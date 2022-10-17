Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: First Current Playoff Win

The KC Current won their first playoff game at the first time of asking, defeating the Houston Dash 2-1 on a goal in the tenth minute of second half stoppage time by Kate Del Fava. Here are the stats and milestones from the game for the Current.

Kristen Edmonds made her 50th start in all competitions for the KC Current, she’s the 1st player to reach that mark.

Edmonds made her 50th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, she’s the 11th player to reach that mark.

Her 50th start in all competitions, tied her with Amy Rodriguez for 10th all time on that list.

Lo’eau LaBonta made her 50th appearance for the KC Current in all competitions, she’s the 2nd player to reach that mark.

LaBonta’s goal was her 12th in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Kristen Hamilton for 5th all time on that list.

In the 35th minute, LaBonta passed Leigh Ann Brown and moved into 6th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 6,248 minutes played.

In the 89th minute, Kristen Edmonds passed Shea Groom and moved into 11th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 4,231 minutes played.

In the 53rd minute, Adrianna Franch passed Mandy Laddish and moved into 20th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 3,060 minutes played.

Franch made her 34th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Laddish for 20th all time on that list.

Kristen Hamilton and Elizabeth Ball both made their 44th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying them with Victoria Pickett for 16th place all time on that list.

It was Hamilton’s and Ball’s 41st start in all competitions, tying them with Katie Bowens for 14th all time on that list.