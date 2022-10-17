 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Final 2022 MLS Salaries Released

Plus an analysis of the highest and lowest spending teams, the highest paid players, the number of millionaires, new averages and where Sporting Kansas City fit into all of this.

By Chad C Smith
/ new
Dollar Bills Photo by Lambert/Getty Images

For the final time in 2022, the Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) released salary information for players signed to deals before September 2nd. The bi-annual tradition brings the chance for fans and pundits to dig into the numbers and see who’s making too much (or too little) and which teams are spending a lot or not much at all.

It’s probably a weird day to be a player and see your personal information shared with the world and potentially a tough day to be a Sporting Director if you’ve budgeted poorly.

Before getting into the new information, it can always be helpful to look at past salary data as a reference point for how to view this new information.

A Few Notes

Throughout the story, when referring to a number, I’m referring to a player’s guaranteed compensation. That number is often higher than their base salary because it includes pro-rated bonuses across the life of a contract.

Additionally, this is not the number that hits a team’s salary budget. That can be impacted by mechanisms like TAM, GAM and transfer fees, which aren’t included here. Some teams lay out massive fees to acquire players so even though Toronto FC are first in total salaries, teams like Atlanta United have spent so massively in transfer fees, the salary numbers alone are an incomplete picture.

Also it should be noted that this data is through September 2nd. If players sign a new deal after that date, it won’t be reflected.

Highest Paid MLS Players

There is a new name on top of the list with Toronto shattering the previous record with their summer signing Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto also added Federico Bernardeschi, who comes in at 4th. Despite that, Toronto still finished outside the playoffs and with the second worst record in the league. It’ll be intriguing to see if that money makes an impact in 2023.

Other new additions to the top 10 are Douglas Costa in fifth and Hector Herrera at seventh. There are so many new players overall, I decided to do a Top 15 as a nice comparison point to the last salary release. Carlos Vela falls off the list entirely with his new deal which only puts him at 21st bringing in $2,737,500.

  1. Lorenzo Insigne — $14,000,000 (Toronto FC)
  2. Xherdan Shaqiri — $8,153,000 (Chicago Fire)
  3. Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez — $7,443,750 (LA Galaxy)
  4. Federico Bernardeschi — $6,256,322 (Toronto FC)
  5. Douglas Costa — $5,800,000 (LA Galaxy)
  6. Gonzalo Higuain — $5,793,750 (Inter Miami)
  7. Hector Herrera — $5,246,875 (Houston Dynamo)
  8. Alejandro Pozuelo — $4,693,000 (Inter Miami)
  9. Luiz Araujo — $4,480,333 (Atlanta United)
  10. Jozy Altidore* — $4,264,963 (New England Revolution)
  11. Christian Benteke — $4,182,778 (D.C. United)
  12. Josef Martinez — $4,141,667 (Atlanta United)
  13. Lucas Zelarayan — $3,700,000 (Columbus Crew)
  14. Carles Gil — $3,545,833 (New England Revolution)
  15. Rodolfo Pizarro^ — $3,350,000 (Inter Miami)
*Altidore was bought out by Toronto FC and the New England Revolution are only on the hook for a reported Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) max of $1,612,500, of which Toronto may be paying some of that too.
^Pizarro is out on loan with CF Monterrey.

Since this is a Sporting Kansas City site, it’s worth noting the first player to show up on the list is Alan Pulido at 35th (who played zero minutes this season), followed by Johnny Russell at 37th. Newcomer Erik Thommy enters the list at 69th.

MLS Millionaires

106 players made over $1 million this season based on the final data (though this is a little off as players that join midseason, like Erik Thommy, are on pro-rated deals). That’s up significantly from just 91 at the beginning of the season and 78 in 2021. It was an aggressive summer transfer window around MLS.

Sporting KC climb back up to five millionaires (from four) on the team with the aforementioned Thommy signing. Though two of them, Andreu Fontas and Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, could be gone after the season.

Numbers are climbing elsewhere too. The average salary is now $514,729, which is up from $472,008 in the spring and $413,998 last fall. Averages can be skewed because of high earners, but the median pay is now $248,688, which is only slightly up from $248,333 but a solid climb from $200,000 last fall.

Salaries by Team

This is always super intriguing. As should be expected with Insigne making $14 million on his own, Toronto FC come in first and as mentioned, they finished second to last.

Spending on salaries (remember this leaves out transfer fees) didn’t equate success. Joining Toronto in teams that missed the playoffs but were in the top 10 in spending were Atlanta United, the New England Revolution, the Chicago Fire, the Columbus Crew, the Seattle Sounders and the Houston Dynamo.

That can be skewed by a few high paid players (or one outlier for Houston for example), there is something to be said for market efficiencies (and inefficiencies).

The lowest paid team in the league were the New York Red Bulls and they hosted a playoff game. The next lowest was the Philadelphia Union and they were inches from a Supporters Shield. The other bottom spenders were a bit more mixed, but of the teams in the bottom 10, Minnesota United, Orlando City, CF Montreal and Nashville SC made the playoffs. That’s better success than the top 10.

Here is the full list.

MLS Salaries by Team - End of 2022

TEAM SALARIES
TEAM SALARIES
Toronto FC $32,234,728
LA Galaxy $27,303,314
Inter Miami $24,194,278
Atlanta United $22,431,357
Chicago Fire $19,355,763
LAFC $19,001,888
New England Revolution $18,584,553
Columbus Crew $17,892,808
Seattle Sounders $16,983,746
Houston Dynamo $16,867,485
New York City FC $16,504,148
DC United $16,282,352
FC Cincinnati $16,281,087
FC Dallas $15,761,683
Vancouver Whitecaps $14,897,149
Sporting Kansas City $14,736,204
Austin FC $14,639,786
Real Salt Lake $14,609,198
Nashville SC $14,145,780
CF Montreal $13,059,176
Orlando City $11,956,012
Charlotte FC $11,661,661
Portland Timbers $11,377,505
Minnesota United $11,157,156
San Jose Earthquakes $10,702,272
Colorado Rapids $10,570,955
Philadelphia Union $10,360,287
New York Red Bulls $9,642,386

2022 MLS Salaries by Players - End of 2022

Enough with random stats, let’s get to the full salary list by player, alphabetically by team.

