Braithwaite for 20th all time on that list.

Ray Lee scored his 23rd league goal for KC, breaking his tie with Guerrero Pino for 20th all time on that list.

Lee recorded his 41st goal/assist for KC, tying him with Anthony Grant for 19th all time on that list.

Nicolau Neto recorded his 19th win in all competitions for KC, tying him with Stephen Paterson for 3rd all time on that list.