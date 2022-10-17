Final 2022 MLS Salaries Released

For the final time in 2022, the Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) released salary information for players signed to deals before September 2nd. The bi-annual tradition brings the chance for fans and pundits to dig into the numbers and see who’s making too much (or too little) and which teams are spending a lot or not much at all.

It’s probably a weird day to be a player and see your personal information shared with the world and potentially a tough day to be a Sporting Director if you’ve budgeted poorly.

Before getting into the new information, it can always be helpful to look at past salary data as a reference point for how to view this new information.

A Few Notes

Throughout the story, when referring to a number, I’m referring to a player’s guaranteed compensation. That number is often higher than their base salary because it includes pro-rated bonuses across the life of a contract.

Additionally, this is not the number that hits a team’s salary budget. That can be impacted by mechanisms like TAM, GAM and transfer fees, which aren’t included here. Some teams lay out massive fees to acquire players so even though Toronto FC are first in total salaries, teams like Atlanta United have spent so massively in transfer fees, the salary numbers alone are an incomplete picture.

Also it should be noted that this data is through September 2nd. If players sign a new deal after that date, it won’t be reflected.

Highest Paid MLS Players

There is a new name on top of the list with Toronto shattering the previous record with their summer signing Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto also added Federico Bernardeschi, who comes in at 4th. Despite that, Toronto still finished outside the playoffs and with the second worst record in the league. It’ll be intriguing to see if that money makes an impact in 2023.

Other new additions to the top 10 are Douglas Costa in fifth and Hector Herrera at seventh. There are so many new players overall, I decided to do a Top 15 as a nice comparison point to the last salary release. Carlos Vela falls off the list entirely with his new deal which only puts him at 21st bringing in $2,737,500.

*Altidore was bought out by Toronto FC and the New England Revolution are only on the hook for a reported Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) max of $1,612,500, of which Toronto may be paying some of that too.

^Pizarro is out on loan with CF Monterrey.

Since this is a Sporting Kansas City site, it’s worth noting the first player to show up on the list is Alan Pulido at 35th (who played zero minutes this season), followed by Johnny Russell at 37th. Newcomer Erik Thommy enters the list at 69th.

MLS Millionaires

106 players made over $1 million this season based on the final data (though this is a little off as players that join midseason, like Erik Thommy, are on pro-rated deals). That’s up significantly from just 91 at the beginning of the season and 78 in 2021. It was an aggressive summer transfer window around MLS.

Sporting KC climb back up to five millionaires (from four) on the team with the aforementioned Thommy signing. Though two of them, Andreu Fontas and Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, could be gone after the season.

Numbers are climbing elsewhere too. The average salary is now $514,729, which is up from $472,008 in the spring and $413,998 last fall. Averages can be skewed because of high earners, but the median pay is now $248,688, which is only slightly up from $248,333 but a solid climb from $200,000 last fall.

Salaries by Team

This is always super intriguing. As should be expected with Insigne making $14 million on his own, Toronto FC come in first and as mentioned, they finished second to last.

Spending on salaries (remember this leaves out transfer fees) didn’t equate success. Joining Toronto in teams that missed the playoffs but were in the top 10 in spending were Atlanta United, the New England Revolution, the Chicago Fire, the Columbus Crew, the Seattle Sounders and the Houston Dynamo.

That can be skewed by a few high paid players (or one outlier for Houston for example), there is something to be said for market efficiencies (and inefficiencies).

The lowest paid team in the league were the New York Red Bulls and they hosted a playoff game. The next lowest was the Philadelphia Union and they were inches from a Supporters Shield. The other bottom spenders were a bit more mixed, but of the teams in the bottom 10, Minnesota United, Orlando City, CF Montreal and Nashville SC made the playoffs. That’s better success than the top 10.

Here is the full list.

MLS Salaries by Team - End of 2022 TEAM SALARIES TEAM SALARIES Toronto FC $32,234,728 LA Galaxy $27,303,314 Inter Miami $24,194,278 Atlanta United $22,431,357 Chicago Fire $19,355,763 LAFC $19,001,888 New England Revolution $18,584,553 Columbus Crew $17,892,808 Seattle Sounders $16,983,746 Houston Dynamo $16,867,485 New York City FC $16,504,148 DC United $16,282,352 FC Cincinnati $16,281,087 FC Dallas $15,761,683 Vancouver Whitecaps $14,897,149 Sporting Kansas City $14,736,204 Austin FC $14,639,786 Real Salt Lake $14,609,198 Nashville SC $14,145,780 CF Montreal $13,059,176 Orlando City $11,956,012 Charlotte FC $11,661,661 Portland Timbers $11,377,505 Minnesota United $11,157,156 San Jose Earthquakes $10,702,272 Colorado Rapids $10,570,955 Philadelphia Union $10,360,287 New York Red Bulls $9,642,386

2022 MLS Salaries by Players - End of 2022

Enough with random stats, let’s get to the full salary list by player, alphabetically by team.