Final 2022 MLS Salaries

First Name Last Name Club Position(s) Base Salary Guaranteed Compensation
First Name Last Name Club Position(s) Base Salary Guaranteed Compensation
Thiago Almada Atlanta United M-F $1,650,000.00 $2,332,000.00
Osvaldo Alonso Atlanta United M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Mikey Ambrose Atlanta United D $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Luiz Araujo Atlanta United F-M $3,600,000.00 $4,480,333.00
Ezequiel Barco Atlanta United M $2,200,000.00 $2,200,000.00
George Campbell Atlanta United D $98,000.00 $98,000.00
Dylan Castanheira Atlanta United GK $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Erik Centeno Atlanta United D $65,500.00 $75,276.00
Machop Chol Atlanta United M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Ronaldo Cisneros Atlanta United F $244,000.00 $244,000.00
Jackson Conway Atlanta United F $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Alex De John Atlanta United D $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Dom Dwyer Atlanta United F $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Alan Franco Atlanta United D $540,000.00 $667,500.00
Justin Garces Atlanta United GK $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Raúl Gudiño Atlanta United GK $200,000.00 $247,333.00
Andrew Gutman Atlanta United D $300,000.00 $331,250.00
Brad Guzan Atlanta United GK $445,716.00 $458,216.00
Ronald Hernandez Atlanta United D $300,000.00 $300,000.00
Emerson Hyndman Atlanta United M $657,143.00 $657,143.00
Franco Ibarra Atlanta United D-M $450,000.00 $520,000.00
Brooks Lennon Atlanta United D $500,000.00 $500,000.00
Erik Lopez Samaniego Atlanta United F $360,000.00 $528,300.00
Josef Martinez Atlanta United F $3,750,000.00 $4,141,667.00
Aiden McFadden Atlanta United D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Efrain Morales Atlanta United D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Marcelino Moreno Atlanta United F-M $460,000.00 $568,333.00
Edwin Mosquera Atlanta United M-F $300,000.00 $337,000.00
Juan Jose Purata Atlanta United D $400,000.00 $483,500.00
Rocco Rios-Novo Atlanta United GK $108,000.00 $115,530.00
Miles Robinson Atlanta United D $700,000.00 $737,500.00
Matheus Rossetto Atlanta United M $550,000.00 $662,500.00
Amar Sejdic Atlanta United M $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Santiago Sosa Atlanta United M-F $525,000.00 $643,100.00
Bryce Washington Atlanta United D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Caleb Wiley Atlanta United D $65,500.00 $67,100.00
Tyler Wolff Atlanta United F-M $110,000.00 $114,500.00
Carlos Asensio Austin FC D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Julio Cascante Austin FC D $310,000.00 $337,500.00
Washington Corozo Austin FC F $300,000.00 $327,500.00
Moussa Djitte Austin FC F $550,000.00 $550,000.00
Sebastian Driussi Austin FC F $2,200,000.00 $2,317,000.00
Diego Fagundez Austin FC M $450,000.00 $450,000.00
Ethan Finlay Austin FC M $350,000.00 $350,000.00
Ruben Gabrielsen Austin FC D $950,000.00 $950,000.00
Jon Gallagher Austin FC D $155,000.00 $155,000.00
Danny Hoesen Austin FC F $650,000.00 $716,667.00
Hector Jimenez Austin FC D $200,000.00 $200,000.00
Kipp Keller Austin FC D $84,000.00 $96,500.00
Freddy Kleeman Austin FC D $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Zan Kolmanic Austin FC D $300,000.00 $300,000.00
Damian Las Austin FC GK $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Nick Lima Austin FC D $350,000.00 $350,000.00
Felipe Martins Austin FC M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Danny Pereira Austin FC M $84,000.00 $102,258.00
Tomas Pochettino Austin FC M $525,000.00 $585,000.00
William Pulisic Austin FC GK $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Rodney Redes Austin FC F $412,500.00 $412,500.00
Emiliano Rigoni Austin FC M $1,846,152.00 $2,294,152.00
Alexander Ring Austin FC M $1,500,000.00 $1,640,000.00
Jhohan Romana Austin FC D $440,000.00 $440,000.00
Jared Stroud Austin FC M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Brad Stuver Austin FC GK $175,000.00 $185,000.00
Andrew Tarbell Austin FC GK $300,000.00 $308,333.00
Maximiliano Urruti Austin FC F $625,000.00 $661,250.00
Jhojan Valencia Austin FC M $355,000.00 $400,125.00
Owen Wolff Austin FC M $65,500.00 $78,553.00
Jean-Aniel Assi CF Montreal M $66,724.00 $74,104.00
Zorhan Bassong CF Montreal D $125,000.00 $137,500.00
Zachary Brault-Guillard CF Montreal D $275,000.00 $319,375.00
Sebastian Breza CF Montreal GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Rudy Camacho CF Montreal D $500,000.00 $554,000.00
Mathieu Choiniere CF Montreal M $125,000.00 $134,238.00
Gabriele Corbo CF Montreal D $120,192.00 $120,192.00
Keesean Ferdinand CF Montreal D $89,716.00 $99,936.00
Tomas Giraldo CF Montreal M $110,000.00 $121,000.00
Ahmed Hamdi CF Montreal M $475,000.00 $572,500.00
Sunusi Ibrahim CF Montreal F $200,000.00 $291,250.00
Bjorn Johnsen CF Montreal F $1,100,000.00 $1,236,667.00
Alistair Johnston CF Montreal M-D $400,000.00 $445,625.00
Kei Kamara CF Montreal F $84,000.00 $94,000.00
Logan Ketterer CF Montreal GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Ismael Koné CF Montreal M $65,500.00 $68,125.00
Jojea Kwizera CF Montreal M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Lassi Lappalainen CF Montreal M $510,000.00 $540,000.00
Djordje Mihailovic CF Montreal M $700,000.00 $751,875.00
Matko Miljevic CF Montreal M $545,455.00 $593,364.00
Kamal Miller CF Montreal D $300,000.00 $345,000.00
Chinonso Offor CF Montreal F $159,996.00 $209,396.00
James Pantemis CF Montreal GK $145,000.00 $160,833.00
Samuel Piette CF Montreal M $400,000.00 $429,750.00
Romell Quioto CF Montreal F $800,000.00 $885,000.00
Sean Rea CF Montreal $66,724.00 $74,809.00
Nathan-Dylan Saliba CF Montreal $66,724.00 $77,200.00
Jonathan Sirois CF Montreal GK $84,000.00 $88,319.00
Robert Thorkelsson CF Montreal D $150,000.00 $173,500.00
Joaquin Torres CF Montreal M $230,000.00 $279,800.00
Mason Toye CF Montreal F $500,000.00 $558,000.00
Victor Wanyama CF Montreal M $2,400,000.00 $3,091,667.00
Joel Waterman CF Montreal D $125,000.00 $133,909.00
Karifa Yao CF Montreal D $85,444.00 $89,933.00
Rida Zouhir CF Montreal M $66,724.00 $74,809.00
Harrison Afful Charlotte FC D $300,000.00 $332,500.00
Jordy Alcivar Charlotte FC M $235,000.00 $325,600.00
Adam Armour Charlotte FC D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Karol Świderski Charlotte FC F $2,200,000.00 $2,258,000.00
Benjamin Bender Charlotte FC M $65,500.00 $83,000.00
Brandt Bronico Charlotte FC M $125,000.00 $134,330.00
Nathan Byrne Charlotte FC F $560,000.00 $607,833.00
Guzman Corujo Charlotte FC D $600,000.00 $633,500.00
Alan Steven Franco Charlotte FC M $480,000.00 $538,300.00
Christian Fuchs Charlotte FC D $375,000.00 $375,000.00
McKinze Gaines Charlotte FC F $84,000.00 $86,750.00
Christopher Hegardt Charlotte FC M $65,500.00 $73,012.00
Kamil Jóźwiak Charlotte FC F-M $900,000.00 $1,017,000.00
Derrick Jones Charlotte FC M $185,000.00 $207,969.00
Kristijan Kahlina Charlotte FC GK $425,000.00 $451,875.00
Jaylin Lindsey Charlotte FC D $200,000.00 $235,625.00
Adilson Malanda Charlotte FC D $250,000.00 $278,083.00
George Marks Charlotte FC GK $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Quinn McNeill Charlotte FC M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Vinicius Mello Charlotte FC F $300,000.00 $334,900.00
Joseph Mora Charlotte FC D $200,000.00 $200,000.00
Yordy Reyna Charlotte FC M-F $797,500.00 $797,500.00
Daniel Rios Charlotte FC F $230,000.00 $251,500.00
Brian Romero Charlotte FC M $65,500.00 $76,333.00
Koa Santos Charlotte FC D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Nuno Santos Charlotte FC M $500,000.00 $561,387.00
