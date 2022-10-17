Final 2022 MLS Salaries Released

For the final time in 2022, the Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) released salary information for players signed to deals before September 2nd. The bi-annual tradition brings the chance for fans and pundits to dig into the numbers and see who’s making too much (or too little) and which teams are spending a lot or not much at all.
It’s probably a weird day to be a player and see your personal information shared with the world and potentially a tough day to be a Sporting Director if you’ve budgeted poorly.
Before getting into the new information, it can always be helpful to look at past salary data as a reference point for how to view this new information.
- Spring 2022 Salary Data
- Fall 2021 Salary Data
- Spring 2021 Salary Data
- No data for 2020
- Fall 2019 Salary Data
- Spring 2019 Salary Data
- Final 2018 Salary Data
A Few Notes
Throughout the story, when referring to a number, I’m referring to a player’s guaranteed compensation. That number is often higher than their base salary because it includes pro-rated bonuses across the life of a contract.
Additionally, this is not the number that hits a team’s salary budget. That can be impacted by mechanisms like TAM, GAM and transfer fees, which aren’t included here. Some teams lay out massive fees to acquire players so even though Toronto FC are first in total salaries, teams like Atlanta United have spent so massively in transfer fees, the salary numbers alone are an incomplete picture.
Also it should be noted that this data is through September 2nd. If players sign a new deal after that date, it won’t be reflected.
Highest Paid MLS Players
There is a new name on top of the list with Toronto shattering the previous record with their summer signing Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto also added Federico Bernardeschi, who comes in at 4th. Despite that, Toronto still finished outside the playoffs and with the second worst record in the league. It’ll be intriguing to see if that money makes an impact in 2023.
Other new additions to the top 10 are Douglas Costa in fifth and Hector Herrera at seventh. There are so many new players overall, I decided to do a Top 15 as a nice comparison point to the last salary release. Carlos Vela falls off the list entirely with his new deal which only puts him at 21st bringing in $2,737,500.
- Lorenzo Insigne — $14,000,000 (Toronto FC)
- Xherdan Shaqiri — $8,153,000 (Chicago Fire)
- Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez — $7,443,750 (LA Galaxy)
- Federico Bernardeschi — $6,256,322 (Toronto FC)
- Douglas Costa — $5,800,000 (LA Galaxy)
- Gonzalo Higuain — $5,793,750 (Inter Miami)
- Hector Herrera — $5,246,875 (Houston Dynamo)
- Alejandro Pozuelo — $4,693,000 (Inter Miami)
- Luiz Araujo — $4,480,333 (Atlanta United)
- Jozy Altidore* — $4,264,963 (New England Revolution)
- Christian Benteke — $4,182,778 (D.C. United)
- Josef Martinez — $4,141,667 (Atlanta United)
- Lucas Zelarayan — $3,700,000 (Columbus Crew)
- Carles Gil — $3,545,833 (New England Revolution)
- Rodolfo Pizarro^ — $3,350,000 (Inter Miami)
*Altidore was bought out by Toronto FC and the New England Revolution are only on the hook for a reported Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) max of $1,612,500, of which Toronto may be paying some of that too.
^Pizarro is out on loan with CF Monterrey.
Since this is a Sporting Kansas City site, it’s worth noting the first player to show up on the list is Alan Pulido at 35th (who played zero minutes this season), followed by Johnny Russell at 37th. Newcomer Erik Thommy enters the list at 69th.
MLS Millionaires
106 players made over $1 million this season based on the final data (though this is a little off as players that join midseason, like Erik Thommy, are on pro-rated deals). That’s up significantly from just 91 at the beginning of the season and 78 in 2021. It was an aggressive summer transfer window around MLS.
Sporting KC climb back up to five millionaires (from four) on the team with the aforementioned Thommy signing. Though two of them, Andreu Fontas and Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, could be gone after the season.
Numbers are climbing elsewhere too. The average salary is now $514,729, which is up from $472,008 in the spring and $413,998 last fall. Averages can be skewed because of high earners, but the median pay is now $248,688, which is only slightly up from $248,333 but a solid climb from $200,000 last fall.
Salaries by Team
This is always super intriguing. As should be expected with Insigne making $14 million on his own, Toronto FC come in first and as mentioned, they finished second to last.
