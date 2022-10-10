Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Sporting Close Out the Season

Sporting Kansas City’s 2022 season came to a close in Frisco, Texas on Sunday afternoon in a 2-1 loss to FC Dallas. Here are the stats and milestones from the game.

Graham Zusi’s goal was his 31st in league play for KC, tying him with Benny Feilhaber and Mo Johnston for 9th all time on that list.

It was Zusi’s 32nd goal in MLS competitions, tying him with Johnston for 9th all time on that list.

It was Zusi’s 35th goal in all competitions, tying him with Feilhaber for 9th all time on that list.

Zusi’s goal was his 12th league goal away from home, breaking his tie with Teal Bunbury, Kei Kamara, and Feilhaber for 10th all time on that list.

It was Zusi’s 13th in all competitions away from home, tying him with Felipe Gutierrez, Bunbury, and Feilhaber for 9th all time on that list.

Daniel Salloi made his 172nd appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Ilie Sanchez for 16th all time on that list.

Salloi made his 154th appearance in MLS competitions, tying him with Michael Harrington for 18th all time on that list.

Salloi made his 145th league appearance, breaking his tie with Matt McKeon, Wolff and Sanchez for 17th all time on that list.

Johnny Russell made his 165th appearance in all competitions, tying him with Wolff for 20th all time on that list.

Russell made his 152nd appearance in MLS competitions, breaking his tie with Wolff for 20th all time on that list.

Russell made his 132nd start in MLS competitions, tying him with Wolff for 20th all time on that list.

Russell made his 142nd start in all competitions, tying him with Jimmy Nielsen for 20th all time on that list.

Felipe Hernandez made his 29th substitute appearance in league play, tying him with Cam Duke for 17th all time on that list.

Hernandez made his 33rd substitute appearance in all competitions, tying him with Lawrence Olum for 18th all time on that list.