Andre Shinyashiki Charlotte FC F $140,000.00 $150,000.00
Pablo Sisniega Charlotte FC GK $180,000.00 $200,667.00
Jan Sobocinski Charlotte FC D $325,000.00 $351,250.00
Kerwin Vargas Charlotte FC F $350,000.00 $392,167.00
Anton Walkes Charlotte FC D $325,000.00 $353,594.00
Adrian Zendejas Charlotte FC GK $84,000.00 $91,986.00
Victor Bezerra Chicago Fire F $84,000.00 $96,461.00
Jonathan Bornstein Chicago Fire D $300,000.00 $330,000.00
Chris Brady Chicago Fire GK $159,996.00 $183,246.00
Kendall Burks Chicago Fire D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Javier Casas Chicago Fire M $84,000.00 $85,900.00
Rafael Czichos Chicago Fire D $1,300,000.00 $1,336,667.00
Jhon Jader Duran Chicago Fire F $120,000.00 $167,000.00
Jhon Espinoza Chicago Fire D $216,000.00 $242,500.00
Gaston Gimenez Chicago Fire M $2,060,000.00 $2,360,667.00
Brian Gutierrez Chicago Fire M $104,000.00 $105,900.00
Fabian Herbers Chicago Fire M $260,000.00 $281,250.00
Stanislav Ivanov Chicago Fire M $300,000.00 $359,000.00
Alex Monis Chicago Fire M $84,000.00 $85,900.00
Chris Mueller Chicago Fire M $549,996.00 $612,316.00
Miguel Angel Navarro Chicago Fire D $200,004.00 $240,204.00
Federico Navarro Chicago Fire M $200,004.00 $275,004.00
Wyatt Omsberg Chicago Fire D $140,000.00 $157,000.00
Sergio Oregel Chicago Fire M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Mauricio Pineda Chicago Fire D-M $225,000.00 $248,875.00
Kacper Przybylko Chicago Fire F $1,100,004.00 $1,212,504.00
Andre Reynolds Chicago Fire D $90,000.00 $98,000.00
Spencer Richey Chicago Fire GK $132,000.00 $132,000.00
Allan Rodriguez Chicago Fire M $84,000.00 $85,900.00
Missael Rodriguez Chicago Fire F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Boris Sekulic Chicago Fire D $596,000.00 $668,900.00
Xherdan Shaqiri Chicago Fire M $7,350,000.00 $8,153,000.00
Gabriel Slonina Chicago Fire GK $143,000.00 $147,800.00
Carlos Teran Chicago Fire D $200,000.00 $255,440.00
Jairo Torres Chicago Fire M $849,996.00 $1,219,329.00
Max Colorado Rapids M $212,000.00 $293,360.00
Lalas Abubakar Colorado Rapids D $235,000.00 $272,125.00
Bryan Acosta Colorado Rapids M $650,000.00 $706,667.00
Sebastian Anderson Colorado Rapids D $105,000.00 $106,667.00
Michael Barrios Colorado Rapids M $650,000.00 $680,000.00
Cole Bassett Colorado Rapids M $450,000.00 $450,000.00
Steven Beitashour Colorado Rapids D $150,000.00 $172,500.00
Michael Edwards Colorado Rapids D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Lucas Esteves Colorado Rapids D $373,032.00 $426,092.00
Braian Galvan Colorado Rapids F $318,000.00 $414,322.00
Felipe Gutierrez Colorado Rapids M $552,000.00 $569,250.00
Clint Irwin Colorado Rapids GK $200,000.00 $213,300.00
Aboubacar Keita Colorado Rapids D $135,000.00 $135,000.00
Oliver Larraz Colorado Rapids M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Jonathan Lewis Colorado Rapids F $410,000.00 $435,000.00
Anthony Markanich Colorado Rapids D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Philip Mayaka Colorado Rapids M $100,000.00 $113,000.00
Drew Moor Colorado Rapids D $150,000.00 $172,500.00
Sam Nicholson Colorado Rapids M $300,000.00 $335,313.00
Jack Price Colorado Rapids M $662,500.00 $725,000.00
Ralph Priso Colorado Rapids M $85,444.00 $89,195.00
Abraham Rodriguez Colorado Rapids GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Keegan Rosenberry Colorado Rapids D $400,000.00 $400,000.00
Diego Rubio Kostner Colorado Rapids F $585,000.00 $629,583.00
Dantouma "Yaya" Toure Colorado Rapids F $65,500.00 $80,118.00
Jackson Travis Colorado Rapids M $65,500.00 $68,000.00
Gustavo Vallecilla Colorado Rapids D $312,000.00 $344,880.00
Collen Warner Colorado Rapids M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Danny Wilson Colorado Rapids D $330,000.00 $354,750.00
Darren Yapi Colorado Rapids F $65,500.00 $76,333.00
William Yarbrough Colorado Rapids GK $300,000.00 $375,000.00
Gyasi Zardes Colorado Rapids F $1,500,000.00 $1,550,000.00
Jalil Anibaba Columbus Crew D $150,000.00 $150,000.00
Evan Bush Columbus Crew GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Miloš Degenek Columbus Crew D $715,000.00 $812,000.00
Luis Diaz Columbus Crew M $375,000.00 $408,900.00
Derrick Etienne Columbus Crew M $175,000.00 $175,000.00
Mohamed Farsi Columbus Crew D $65,500.00 $75,333.00
Marlon Hairston Columbus Crew M-D $175,000.00 $175,000.00
Cucho Hernandez Columbus Crew F $2,600,000.00 $2,886,000.00
Erik Hurtado Columbus Crew F $84,000.00 $84,000.00
James Igbekeme Columbus Crew M $315,000.00 $408,281.00
Perry Kitchen Columbus Crew M $300,000.00 $326,667.00
Artur Lima Columbus Crew M $564,000.00 $615,633.00
Alexandru Matan Columbus Crew M $425,000.00 $458,250.00
Jonathan Mensah Columbus Crew D $1,000,000.00 $1,140,667.00
Kevin Molino Columbus Crew M $700,348.00 $700,348.00
Steven Moreira Columbus Crew D $550,000.00 $632,708.00
Aidan Morris Columbus Crew M $170,000.00 $172,000.00
Jake Morris Columbus Crew D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Darlington Nagbe Columbus Crew M $1,760,000.00 $1,760,000.00
Isaiah Parente Columbus Crew M $66,724.00 $70,724.00
Eloy Room Columbus Crew GK $800,000.00 $883,000.00
Jacen Russell-Rowe Columbus Crew F $65,500.00 $72,866.00
Will Sands Columbus Crew D $84,000.00 $90,250.00
Pedro Santos Columbus Crew D $625,000.00 $687,500.00
Patrick Schulte Columbus Crew GK $84,000.00 $96,431.00
Brady Scott Columbus Crew GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Josh Williams Columbus Crew D $325,000.00 $325,000.00
Yaw Yeboah Columbus Crew M $600,000.00 $663,750.00
Sean Zawadzki Columbus Crew M $84,000.00 $89,000.00
Lucas Zelarayan Columbus Crew M $3,100,000.00 $3,700,000.00
Matai Akinmboni DC United D $65,500.00 $75,000.00
Antonio Alfaro DC United D $89,513.00 $89,513.00
Christian Benteke DC United F $4,000,000.00 $4,182,778.00
Miguel Berry DC United F $120,000.00 $120,000.00
Steven Birnbaum DC United D $750,000.00 $762,500.00
Russell Canouse DC United M $515,000.00 $515,000.00
Sofiane Djeffal DC United M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Chris Durkin DC United M $400,000.00 $445,000.00
Kristian Fletcher DC United F $84,000.00 $105,189.00
Taxiarchis Fountas DC United F $1,600,000.00 $1,641,000.00
Tyler Freeman DC United F $110,000.00 $112,500.00
Jeremy Garay DC United M $65,500.00 $69,550.00
Jacob Greene DC United D-M $85,444.00 $88,444.00
Sami Guediri DC United D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Bill Hamid DC United GK $700,000.00 $700,000.00
Brendan Hines-Ike DC United D $375,000.00 $417,917.00
Jackson Hopkins DC United M $65,500.00 $65,833.00
Ola Kamara DC United F $1,500,000.00 $1,520,000.00
Jon Kempin DC United GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Theodore Ku-DiPietro DC United M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Ravel Morrison DC United M $850,000.00 $917,844.00
Andy Najar DC United D $375,000.00 $375,000.00
David Ochoa DC United GK $103,500.00 $103,500.00
Chris Odoi-Atsem DC United D $140,000.00 $151,000.00
Victor Palsson DC United M $850,000.00 $863,125.00
Adrien Perez DC United F $89,513.00 $89,513.00
Donovan Pines DC United D $150,000.00 $152,000.00
Nigel Robertha DC United F $550,000.00 $622,406.00
Martin Rodriguez DC United F-M $456,000.00 $597,200.00
Rafael Romo DC United GK $250,000.00 $285,833.00
Gaoussou Samake DC United D-M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Hayden Sargis DC United D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Andrew Skundrich DC United M-F $89,513.00 $89,513.00
Brad Smith DC United D $550,000.00 $591,250.00
Kimarni Smith DC United M-F $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Luciano Acosta FC Cincinnati M $1,943,500.00 $2,222,854.00