Spending on salaries (remember this leaves out transfer fees) didn’t equate success. Joining Toronto in teams that missed the playoffs but were in the top 10 in spending were Atlanta United, the New England Revolution, the Chicago Fire, the Columbus Crew, the Seattle Sounders and the Houston Dynamo.
That can be skewed by a few high paid players (or one outlier for Houston for example), there is something to be said for market efficiencies (and inefficiencies).
The lowest paid team in the league were the New York Red Bulls and they hosted a playoff game. The next lowest was the Philadelphia Union and they were inches from a Supporters Shield. The other bottom spenders were a bit more mixed, but of the teams in the bottom 10, Minnesota United, Orlando City, CF Montreal and Nashville SC made the playoffs. That’s better success than the top 10.
Here is the full list.
MLS Salaries by Team - End of 2022
|TEAM
|SALARIES
|TEAM
|SALARIES
|Toronto FC
|$32,234,728
|LA Galaxy
|$27,303,314
|Inter Miami
|$24,194,278
|Atlanta United
|$22,431,357
|Chicago Fire
|$19,355,763
|LAFC
|$19,001,888
|New England Revolution
|$18,584,553
|Columbus Crew
|$17,892,808
|Seattle Sounders
|$16,983,746
|Houston Dynamo
|$16,867,485
|New York City FC
|$16,504,148
|DC United
|$16,282,352
|FC Cincinnati
|$16,281,087
|FC Dallas
|$15,761,683
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|$14,897,149
|Sporting Kansas City
|$14,736,204
|Austin FC
|$14,639,786
|Real Salt Lake
|$14,609,198
|Nashville SC
|$14,145,780
|CF Montreal
|$13,059,176
|Orlando City
|$11,956,012
|Charlotte FC
|$11,661,661
|Portland Timbers
|$11,377,505
|Minnesota United
|$11,157,156
|San Jose Earthquakes
|$10,702,272
|Colorado Rapids
|$10,570,955
|Philadelphia Union
|$10,360,287
|New York Red Bulls
|$9,642,386
2022 MLS Salaries by Players - End of 2022
Enough with random stats, let’s get to the full salary list by player, alphabetically by team.
Final 2022 MLS Salaries
|First Name
|Last Name
|Club
|Position(s)
|Base Salary
|Guaranteed Compensation
|First Name
|Last Name
|Club
|Position(s)
|Base Salary
|Guaranteed Compensation
|Thiago
|Almada
|Atlanta United
|M-F
|$1,650,000.00
|$2,332,000.00
|Osvaldo
|Alonso
|Atlanta United
|M
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Mikey
|Ambrose
|Atlanta United
|D
|$85,444.00
|$85,444.00
|Luiz
|Araujo
|Atlanta United
|F-M
|$3,600,000.00
|$4,480,333.00
|Ezequiel
|Barco
|Atlanta United
|M
|$2,200,000.00
|$2,200,000.00
|George
|Campbell
|Atlanta United
|D
|$98,000.00
|$98,000.00
|Dylan
|Castanheira
|Atlanta United
|GK
|$85,444.00
|$85,444.00
|Erik
|Centeno
|Atlanta United
|D
|$65,500.00
|$75,276.00
|Machop
|Chol
|Atlanta United
|M
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Ronaldo
|Cisneros
|Atlanta United
|F
|$244,000.00
|$244,000.00
|Jackson
|Conway
|Atlanta United
|F
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Alex
|De John
|Atlanta United
|D
|$85,444.00
|$85,444.00
|Dom
|Dwyer
|Atlanta United
|F
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Alan
|Franco
|Atlanta United
|D
|$540,000.00
|$667,500.00
|Justin
|Garces
|Atlanta United
