Across State Lines: Medranda Becomes US Citizen

Former Sporting KC midfielder, forward, defender, Jimmy Medranda is officially a US citizen. The Seattle Sounders announced this past week that Medranda had gained US citizenship. Medranda, born in Colombia has been playing in the US since Sporting acquired him on loan late in the 2013 season.

Here is the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in either of Columbus’s games.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’s 2-1 win over KC.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Dressed but did not play in RSL’s 3-1 win over Portland.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 60 minutes in LAFC’s 1-0 loss to Nashville.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 74 minutes, scoring a goal in Nashville’s 1-0 win over LAFC.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Did not dress in Minnesota’s 2-0 win over Vancouver.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Started and played 45 minutes in Atlanta’s 2-1 loss to NYCFC.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Orlando - Dressed but did not play in either of Orlando’s games.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Colorado (Loan) - Started and played 69 minutes in Colorado’s 1-1 draw with Austin.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’s 2-2 draw with Charlotte. Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Columbus’s 2-1 loss to Orlando.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 3-1 win over Houston.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Montreal’s 3-1 win over Miami.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Dressed but did not play in Cincinnati’s 5-2 win over DC.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Dressed but did not play in DC’s 5-2 loss to Cincinnati.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-2 draw with Columbus. Dressed but did not play in Charlotte’s 2-0 loss to New York.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Started and played 73 minutes in Vancouver’s 2-0 loss to Minnesota.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Dressed but did not play in Seattle’s 2-2 draw with San Jose.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Dressed but did not play in Seattle’s 2-2 draw with San Jose.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Colorado’s 1-1 draw with Austin.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 1-0 loss to Nashville.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 3-1 win over Houston.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Nashville’s 1-0 win over LAFC.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Did not dress in NYCFC’s 2-1 win over Atlanta.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in either of Charlotte’s games.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Season over.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Season over.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in New Zealand’s 2-0 loss to Japan.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - No game this week.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Orlando - Season over.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Season over.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Started and played 61 minutes in Iceland’s 4-1 extra time loss to Portugal.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - No game this week.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Season over.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Season over.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Season over.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Dressed but did not play in either of the USA’s games.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - No game this week.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Season over.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Season over.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Season over.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Season over.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Season over.

Maegan Rosa (FCKC) - Houston - No game this week.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Season over.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in the USA’s 2-1 loss to England. Started and played 90 minutes in the USA’s 2-0 loss to Spain.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in Canada’s 2-0 win over Argentina. Started and played 90 minutes in Canada’s 4-0 win over Morocco.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - No game this week.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Season over.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - No game this week.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Season over.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in San Antonio’s 2-1 win over Birmingham.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 90 minutes in Oakland’s 3-1 win over Hartford.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Colorado Springs’s 4-1 win over El Paso.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Did not dress in Las Vegas’s 3-2 win over Miami.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Came of the bench and played 4 minutes in Birmingham’s 2-1 loss to San Antonio.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - No game this week.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 2-1 win over Detroit.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 3-1 loss to Atlanta.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Started and played 90 minutes in Loudoun’s 8-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Dressed but did not play in Tampa Bay’s 8-0 win over Loudoun.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Louisville’s 2-1 win over Detroit.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’s 4-1 win over El Paso.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Dressed but did not play in Birmingham’s 2-1 loss to San Antonio.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Came off the bench and played 33 minutes in Indy’s 4-1 win over Charleston.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Did not dress in Pittsburgh’s 1-1 draw with Sacramento.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 2-1 loss to Louisville.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 67 minutes in Birmingham’s 2-1 loss to San Antonio.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - No game this week.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Did not dress in Phoenix’s 2-1 loss to RGV.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 79 minutes in Louisville’s 2-1 win over Detroit.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Started and played 58 minutes, recording an assist in Indy’s 4-1 win over Charleston.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in San Diego’s 3-3 draw with New Mexico.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Started and played 45 minutes in Orange County’s 2-1 loss to El Paso.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 3-2 loss to Las Vegas.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in Louisville’s 2-1 win over Detroit.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - No game this week.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’s 2-2 draw with RGV. Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’s 2-1 win over New York.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Did not dress in Charleston’s 4-1 loss to Indy.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 3-2 loss to Las Vegas.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 3-3 draw with San Diego.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - No game this week.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - No game this week.

MLS Next Pro

Sagir Arce (KC) - Minnesota (Loan) - Season over.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in St. Louis’s 4-1 loss to Columbus.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - North Texas (Loan) - Season over.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Season over.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Season over.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Season over.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Came off the bench and played 35 minutes in St. Louis’s 4-1 loss to Columbus.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Season over.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Season over.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Season over.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Season over.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Season over.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Season over.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Season over.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - Season over.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 1-0 win over Madison.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Charlotte’s 1-0 loss to Greenville.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 1-0 win over Charlotte.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Started and played 89 minutes in Omaha’s 1-1 draw with South Georgia.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Dressed but did not play in South Georgia’s 1-1 draw with Omaha.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Madison’s 1-0 loss to Richmond.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Chattanooga’s 1-0 win over North Carolina.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Did not dress in Richmond’s 1-0 win over Madison.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 1-0 loss to Greenville.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 2-0 win over San Diego. Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 2-0 win over Flower City.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - No game this week.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game this week.