Isaac Atanga FC Cincinnati F $350,000.00 $364,000.00
Dominique Badji FC Cincinnati F $500,000.00 $555,000.00
Zico Bailey FC Cincinnati D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Alvaro Barreal FC Cincinnati F $350,000.00 $350,000.00
Tyler Blackett FC Cincinnati D $840,000.00 $840,000.00
Geoff Cameron FC Cincinnati D $387,000.00 $469,000.00
Roman Celentano FC Cincinnati GK $84,000.00 $99,000.00
Allan Cruz FC Cincinnati M $1,140,000.00 $1,254,000.00
Ray Gaddis FC Cincinnati D $230,000.00 $230,000.00
Nick Hagglund FC Cincinnati D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Calvin Harris FC Cincinnati F $85,444.00 $100,444.00
Alec Kann FC Cincinnati GK $200,000.00 $220,833.00
Yuya Kubo FC Cincinnati M $1,091,000.00 $1,206,750.00
Evan Louro FC Cincinnati GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Nicholas Markanich FC Cincinnati F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Ronald Matarrita FC Cincinnati D $750,000.00 $806,875.00
Matt Miazga FC Cincinnati D $1,464,000.00 $1,464,000.00
Ben Mines FC Cincinnati M $84,000.00 $88,840.00
Junior Moreno FC Cincinnati M $325,000.00 $373,750.00
Ian Murphy FC Cincinnati D $65,500.00 $67,750.00
John Nelson FC Cincinnati D $65,500.00 $73,500.00
Obinna Nwobodo FC Cincinnati M $900,000.00 $1,028,100.00
Arquimides Ordonez FC Cincinnati F $65,500.00 $69,037.00
Alvas Powell FC Cincinnati D $150,000.00 $167,000.00
Harrison Robledo FC Cincinnati F $65,500.00 $86,391.00
Sergio Santos FC Cincinnati F $850,000.00 $918,500.00
Brenner Souza da Silva FC Cincinnati F $1,680,000.00 $2,218,600.00
Beckham Sunderland FC Cincinnati GK $84,000.00 $87,863.00
Brandon Vazquez FC Cincinnati F $275,000.00 $517,500.00
Kenneth Vermeer FC Cincinnati GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Nanu FC Dallas D $600,000.00 $668,750.00
Paul Arriola FC Dallas M $1,100,000.00 $1,130,000.00
Lucas Bartlett FC Dallas D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Antonio Carrera FC Dallas GK $65,500.00 $85,019.00
Edwin Cerrillo FC Dallas M $130,000.00 $145,000.00
Justin Che FC Dallas D $100,000.00 $109,209.00
Kalil Elmedkhar FC Dallas F $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Marco Farfan FC Dallas D $225,000.00 $225,000.00
Jesus Ferreira FC Dallas F $1,300,000.00 $1,499,000.00
Matt Hedges FC Dallas D $900,000.00 $900,000.00
Dominick Hernandez FC Dallas M $66,724.00 $76,438.00
Franco Jara FC Dallas F $2,540,000.00 $3,227,000.00
Bernard Kamungo FC Dallas M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Sebastian Lletget FC Dallas M $900,000.00 $1,023,750.00
Jose Antonio Martinez FC Dallas D $650,000.00 $723,000.00
Jimmy Maurer FC Dallas GK $275,000.00 $292,887.00
Eddie Munjoma FC Dallas D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Tsiki Ntsabeleng FC Dallas M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Jader Obrian FC Dallas F $382,500.00 $467,100.00
Maarten Paes FC Dallas GK $150,000.00 $187,500.00
Isaiah Parker FC Dallas D $65,500.00 $77,500.00
Paxton Pomykal FC Dallas M $700,000.00 $700,000.00
Joshué Quiñónez FC Dallas D $180,000.00 $227,833.00
Facundo Quignon FC Dallas M $786,000.00 $840,627.00
Beni Redzic FC Dallas M $66,724.00 $74,346.00
Thomas Roberts FC Dallas M $160,000.00 $172,000.00
Dante Sealy FC Dallas F $140,000.00 $164,417.00
Brandon Servania FC Dallas M $400,000.00 $455,833.00
Collin Smith FC Dallas D $90,000.00 $93,000.00
Nkosi Tafari Burgess FC Dallas D $197,950.00 $197,950.00
Ema Twumasi FC Dallas D $290,000.00 $309,300.00
Alan Velasco FC Dallas F $1,100,000.00 $1,305,000.00
Zeca Houston Dynamo D $218,182.00 $259,015.00
Beto Avila Houston Dynamo F-M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Corey Baird Houston Dynamo F $440,000.00 $471,031.00
Mateo Bajamich Houston Dynamo F $286,000.00 $346,069.00
Ethan Bartlow Houston Dynamo D $84,000.00 $91,500.00
Adalberto Carrasquilla Houston Dynamo M $418,908.00 $469,132.00
Juan Castilla Houston Dynamo M $65,500.00 $70,022.00
Darwin Ceren Houston Dynamo M $190,000.00 $240,000.00
Steve Clark Houston Dynamo GK $560,000.00 $620,031.00
Griffin Dorsey Houston Dynamo D $125,000.00 $144,000.00
Thiago Fernandes Houston Dynamo F $310,344.00 $370,344.00
Sebastián Ferreira Houston Dynamo F $1,600,000.00 $1,970,200.00
Teenage Hadebe Houston Dynamo D $1,014,000.00 $1,179,177.00
Hector Herrera Houston Dynamo M $4,750,000.00 $5,246,875.00
Ian Hoffmann Houston Dynamo D $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Sam Junqua Houston Dynamo D $89,513.00 $89,513.00
Nico Lemoine Houston Dynamo F $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Adam Lundkvist Houston Dynamo D $325,000.00 $372,500.00
Michael Nelson Houston Dynamo GK $125,000.00 $139,500.00
Marcelo Palomino Houston Dynamo M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Tim Parker Houston Dynamo D $1,000,000.00 $1,037,500.00
Fafa Picault Houston Dynamo F $600,000.00 $600,000.00
Nelson Quinones Houston Dynamo F $150,996.00 $171,890.00
Darwin Quintero Houston Dynamo F $600,000.00 $661,250.00
Brooklyn Raines Houston Dynamo M $65,500.00 $83,563.00
Daniel Esteban Rios Houston Dynamo M $65,500.00 $70,022.00
Memo Rodriguez Houston Dynamo M $285,000.00 $310,935.00
Daniel Steres Houston Dynamo D $450,000.00 $468,750.00
Thorleifur Ulfarsson Houston Dynamo F $65,500.00 $77,699.00
Xavier Valdez Houston Dynamo GK $65,500.00 $75,211.00
Zarek Valentin Houston Dynamo D $260,000.00 $290,000.00
Matias Gabriel Vera Houston Dynamo M $550,000.00 $622,812.00
George Acosta Inter Miami M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Noah Allen Inter Miami D $65,500.00 $67,167.00
Edison Azcona Velez Inter Miami M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Drake Callender Inter Miami GK $130,000.00 $130,000.00
Leonardo Campana Inter Miami F $84,000.00 $135,680.00
Gregore De Magalhaes Silva Inter Miami M $700,000.00 $801,000.00
CJ Dos Santos Inter Miami GK $65,500.00 $70,800.00
Bryce Duke Inter Miami M $122,000.00 $122,000.00
Ian Fray Inter Miami D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Kieran Gibbs Inter Miami D $370,000.00 $378,167.00
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez Inter Miami D $892,500.00 $1,052,750.00
Gonzalo Gerardo Higuain Inter Miami F $5,100,000.00 $5,793,750.00
Corentin Jean Inter Miami F $720,000.00 $788,400.00
Joevin Martin Jones Inter Miami D-M $360,000.00 $458,100.00
Ariel Lassiter Inter Miami F $210,000.00 $230,280.00
Damion Lowe Inter Miami D $225,000.00 $268,333.00
Aime Mabika Inter Miami D $65,500.00 $73,625.00
Nick Marsman Inter Miami GK $474,996.00 $587,184.00
Blaise Matuidi Inter Miami M $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00
Christopher McVey Inter Miami D $199,992.00 $224,292.00
Jean Mota Inter Miami D-M $700,000.00 $805,000.00
Harvey Neville Inter Miami D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Rodolfo Pizarro Inter Miami M-F $3,050,000.00 $3,350,000.00
Alejandro Pozuelo Inter Miami M $3,800,000.00 $4,693,000.00
Robert Robinson Inter Miami F $140,000.00 $185,000.00
Emerson Rodriguez Inter Miami M $315,000.00 $350,500.00
Ryan Sailor Inter Miami D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Brek Shea Inter Miami M-D $182,000.00 $206,100.00
Robert Taylor Inter Miami F $252,000.00 $278,900.00
Victor Ulloa Inter Miami M $250,000.00 $250,000.00
Felipe Valencia-Barona Inter Miami F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Indiana Vassilev Inter Miami F $84,000.00 $134,000.00
DeAndre Yedlin Inter Miami D $800,000.00 $848,750.00
Daniel Aguirre LA Galaxy M-F $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Efrain Alvarez LA Galaxy M $600,000.00 $706,250.00
Julian Araujo LA Galaxy D $575,000.00 $678,750.00
Jonathan Bond LA Galaxy GK $475,000.00 $526,875.00
Gastón Brugman LA Galaxy M $1,200,000.00 $1,409,000.00