|GK
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Raúl
|Gudiño
|Atlanta United
|GK
|$200,000.00
|$247,333.00
|Andrew
|Gutman
|Atlanta United
|D
|$300,000.00
|$331,250.00
|Brad
|Guzan
|Atlanta United
|GK
|$445,716.00
|$458,216.00
|Ronald
|Hernandez
|Atlanta United
|D
|$300,000.00
|$300,000.00
|Emerson
|Hyndman
|Atlanta United
|M
|$657,143.00
|$657,143.00
|Franco
|Ibarra
|Atlanta United
|D-M
|$450,000.00
|$520,000.00
|Brooks
|Lennon
|Atlanta United
|D
|$500,000.00
|$500,000.00
|Erik
|Lopez Samaniego
|Atlanta United
|F
|$360,000.00
|$528,300.00
|Josef
|Martinez
|Atlanta United
|F
|$3,750,000.00
|$4,141,667.00
|Aiden
|McFadden
|Atlanta United
|D
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Efrain
|Morales
|Atlanta United
|D
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Marcelino
|Moreno
|Atlanta United
|F-M
|$460,000.00
|$568,333.00
|Edwin
|Mosquera
|Atlanta United
|M-F
|$300,000.00
|$337,000.00
|Juan Jose
|Purata
|Atlanta United
|D
|$400,000.00
|$483,500.00
|Rocco
|Rios-Novo
|Atlanta United
|GK
|$108,000.00
|$115,530.00
|Miles
|Robinson
|Atlanta United
|D
|$700,000.00
|$737,500.00
|Matheus
|Rossetto
|Atlanta United
|M
|$550,000.00
|$662,500.00
|Amar
|Sejdic
|Atlanta United
|M
|$85,444.00
|$85,444.00
|Santiago
|Sosa
|Atlanta United
|M-F
|$525,000.00
|$643,100.00
|Bryce
|Washington
|Atlanta United
|D
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Caleb
|Wiley
|Atlanta United
|D
|$65,500.00
|$67,100.00
|Tyler
|Wolff
|Atlanta United
|F-M
|$110,000.00
|$114,500.00
|Carlos
|Asensio
|Austin FC
|D
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Julio
|Cascante
|Austin FC
|D
|$310,000.00
|$337,500.00
|Washington
|Corozo
|Austin FC
|F
|$300,000.00
|$327,500.00
|Moussa
|Djitte
|Austin FC
|F
|$550,000.00
|$550,000.00
|Sebastian
|Driussi
|Austin FC
|F
|$2,200,000.00
|$2,317,000.00
|Diego
|Fagundez
|Austin FC
|M
|$450,000.00
|$450,000.00
|Ethan
|Finlay
|Austin FC
|M
|$350,000.00
|$350,000.00
|Ruben
|Gabrielsen
|Austin FC
|D
|$950,000.00
|$950,000.00
|Jon
|Gallagher
|Austin FC
|D
|$155,000.00
|$155,000.00
|Danny
|Hoesen
|Austin FC
|F
|$650,000.00
|$716,667.00
|Hector
|Jimenez
|Austin FC
|D
|$200,000.00
|$200,000.00
|Kipp
|Keller
|Austin FC
|D
|$84,000.00
|$96,500.00
|Freddy
|Kleeman
|Austin FC
|D
|$66,724.00
|$66,724.00
|Zan
|Kolmanic
|Austin FC
|D
|$300,000.00
|$300,000.00
|Damian
|Las
|Austin FC
|GK
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Nick
|Lima
|Austin FC
|D
|$350,000.00
|$350,000.00
|Felipe
|Martins
|Austin FC
|M
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Danny
|Pereira
|Austin FC
|M
|$84,000.00
|$102,258.00
|Tomas
|Pochettino
|Austin FC
|M
|$525,000.00
|$585,000.00
|William
|Pulisic
|Austin FC
|GK
|$66,724.00
|$66,724.00
|Rodney
|Redes
|Austin FC
|F
|$412,500.00
|$412,500.00
|Emiliano
|Rigoni
|Austin FC
|M
|$1,846,152.00
|$2,294,152.00
|Alexander
|Ring
|Austin FC
|M
|$1,500,000.00
|$1,640,000.00
|Jhohan
|Romana
|Austin FC
|D
|$440,000.00
|$440,000.00
|Jared
|Stroud
|Austin FC
|M
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Brad
|Stuver
|Austin FC
|GK
|$175,000.00
|$185,000.00
|Andrew