International

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Did not dress in Chindia’s 1-0 win over U Craiova 1948.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Came off the bench and played 37 minutes, scoring a goal in Virton’s 3-1 loss to Anderlecht II.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Started and played 90 minutes in Vida’s 3-0 loss to Motagua.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 1-1 draw with Curico Unido.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Loaned to Minnesota United 2.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game this week.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - Started and played 40 minutes in Vasas’ 2-0 loss to Kisvarda.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Did not dress in Deportivo’s 2-1 win over Deportes Tolima.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Did not dress in Future’s 2-0 CAF Confederations Cup win over Kallon.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Tianjin’s 1-0 loss to Wuhan Three Towns.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 2-0 loss to Deportivo Riestra.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 74 minutes in Venezia’s 2-1 loss to Bari.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game this week.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Offseason.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 90 minutes in Bengaluru’s 1-0 win over Northeast United.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Offseason.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Scotland’ 1-0 win over Austria. Started and played 90 minutes in Scotland’s 1-0 loss to Ireland.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Did not dress in either of Ujpest’s games.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - No game this week.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Offseason.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 1-0 win over Forge. Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 1-0 loss to Cavalry.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 1-1 draw with Sporting San Miguelito.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 89 minutes, recording an assist in Jeju’s 2-1 win over Pohang Steelers. Started and played 45 minutes in Jeju’s 3-1 loss to Incheon United.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - No game this week.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Started and played 83 minutes in Australia’s 4-1 win over South Africa. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Australia’s 3-1 win over Denmark.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - Aguila - El Salvador - Started and played 90 minutes in Aguila’s 2-1 loss to Platense.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Dressed but did not play in Forge’s 1-0 loss to Pacific. Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Forge’s 1-0 win over HFX Wanderers.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Loaned to Colorado Rapids.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Vaduz’s 2-2 Conference League draw with Dnipro-1. Did not dress in Vaduz’s 2-2 draw with FC Schaffhausen.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game this week.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - No game until 10/16.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not dress in Jarun’s 2-1 loss to Croatia Zmijavci.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Did not dress in Vizela’s 1-0 win over Casa Pia.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 1-1 draw with Torpedo Belaz.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Started and played 84 minutes in Argentina’s 2-0 loss to Canada. Started and played 90 minutes in Argentina’s 2-2 draw with Poland.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Dabas’s 3-0 loss to Kecskemeti TE II.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 1-0 win over Rapitenca.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - No game this week.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Did not dress in Reykjavik’s 3-2 win over Valur. Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Reykjavik’s 2-1 loss to Stjarnan.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Did not dress in Finn Harps’ 3-0 loss to Derry City.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - No game this week.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game this week.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 58 minutes in MTK’s 2-0 loss to Nyiregyhaza Spartacus. Did not dress in MTK’s 1-1 draw with Gyori.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - No game this week.

Heather O’Reilly (FCKC) - Shelbourne - Ireland - No game this week.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - AE Zakakiou - Cyprus - Started and played 73 minutes in Zakakiou’s 0-0 draw with PO Achyronas Onisilos.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Defensores’s 0-0 promotion playoff draw with Canuelas.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Started and played 60 minutes in Troyes’s 3-2 loss to Nice.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game this week.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - No game this week.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Club withdrew from league due to increased energy prices.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - Came off the bench and played 14 minute sin Hajduk’s 2-1 win over Varazdin.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Botev’s 1-0 loss to Levski Sofia.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-2 win over Valur. Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 2-1 loss to Stjarnan.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 2-1 loss to Young Boys.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game this week.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - Started and played 79 minutes in Rudes’s 2-2 draw with Vukovar.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - No game this week.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - No game until 10/16.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Came off the bench and played 33 minutes in Plaza’s 1-0 win over Penarol.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Did not dress in Hilden’s 4-2 win over SC Union Nettetal.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game this week.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 79 minutes in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Belgium. Started and played 99 minutes in Portugal’s 4-2 extra time win over Iceland.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 2-2 (4-2) shootout loss to Leicester City U21 in the EFL Trophy. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Bradford’s 1-0 loss to Stockport County.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Dressed but did not play in Port’s 0-0 draw wiih Muangthong United.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - Started and played 59 minutes, scoring a goal in Graficar’s 1-1 draw with Indija.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - No game this week.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Did not dress in Honved’s 2-2 draw with Mezokovesd-Zsory.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Gorica’s 2-0 loss to Rijeka.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - Did not dress in Vllaznia’s 8-0 win over KF Laci.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Oliveirense’s 2-2 draw with Benfica II.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/10.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - No game until 12/10.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Empire - No game until 12/1.

Adam James (KC) - Empire - No game until 12/1.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - No game until 12/10.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida - Offseason.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - No game until 12/1.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire - No game until 12/1.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/10.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - No game until 12/17.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/10.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Empire - No game until 12/1.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - No game until 12/3.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - No game until 12/1.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - No game until 12/17.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Toni Dovale (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

David Panka (SPR)

Tyler Pasher (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Nansel Selbol (SKC)

Abby Small (KC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)