Kevin Cabral LA Galaxy F $1,650,000.00 $1,650,000.00
Martin Caceres LA Galaxy D $240,000.00 $294,400.00
Douglas Costa LA Galaxy F $3,000,000.00 $5,800,000.00
Sega Coulibaly LA Galaxy D $420,000.00 $457,000.00
Marco Delgado LA Galaxy M $650,000.00 $726,250.00
Nick DePuy LA Galaxy D $231,000.00 $231,000.00
Cameron Dunbar LA Galaxy F $120,000.00 $136,750.00
Raheem Edwards LA Galaxy D-M $275,000.00 $307,500.00
Adam Esparza-Saldana LA Galaxy M $89,513.00 $89,513.00
Marcus Ferkranus LA Galaxy D $100,000.00 $113,625.00
Chase Gasper LA Galaxy D $375,000.00 $400,000.00
Samuel Grandsir LA Galaxy F-M $900,000.00 $988,427.00
Carlos Miguel Harvey LA Galaxy D-M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Javier Hernandez LA Galaxy F $6,000,000.00 $7,443,750.00
Dejan Joveljic LA Galaxy F $612,500.00 $612,500.00
Preston Judd LA Galaxy F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Jonathan Klinsmann LA Galaxy GK $200,000.00 $200,000.00
Sacha Kljestan LA Galaxy M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Kelvin Leerdam LA Galaxy D $300,000.00 $335,000.00
Jalen Neal LA Galaxy D $100,000.00 $113,625.00
Jonathan Perez LA Galaxy M $150,000.00 $171,750.00
Ricard Puig LA Galaxy M $1,612,500.00 $1,695,000.00
Richard Sanchez LA Galaxy GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Victor Vazquez LA Galaxy M $440,000.00 $440,000.00
Jorge Villafaña LA Galaxy D $450,000.00 $486,667.00
Derrick Williams LA Galaxy D $750,000.00 $821,458.00
Eriq Zavaleta LA Galaxy D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Kellyn Acosta LAFC M $1,100,000.00 $1,215,000.00
Cristian Arango LAFC M-F $624,000.00 $683,000.00
Gareth Bale LAFC M-F $1,600,000.00 $2,386,667.00
Latif Blessing LAFC M $400,000.00 $416,667.00
Denis Bouanga LAFC F $2,083,333.00 $2,083,333.00
Giorgio Chiellini LAFC D $1,000,000.00 $1,075,000.00
Jose Cifuentes LAFC M $367,875.00 $411,750.00
Maxime Crepeau LAFC GK $275,000.00 $302,500.00
Erik Duenas LAFC D $100,000.00 $102,000.00
Franco Escobar LAFC D $550,008.00 $550,008.00
Mamadou Fall LAFC D-M $106,000.00 $118,750.00
Julian Gaines LAFC F $85,444.00 $87,444.00
Francisco Ginella LAFC M $450,000.00 $572,250.00
Ryan Hollingshead LAFC D $393,750.00 $393,750.00
Sebastien Ibeagha LAFC D $225,000.00 $252,125.00
Cal Jennings LAFC F $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Antonio Leone LAFC D-M $100,000.00 $102,000.00
Jhegson Sebastián Méndez LAFC M $600,000.00 $636,750.00
John McCarthy LAFC GK $110,000.00 $110,000.00
Jesus Murillo LAFC D $450,000.00 $509,500.00
Kwadwo Opoku LAFC F-M $92,000.00 $133,095.00
Nathan Ordaz LAFC F $65,500.00 $68,000.00
Diego Palacios LAFC D $486,000.00 $510,000.00
Tomas Romero LAFC GK $90,000.00 $95,000.00
Ilie Sanchez LAFC M $1,150,000.00 $1,150,000.00
Eddie Segura LAFC D $200,000.00 $224,000.00
Cristian Tello LAFC F $1,333,333.00 $1,725,069.00
Christian Torres LAFC F $90,000.00 $101,230.00
Mohamed Traore LAFC D $100,000.00 $100,000.00
Danny Trejo LAFC F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Carlos Vela LAFC F $2,400,000.00 $2,737,500.00
Grayson Barber Major League Soccer F $84,000.00 $87,750.00
Joe Corona Major League Soccer M $300,000.00 $315,000.00
Matt Hundley Major League Soccer F $110,000.00 $119,000.00
Luis Amarilla Minnesota United F $650,000.00 $785,000.00
Kervin Arriaga Minnesota United M $84,000.00 $103,667.00
Alan Benitez Minnesota United D $380,000.00 $437,250.00
Michael Boxall Minnesota United D $602,210.00 $655,307.00
Abu Danladi Minnesota United F $135,000.00 $142,125.00
Bakaye Dibassy Minnesota United D $650,000.00 $743,125.00
Eric Dick Minnesota United GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Hassani Dotson Minnesota United M-D $400,000.00 $457,500.00
Fred Emmings Minnesota United GK $84,000.00 $90,000.00
Oniel Fisher Minnesota United D $120,000.00 $133,000.00
Franco Fragapane Minnesota United M-F $249,996.00 $257,496.00
Ménder Garcia Minnesota United F $300,000.00 $322,313.00
Jonathan Gonzalez Minnesota United M $240,000.00 $245,000.00
Niko Hansen Minnesota United M $200,400.00 $219,400.00
Jacori Hayes Minnesota United M $190,000.00 $199,833.00
Bongokuhle Hlongwane Minnesota United F $530,000.00 $580,000.00
Aziel Jackson Minnesota United M-F $66,724.00 $70,633.00
Brent Kallman Minnesota United D $160,000.00 $168,000.00
Nabilai Kibunguchy Minnesota United F $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Kemar Lawrence Minnesota United D $400,000.00 $482,500.00
Robin Lod Minnesota United M-F $849,996.00 $952,496.00
Justin McMaster Minnesota United M $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Romain Metanire Minnesota United D $720,000.00 $819,250.00
Tyler Miller Minnesota United GK $425,000.00 $445,938.00
Callum Montgomery Minnesota United D $85,444.00 $87,361.00
Tani Oluwaseyi Minnesota United M-F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Devin Padelford Minnesota United D $65,500.00 $72,500.00
Emanuel Reynoso Minnesota United M $850,000.00 $1,066,910.00
Joseph Rosales Minnesota United M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Dayne St. Clair Minnesota United GK $300,000.00 $321,875.00
David Taylor Minnesota United M $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Wil Trapp Minnesota United M $784,875.00 $784,875.00
Patrick Weah Minnesota United M-F $66,724.00 $79,910.00
Tah Brian Anunga Nashville SC M $156,000.00 $176,000.00
Josh Bauer Nashville SC D $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Teal Bunbury Nashville SC M-F $400,000.00 $444,167.00
Handwalla Bwana Nashville SC F-M $140,000.00 $140,000.00
Robert Castellanos Nashville SC D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Sean Davis Nashville SC M $637,500.00 $637,500.00
Irakoze Donasiyano Nashville SC M-D $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Anibal Godoy Nashville SC M $800,000.00 $871,250.00
Luke Haakenson Nashville SC M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Randall Leal Nashville SC F-M $850,000.00 $965,000.00
Ake Loba Nashville SC F $1,250,000.00 $1,491,475.00
Ahmed Longmire Nashville SC M-D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Daniel Lovitz Nashville SC D $498,750.00 $498,750.00
Jack Maher Nashville SC D $130,000.00 $164,000.00
Dax McCarty Nashville SC M $475,000.00 $517,500.00
Bryan Meredith Nashville SC GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
William Meyer Nashville SC GK $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Eric Miller Nashville SC D $168,000.00 $168,000.00
Shaquell Moore Nashville SC D $700,000.00 $779,400.00
Hany Mukhtar Nashville SC M $1,637,500.00 $1,926,250.00
Alex Muyl Nashville SC M $325,000.00 $331,562.00
Elliot Panicco Nashville SC GK $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Rodrigo Pineiro Nashville SC F $275,000.00 $372,500.00
Dave Romney Nashville SC D $475,000.00 $475,000.00
CJ Sapong Nashville SC F $550,000.00 $550,000.00
Jacob Shaffelburg Nashville SC M-F $130,000.00 $136,500.00
Taylor Washington Nashville SC D-M $93,989.00 $107,570.00
Joe Willis Nashville SC GK $300,000.00 $316,250.00
Walker Zimmerman Nashville SC D $2,088,235.00 $2,345,214.00
Ethan Zubak Nashville SC F $116,000.00 $130,000.00
Jozy Altidore New England Revolution F $3,706,139.00 $4,264,963.00
Esmir Bajraktarevic New England Revolution M $65,500.00 $71,559.00
Jon Bell New England Revolution D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Emmanuel Boateng New England Revolution M $225,000.00 $225,000.00
Dylan Borrero New England Revolution F $550,000.00 $613,962.00
Gustavo Bou New England Revolution M-F $2,500,000.00 $2,675,000.00
Noel Buck New England Revolution M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Brandon Bye New England Revolution D $325,000.00 $343,813.00
