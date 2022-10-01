Preview: KC Current at Racing Louisville

Match: Racing Louisville (4-9-8, 20pts) vs Kansas City Current (10-5-6, 36pts)

When: Saturday, Oct 1st at 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Lynn Family Stadium – Louisville, Kentucky

Watch: Twitch

Listen: ESPN Kansas City Radio, 94.5 FM | 1510 AM

The Kansas City Current (10-5-6, 36pts) look to secure at least a 3rd place finish when they face Racing Louisville (4-9-8, 20pts) on the road Saturday evening. If Kansas City earns a point with a draw, they will finish no worse than third place and would host a playoff match.

The Current made a tremendous turnaround after a poor league start with a thirteen-game unbeaten streak. They finally dropped a match in the middle of a tough three-game week with the first two on the road. They rebounded with a draw and then a statement win last week to secure the Current’s first playoff spot.

Playoff math

It’s easy, a win or a draw the Current will finish at least in third and have their first home playoff game. The Current could finish first or second overall depending on the results of Portland Thorns (1st, 38 pts) at Gotham FC and OL Reign (2nd, 37 pts) hosting Orlando.

Last Meeting: The Current took a 1-0 win at home when Victoria Pickett earned a penalty kick. Lo’eau LaBonta slammed it home in the third minute and the Current held on for the win. This victory was the first result in Kansas City’s unbeaten streak, going thirteen with nine wins and four draws.

Scoring by committee and the team Golden Boot race

The Current has two players tied with seven goals: Lo’eau LaBonta and CeCe Kizer with Kristen Hamilton close behind with six. They are quickly followed by Hailie Mace with four and Elyse Bennett with three. It could be a battle for playoff position and the Golden Boot winner.

Availability

KC Current

OUT:

Jaycie Johnson (right leg)

Sam Mewis (SEI- right leg)

Mallory Weber (SEI- right leg)

Lynn Williams (SEI- right leg)

QUESTIONABLE: N/A

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: N/A

Racing Louisville

OUT:

Nadia Nadim (left leg)

Wang Shuang (excused absence)

Zaneta Wyne (excused absence)

QUESTIONABLE: N/A

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: N/A

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City Current midfielder Claire Lavogez — Lavogez scored again in her last match to give her two goals and assist in her first eight appearances. The French international has looked more dangerous each game as she adapts to the team.

Kansas City attacker CeCe Kizer – Kizer played in the last match these two teams contested but she was on the other side. Kizer was traded to the Current at the end of May and has scored all seven of her goals this season for Kansas City.

Racing Louisville goalkeeper Katie Lund — Lund has been one of the NWSL’s top shot-stoppers this season. Racing has given her plenty of opportunities and despite Lund’s tremendous efforts, Louisville has given up the thrid most goals. Lund will need to be on her game as she will face a well balenced attack from Kansas City as they look to secure or advance their playoff positioning.