AJ DeLaGarza New England Revolution D-M $250,000.00 $250,000.00
Clement Diop New England Revolution GK $125,000.00 $136,250.00
Earl Edwards New England Revolution GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Andrew Farrell New England Revolution D $425,000.00 $443,750.00
Carles Gil New England Revolution M $3,250,000.00 $3,545,833.00
Nacho Gil New England Revolution M $100,000.00 $100,000.00
Omar Gonzalez New England Revolution D $425,000.00 $450,000.00
Jacob Jackson New England Revolution GK $65,500.00 $65,500.00
DeJuan Jones New England Revolution D-M $350,000.00 $370,000.00
Wilfrid Kaptoum New England Revolution M $525,000.00 $582,500.00
Henry Kessler New England Revolution D $150,000.00 $170,000.00
Edward Kizza New England Revolution F $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Brad Knighton New England Revolution GK $150,000.00 $157,500.00
Lucas Maciel Felix New England Revolution M $69,902.00 $69,902.00
Christian Makoun New England Revolution D-M $200,000.00 $200,000.00
Thomas McNamara New England Revolution M $240,000.00 $240,000.00
Dorde Petrović New England Revolution GK $225,000.00 $225,000.00
Matt Polster New England Revolution D-M $325,000.00 $353,437.00
Justin Rennicks New England Revolution F $110,000.00 $120,000.00
Benjamin Reveno New England Revolution D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Damian Rivera New England Revolution M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Ryan Spaulding New England Revolution M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Ismael Tajouri-Shradi New England Revolution F $606,375.00 $647,860.00
Giacomo Vrioni New England Revolution F $1,500,000.00 $1,747,500.00
Nicolas Acevedo New York City FC D-M $200,000.00 $244,800.00
Malte Amundsen New York City FC D $270,000.00 $308,700.00
Heber Araujo dos Santos New York City FC F $825,000.00 $914,000.00
Luis Barraza New York City FC GK $125,000.00 $132,688.00
Nico Benalcázar New York City FC D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Alexander Callens New York City FC D $750,000.00 $814,000.00
Maximo Carrizo New York City FC M $65,500.00 $84,357.00
Valentin Castellanos New York City FC M $900,000.00 $1,076,000.00
Maxime Chanot New York City FC D $700,000.00 $700,000.00
Thiago De Andrade New York City FC F $180,000.00 $199,600.00
Christopher Gloster New York City FC D $228,000.00 $238,000.00
Tayvon Gray New York City FC D $125,000.00 $144,788.00
Justin Haak New York City FC M $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Andres Jasson New York City FC M $100,000.00 $117,144.00
Jonathan Jimenez New York City FC F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Sean Johnson New York City FC GK $550,000.00 $550,000.00
Vukashin Latinovich New York City FC D $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Talles Magno New York City FC F $950,000.00 $1,198,000.00
Thiago Martins New York City FC D $1,500,000.00 $1,962,000.00
Christian McFarlane New York City FC M $65,500.00 $83,756.00
Alexandru Mitrita New York City FC F $1,150,000.00 $1,150,000.00
Cody Mizell New York City FC GK $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Alfredo Morales New York City FC M $600,000.00 $662,250.00
Maxi Moralez New York City FC M $670,000.00 $1,300,000.00
Kevin O'Toole New York City FC F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Samuel Owusu New York City FC D $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Keaton Parks New York City FC M $500,000.00 $500,000.00
Matias Pellegrini New York City FC M-F $875,000.00 $970,833.00
Gabriel Pereira New York City FC F $555,000.00 $624,500.00
Santiago Rodriguez New York City FC M $612,500.00 $612,500.00
James Sands New York City FC D-M $400,000.00 $493,956.00
Anton Tinnerholm New York City FC D $750,000.00 $800,000.00
Gedion Zelalem New York City FC M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Luquinhas New York Red Bulls F $1,050,000.00 $1,173,125.00
Frankie Amaya New York Red Bulls M $325,000.00 $381,406.00
Tom Barlow New York Red Bulls F $175,000.00 $188,151.00
Wikelman Carmona New York Red Bulls M $66,724.00 $69,474.00
Cristian Casseres New York Red Bulls M $230,000.00 $274,000.00
Jesus Castellano New York Red Bulls M $65,500.00 $70,868.00
Caden Clark New York Red Bulls M $148,800.00 $331,850.00
Carlos Miguel Coronel New York Red Bulls GK $480,000.00 $529,660.00
Kyle Duncan New York Red Bulls D $268,212.00 $293,610.00
Daniel Edelman New York Red Bulls M $84,000.00 $91,582.00
Bento Estrela New York Red Bulls M $66,724.00 $90,724.00
Omir Fernandez New York Red Bulls M $140,000.00 $155,000.00
Cameron Harper New York Red Bulls M-F $225,000.00 $276,250.00
Patryk Klimala New York Red Bulls F $1,000,000.00 $1,135,000.00
Jake La Cava New York Red Bulls F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Aaron Long New York Red Bulls D $1,050,000.00 $1,080,000.00
Elias Manoel New York Red Bulls F $360,000.00 $374,800.00
Anthony Marcucci, Jr. New York Red Bulls GK $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Ryan Meara New York Red Bulls GK $324,000.00 $324,000.00
Lewis Morgan New York Red Bulls M-F $650,000.00 $653,125.00
Hassan N'dam New York Red Bulls D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Sean Nealis New York Red Bulls D $175,000.00 $196,875.00
Dylan Nealis New York Red Bulls D $175,000.00 $200,000.00
Serge Ngoma New York Red Bulls F $65,500.00 $85,451.00
Matthew Nocita New York Red Bulls D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Andres Reyes New York Red Bulls D $425,000.00 $469,375.00
Zach Ryan New York Red Bulls F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Omar Sowe New York Red Bulls F $84,000.00 $93,086.00
Steven Sserwadda New York Red Bulls M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
John Tolkin New York Red Bulls D $100,000.00 $105,000.00
Dru Yearwood New York Red Bulls M $500,000.00 $568,750.00
Tesho Akindele Orlando City SC F $325,000.00 $340,000.00
Alexander Alvarado Orlando City SC F $300,000.00 $318,240.00
Iván Angulo Orlando City SC F $348,000.00 $380,660.00
César Araújo Orlando City SC M $180,000.00 $261,000.00
Wilder Cartagena Orlando City SC M $240,000.00 $280,250.00
Antonio Carlos Cunha Capocasali Junior Orlando City SC D $900,000.00 $925,000.00
Ocimar De Almeida Junior Orlando City SC M $750,000.00 $780,000.00
Joseph Dezart Orlando City SC M $89,716.00 $89,716.00
Alex Freeman Orlando City SC D $65,500.00 $69,500.00
Pedro Gallese Orlando City SC GK $515,000.00 $515,000.00
Nicholas Gioacchini Orlando City SC F $350,004.00 $369,287.00
Gaston Gonzalez Orlando City SC M $330,000.00 $332,000.00
Adam Grinwis Orlando City SC GK $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Michael Halliday Orlando City SC D $89,716.00 $99,447.00
Robin Jansson Orlando City SC D $525,000.00 $581,250.00
Ercan Kara Orlando City SC F $1,860,000.00 $1,860,000.00
Jack Lynn Orlando City SC F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Benji Michel Orlando City SC F $115,000.00 $121,303.00
Joao Moutinho Orlando City SC D $220,000.00 $263,000.00
Jake Mulraney Orlando City SC M $301,600.00 $338,777.00
Alexandre Pato Orlando City SC F $400,000.00 $400,000.00
Andres Perea Orlando City SC M $240,000.00 $248,500.00
Mauricio Pereyra Orlando City SC M $1,100,000.00 $1,348,000.00
Wilfredo Rivera Orlando City SC M $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Rodrigo Schlegel Orlando City SC D $200,000.00 $200,000.00
Kyle Smith Orlando City SC D $128,580.00 $141,244.00
Mason Stajduhar Orlando City SC GK $89,716.00 $89,716.00
Ruan Teixeira Orlando City SC D $360,000.00 $360,000.00
Facundo Torres Orlando City SC F $600,000.00 $953,200.00
Thomas Williams Orlando City SC D $66,724.00 $73,254.00
Paxten Aaronson Philadelphia Union M $107,500.00 $111,500.00
Abasa Aremeyaw Philadelphia Union D $65,500.00 $76,500.00
Alejandro Bedoya Philadelphia Union M $900,000.00 $1,110,000.00
Joe Bendik Philadelphia Union GK $250,000.00 $250,000.00
Andre Blake Philadelphia Union GK $750,000.00 $869,375.00
Jesus Bueno Philadelphia Union M $140,000.00 $155,378.00
Cory Burke Philadelphia Union F $400,000.00 $450,770.00
Julian Carranza Philadelphia Union F $900,000.00 $900,000.00
Brandan Craig Philadelphia Union M $85,000.00 $97,825.00
Christopher Donovan Philadelphia Union F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Jack Elliott Philadelphia Union D $700,000.00 $793,750.00
Leon Flach Philadelphia Union M $250,000.00 $263,750.00
Matt Freese Philadelphia Union GK $118,250.00 $137,000.00
Daniel Gazdag Philadelphia Union M-F $550,000.00 $586,250.00
Jakob Glesnes Philadelphia Union D $675,000.00 $739,063.00
Nathan Harriel Philadelphia Union D $90,000.00 $107,500.00
Jose Andres Martinez Philadelphia Union M $250,000.00 $276,250.00
Olivier Mbaizo Philadelphia Union D $300,000.00 $367,343.00
Jack McGlynn Philadelphia Union M $77,500.00 $91,400.00
Richard Odada Philadelphia Union M $84,000.00 $100,280.00
Gino Portella Philadelphia Union D $85,444.00 $99,169.00
Jeremy Rafanello Philadelphia Union $65,500.00 $74,774.00
Matthew Real Philadelphia Union D $105,000.00 $105,000.00
Anthony Sorenson Philadelphia Union M $85,444.00 $88,444.00
Quinn Sullivan Philadelphia Union M $100,000.00 $103,500.00
Cole Turner Philadelphia Union M $89,716.00 $92,716.00
Mikael Uhre Philadelphia Union F $1,400,000.00 $1,666,250.00
Kai Wagner Philadelphia Union D $510,000.00 $581,000.00
Dairon Asprilla Portland Timbers M-F $350,000.00 $352,500.00
David Ayala Portland Timbers M $275,000.00 $395,000.00
David Bingham Portland Timbers GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Sebastián Blanco Portland Timbers M-F $1,340,000.00 $1,708,000.00
Blake Bodily Portland Timbers M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Pablo Bonilla Portland Timbers D $132,000.00 $144,667.00
Claudio Bravo Portland Timbers D $300,000.00 $323,310.00
Diego Chara Portland Timbers M $675,000.00 $683,333.00
Yimmi Chara Portland Timbers M $1,500,000.00 $1,803,000.00
George Fochive Portland Timbers M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Nathan Fogaca Portland Timbers F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Diego Gutierrez Portland Timbers F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Tega Ikoba Portland Timbers F $85,444.00 $85,444.00
Aljaz Ivacic Portland Timbers GK $220,000.00 $248,333.00
Marvin Loría Portland Timbers M $125,000.00 $164,375.00
Larrys Mabiala Portland Timbers D $450,000.00 $460,000.00
Zac McGraw Portland Timbers D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Felipe Mora Portland Timbers F $875,000.00 $955,000.00
Santiago Moreno Portland Timbers F $300,000.00 $344,576.00
Juan Mosquera Portland Timbers D $160,000.00 $178,167.00
Jaroslaw Niezgoda Portland Timbers F $807,500.00 $976,758.00
Cristhian Paredes Portland Timbers M $252,000.00 $350,000.00
Justin Rasmussen Portland Timbers D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Hunter Sulte Portland Timbers GK $65,500.00 $69,892.00
Bill Tuiloma Portland Timbers D-M $285,000.00 $304,450.00
Jose Van Rankin Portland Timbers D-M $85,000.00 $85,000.00
Justin Vom Steeg Portland Timbers GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Eryk Williamson Portland Timbers M $550,000.00 $550,000.00
Dario Zuparic Portland Timbers D $375,000.00 $579,200.00
Sergio Ćordova Real Salt Lake F $600,000.00 $696,000.00
Gavin Beavers Real Salt Lake GK $65,500.00 $71,083.00
Julio Benitez Real Salt Lake M $65,500.00 $75,125.00
Nick Besler Real Salt Lake M $210,000.00 $210,000.00
Andrew Brody Real Salt Lake M $190,000.00 $215,678.00
Scott Caldwell Real Salt Lake M $200,000.00 $205,000.00
Maikel Chang Real Salt Lake M $98,261.00 $98,261.00
Jeffrey Dewsnup Real Salt Lake GK $84,000.00 $93,825.00
Zackery Farnsworth Real Salt Lake D $84,000.00 $98,750.00
Chris Garcia Real Salt Lake F $90,000.00 $94,300.00
Justen Glad Real Salt Lake D $675,000.00 $735,031.00
Tomas Gomez Real Salt Lake GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Bret Halsey Real Salt Lake D $84,000.00 $91,500.00
Aaron Herrera Real Salt Lake D $700,000.00 $795,220.00
Bode Hidalgo Davis Real Salt Lake M-F $84,000.00 $88,294.00
Erik Holt Real Salt Lake D $125,000.00 $125,000.00
Anderson Julio Real Salt Lake F-M $750,000.00 $820,000.00
Johan Kappelhof Real Salt Lake D-M $260,000.00 $287,000.00
Axel Kei Real Salt Lake F $65,500.00 $81,500.00
Damir Kreilach Real Salt Lake M $1,762,572.00 $1,762,572.00
Jasper Loeffelsend Real Salt Lake M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Diego Luna Real Salt Lake M $84,000.00 $98,380.00
Zac MacMath Real Salt Lake GK $200,000.00 $200,000.00
Jonathan Menendez Real Salt Lake M-F $500,000.00 $602,813.00
Justin Meram Real Salt Lake M $425,000.00 $468,750.00
Danny Musovski Real Salt Lake F $93,988.00 $93,988.00
Braian Ojeda Real Salt Lake M $550,000.00 $608,653.00
Jaziel Orozco Real Salt Lake D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Bryan Oviedo Real Salt Lake D $274,800.00 $320,960.00
Andrew Putna Real Salt Lake GK $155,000.00 $168,458.00
Rubio Rubin Real Salt Lake F $510,000.00 $582,937.00
Pablo Ruiz Real Salt Lake M $450,000.00 $523,500.00
Jefferson Savarino Real Salt Lake F $2,000,000.00 $2,224,292.00
Tate Schmitt Real Salt Lake F $92,500.00 $92,500.00
Marcelo Silva Real Salt Lake D $600,000.00 $646,667.00
Jude Wellings Real Salt Lake M $65,500.00 $81,500.00
Bobby Wood Real Salt Lake F $925,000.00 $1,018,161.00
Judson San Jose Earthquakes M $420,000.00 $425,000.00
Rodrigues San Jose Earthquakes D $550,000.00 $608,000.00
Oskar Ågren San Jose Earthquakes D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Carlos Akapo San Jose Earthquakes D $500,000.00 $545,111.00
George Asomani San Jose Earthquakes M $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Tanner Beason San Jose Earthquakes D $200,000.00 $200,000.00
Matt Bersano San Jose Earthquakes GK $106,375.00 $106,375.00
Ousseni Bouda San Jose Earthquakes F $84,000.00 $96,500.00
Cade Cowell San Jose Earthquakes F $545,455.00 $635,364.00
Jeremy Ebobisse San Jose Earthquakes F $620,734.00 $766,617.00
Cristian Espinoza San Jose Earthquakes F $1,150,000.00 $1,265,000.00
Gilbert Fuentes San Jose Earthquakes M $190,000.00 $208,750.00
Jan Gregus San Jose Earthquakes M $600,000.00 $655,000.00
Siad Haji San Jose Earthquakes F $120,000.00 $129,000.00
Benjamin Kikanovic San Jose Earthquakes F $85,444.00 $91,219.00
JT Marcinkowski San Jose Earthquakes GK $300,000.00 $300,000.00
Paul Marie San Jose Earthquakes D $145,000.00 $156,375.00
Cruz Medina San Jose Earthquakes M $65,500.00 $83,894.00
Jamiro Monteiro San Jose Earthquakes M $1,200,000.00 $1,293,500.00
Emmanuel Ochoa San Jose Earthquakes GK $84,000.00 $94,051.00
Nathan Pelae Cardoso San Jose Earthquakes D $650,000.00 $691,250.00
Eric Remedi San Jose Earthquakes M $450,000.00 $450,000.00
Will Richmond San Jose Earthquakes F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Shea Salinas San Jose Earthquakes F $280,000.00 $280,000.00
Jack Skahan San Jose Earthquakes M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Tommy Thompson San Jose Earthquakes D $280,000.00 $280,000.00
Miguel Trauco San Jose Earthquakes D $100,000.00 $150,000.00
Niko Tsakiris San Jose Earthquakes M $65,500.00 $69,667.00
Casey Walls San Jose Earthquakes D $100,000.00 $103,000.00
Jackson Yueill San Jose Earthquakes M $700,000.00 $736,875.00
Samuel Adeniran Seattle Sounders FC F $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Xavier Arreaga Seattle Sounders FC D $700,000.00 $700,000.00
Joshua Atencio Seattle Sounders FC M $84,000.00 $88,557.00
Reed Baker-Whiting Seattle Sounders FC M $65,500.00 $85,500.00
Will Bruin Seattle Sounders FC F $260,000.00 $260,000.00
Leonardo Chu Seattle Sounders FC M-F $550,000.00 $550,000.00
Abdoulaye Cissoko Seattle Sounders FC D $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Stefan Cleveland Seattle Sounders FC GK $150,000.00 $167,500.00
Ethan Dobbelaere Seattle Sounders FC M $89,716.00 $103,716.00
Stefan Frei Seattle Sounders FC GK $500,000.00 $500,000.00
Yeimar Gomez Andrade Seattle Sounders FC D $650,004.00 $719,092.00
Danny Leyva Seattle Sounders FC M $110,000.00 $129,423.00
Nicolas Lodeiro Seattle Sounders FC M $2,640,000.00 $3,256,667.00
Jimmy Medranda Seattle Sounders FC M-D $200,000.00 $210,000.00
Fredy Montero Seattle Sounders FC F $110,000.00 $110,000.00
Jordan Morris Seattle Sounders FC F $1,250,000.00 $1,370,100.00
Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez Seattle Sounders FC F $100,000.00 $114,500.00
João Paulo Mior Seattle Sounders FC M $1,200,000.00 $1,283,333.00
Jackson Ragen Seattle Sounders FC D $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Cristian Roldan Seattle Sounders FC M $860,000.00 $981,542.00
Alex Roldan Seattle Sounders FC M-D $200,000.00 $232,500.00
Kelyn Rowe Seattle Sounders FC M-D $275,000.00 $275,000.00
Raul Ruidiaz Seattle Sounders FC F $2,472,000.00 $3,201,120.00
Albert Rusnak Seattle Sounders FC M $1,800,000.00 $1,871,667.00
Dylan Teves Seattle Sounders FC M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Andrew Thomas Seattle Sounders FC GK $84,000.00 $91,500.00
Nouhou Tolo Seattle Sounders FC D $300,000.00 $344,274.00
Obed Vargas Seattle Sounders FC M $65,500.00 $74,531.00
Alan Pulido Sporting Kansas City F $2,200,000.00 $2,200,000.00
Johnny Russell Sporting Kansas City F $2,000,000.00 $2,000,000.00
Erik Thommy Sporting Kansas City M $1,200,000.00 $1,306,250.00
Andreu Fontas Sporting Kansas City D $1,125,000.00 $1,125,000.00
Nicolas Isimat-Mirin Sporting Kansas City D $950,000.00 $1,028,124.00
Gadi Kinda Sporting Kansas City M $850,000.00 $918,000.00
Remi Walter Sporting Kansas City M $800,000.00 $800,000.00
Marinos Tzionis Sporting Kansas City F-M $612,500.00 $612,500.00
Tim Melia Sporting Kansas City GK $525,000.00 $529,167.00
Daniel Salloi Sporting Kansas City F $450,000.00 $506,667.00
Oriol Rosell Sporting Kansas City M $475,000.00 $475,000.00
Graham Zusi Sporting Kansas City D $450,000.00 $450,000.00
Robert Voloder Sporting Kansas City D $400,000.00 $427,860.00
Logan Ndenbe Sporting Kansas City D $350,000.00 $396,125.00
Khiry Shelton Sporting Kansas City F $350,000.00 $350,000.00
Roger Espinoza Sporting Kansas City M $300,000.00 $300,000.00
William Agada Sporting Kansas City F $200,000.00 $246,875.00
Ben Sweat Sporting Kansas City D $200,000.00 $200,000.00
Kortne Ford Sporting Kansas City D $150,000.00 $151,667.00
Kendall McIntosh Sporting Kansas City GK $120,000.00 $120,000.00
Felipe Hernandez Sporting Kansas City M $85,444.00 $119,153.00
Cameron Duke Sporting Kansas City M $90,000.00 $93,000.00
John Pulskamp Sporting Kansas City GK $89,716.00 $92,216.00
Kaveh Rad Sporting Kansas City D $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Kayden Pierre Sporting Kansas City D $65,500.00 $70,600.00
Osvaldo Cisneros Sporting Kansas City F $65,500.00 $68,500.00
Jacob Davis Sporting Kansas City M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Roman Bürki St. Louis SC GK $1,500,000.00 $1,632,469.00
Isak Jensen St. Louis SC F $100,000.00 $148,250.00
Joao Klauss St. Louis SC F $1,230,000.00 $1,365,180.00
Eduard Lowen St. Louis SC M $1,150,000.00 $1,294,250.00
Joakim Nilsson St. Louis SC D $1,074,200.00 $1,130,200.00
Tomas Ostrak St. Louis SC M $363,000.00 $457,750.00
Selmir Pidro St. Louis SC D $250,000.00 $291,875.00
Celio Pompeu St. Louis SC M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Max Schneider St. Louis SC M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Auro Jr. Toronto FC D $400,000.00 $428,750.00
Ifunanyachi Achara Toronto FC M $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Ayo Akinola Toronto FC F $600,000.00 $671,875.00
Themi Antonoglou Toronto FC M $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Federico Bernardeschi Toronto FC F $3,125,000.00 $6,256,322.00
Alex Bono Toronto FC GK $525,000.00 $557,000.00
Michael Bradley Toronto FC M $1,500,000.00 $1,500,000.00
Kadin Chung Toronto FC D $65,500.00 $70,631.00
Domenico Criscito Toronto FC D $1,200,000.00 $1,510,000.00
Doneil Henry Toronto FC D $385,000.00 $403,000.00
Lorenzo Insigne * Toronto FC F $14,000,000.00 $14,000,000.00
Jesus Jimenez Toronto FC F-M $815,000.00 $934,927.00
Mark-Anthony Kaye Toronto FC M $700,000.00 $700,000.00
Deandre Kerr Toronto FC M-F $65,500.00 $70,819.00
Richie Laryea Toronto FC M $1,170,402.00 $1,276,745.00
Lukas MacNaughton Toronto FC D $84,000.00 $86,100.00
Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty Toronto FC F $130,000.00 $136,842.00
Chris Mavinga Toronto FC D $1,000,000.00 $1,037,500.00
Hugo Mbongue Toronto FC F $65,500.00 $75,078.00
Jayden Nelson Toronto FC F $130,000.00 $136,586.00
Shane O'Neill Toronto FC D $320,000.00 $358,000.00
Noble Okello Toronto FC M $115,000.00 $126,815.00
Jonathan Osorio Toronto FC M $1,000,000.00 $1,026,250.00
Jordan Perruzza Toronto FC F $84,000.00 $86,500.00
Luca Petrasso Toronto FC D $65,500.00 $70,012.00
Gregory Ranjitsingh Toronto FC GK $84,000.00 $89,167.00
Luke Singh Toronto FC D $84,000.00 $91,966.00
Kosi Thompson Toronto FC M $65,500.00 $70,760.00
Quentin Westberg Toronto FC GK $300,000.00 $313,583.00
Michael Baldisimo Vancouver Whitecaps M $107,415.00 $109,292.00
Sebastian Berhalter Vancouver Whitecaps M $100,000.00 $137,250.00
Janio Bikel Vancouver Whitecaps M $400,000.00 $438,750.00
Tristan Blackmon Vancouver Whitecaps D $350,000.00 $401,208.00
Isaac Boehmer Vancouver Whitecaps GK $65,500.00 $65,500.00
Javain Brown Vancouver Whitecaps D $84,000.00 $97,481.00
Deiber Caicedo Vancouver Whitecaps M-F $300,000.00 $331,125.00
Matteo Campagna Vancouver Whitecaps D-M $65,500.00 $74,512.00
Lucas Cavallini Vancouver Whitecaps F $1,200,000.00 $1,462,500.00
Derek Cornelius Vancouver Whitecaps D $127,050.00 $127,050.00
Cody Cropper Vancouver Whitecaps GK $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Andres Cubas Vancouver Whitecaps M $900,000.00 $900,000.00
Cristian Dajome Vancouver Whitecaps F $750,000.00 $815,625.00
David Egbo Vancouver Whitecaps F $66,724.00 $66,724.00
Ryan Gauld Vancouver Whitecaps M $2,160,000.00 $2,265,000.00
Marcus Godinho Vancouver Whitecaps D $85,444.00 $88,444.00
Erik Godoy Vancouver Whitecaps D $550,000.00 $550,000.00
Julian Gressel Vancouver Whitecaps M $914,000.00 $969,781.00
Cristian Gutierrez Vancouver Whitecaps D $250,000.00 $267,500.00
Kamron Habibullah Vancouver Whitecaps M-F $84,000.00 $94,882.00
Thomas Hasal Vancouver Whitecaps GK $155,000.00 $173,934.00
Florian Jungwirth Vancouver Whitecaps D-M $550,000.00 $592,667.00
Luis Martins Vancouver Whitecaps D $300,000.00 $329,000.00
Jake Nerwinski Vancouver Whitecaps D $265,000.00 $280,000.00
Evan Newton Vancouver Whitecaps GK $105,000.00 $114,802.00
Leonard Owusu Vancouver Whitecaps M $350,000.00 $401,250.00
Ryan Raposo Vancouver Whitecaps M $100,000.00 $114,000.00
Tosaint Ricketts Vancouver Whitecaps F $84,000.00 $84,000.00
Alessandro Schöpf Vancouver Whitecaps M $800,000.00 $892,500.00
Caio Alexandre Sousa e Silva Vancouver Whitecaps M $500,000.00 $562,500.00
Russell Teibert Vancouver Whitecaps M $400,000.00 $449,375.00
Ranko Veselinovic Vancouver Whitecaps D $405,000.00 $490,500.00
Pedro Vite Vancouver Whitecaps M $556,000.00 $609,997.00
Brian White Vancouver Whitecaps F $456,000.00 $456,000.00