|Tarbell
|Austin FC
|GK
|$300,000.00
|$308,333.00
|Maximiliano
|Urruti
|Austin FC
|F
|$625,000.00
|$661,250.00
|Jhojan
|Valencia
|Austin FC
|M
|$355,000.00
|$400,125.00
|Owen
|Wolff
|Austin FC
|M
|$65,500.00
|$78,553.00
|Jean-Aniel
|Assi
|CF Montreal
|M
|$66,724.00
|$74,104.00
|Zorhan
|Bassong
|CF Montreal
|D
|$125,000.00
|$137,500.00
|Zachary
|Brault-Guillard
|CF Montreal
|D
|$275,000.00
|$319,375.00
|Sebastian
|Breza
|CF Montreal
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Rudy
|Camacho
|CF Montreal
|D
|$500,000.00
|$554,000.00
|Mathieu
|Choiniere
|CF Montreal
|M
|$125,000.00
|$134,238.00
|Gabriele
|Corbo
|CF Montreal
|D
|$120,192.00
|$120,192.00
|Keesean
|Ferdinand
|CF Montreal
|D
|$89,716.00
|$99,936.00
|Tomas
|Giraldo
|CF Montreal
|M
|$110,000.00
|$121,000.00
|Ahmed
|Hamdi
|CF Montreal
|M
|$475,000.00
|$572,500.00
|Sunusi
|Ibrahim
|CF Montreal
|F
|$200,000.00
|$291,250.00
|Bjorn
|Johnsen
|CF Montreal
|F
|$1,100,000.00
|$1,236,667.00
|Alistair
|Johnston
|CF Montreal
|M-D
|$400,000.00
|$445,625.00
|Kei
|Kamara
|CF Montreal
|F
|$84,000.00
|$94,000.00
|Logan
|Ketterer
|CF Montreal
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Ismael
|Koné
|CF Montreal
|M
|$65,500.00
|$68,125.00
|Jojea
|Kwizera
|CF Montreal
|M
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Lassi
|Lappalainen
|CF Montreal
|M
|$510,000.00
|$540,000.00
|Djordje
|Mihailovic
|CF Montreal
|M
|$700,000.00
|$751,875.00
|Matko
|Miljevic
|CF Montreal
|M
|$545,455.00
|$593,364.00
|Kamal
|Miller
|CF Montreal
|D
|$300,000.00
|$345,000.00
|Chinonso
|Offor
|CF Montreal
|F
|$159,996.00
|$209,396.00
|James
|Pantemis
|CF Montreal
|GK
|$145,000.00
|$160,833.00
|Samuel
|Piette
|CF Montreal
|M
|$400,000.00
|$429,750.00
|Romell
|Quioto
|CF Montreal
|F
|$800,000.00
|$885,000.00
|Sean
|Rea
|CF Montreal
|$66,724.00
|$74,809.00
|Nathan-Dylan
|Saliba
|CF Montreal
|$66,724.00
|$77,200.00
|Jonathan
|Sirois
|CF Montreal
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$88,319.00
|Robert
|Thorkelsson
|CF Montreal
|D
|$150,000.00
|$173,500.00
|Joaquin
|Torres
|CF Montreal
|M
|$230,000.00
|$279,800.00
|Mason
|Toye
|CF Montreal
|F
|$500,000.00
|$558,000.00
|Victor
|Wanyama
|CF Montreal
|M
|$2,400,000.00
|$3,091,667.00
|Joel
|Waterman
|CF Montreal
|D
|$125,000.00
|$133,909.00
|Karifa
|Yao
|CF Montreal
|D
|$85,444.00
|$89,933.00
|Rida
|Zouhir
|CF Montreal
|M
|$66,724.00
|$74,809.00
|Harrison
|Afful
|Charlotte FC
|D
|$300,000.00
|$332,500.00
|Jordy
|Alcivar
|Charlotte FC
|M
|$235,000.00
|$325,600.00
|Adam
|Armour
|Charlotte FC
|D
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Karol
|Świderski
|Charlotte FC
|F
|$2,200,000.00
|$2,258,000.00
|Benjamin
|Bender
|Charlotte FC
|M
|$65,500.00
|$83,000.00
|Brandt
|Bronico
|Charlotte FC
|M
|$125,000.00
|$134,330.00
|Nathan
|Byrne
|Charlotte FC
|F
|$560,000.00
|$607,833.00
|Guzman
|Corujo
|Charlotte FC
|D
|$600,000.00
|$633,500.00
|Alan Steven
|Franco
|Charlotte FC
|M
|$480,000.00
|$538,300.00
|Christian
|Fuchs
|Charlotte FC
|D
|$375,000.00
|$375,000.00
|McKinze
|Gaines
|Charlotte FC
|F
|$84,000.00
|$86,750.00
|Christopher
|Hegardt
|Charlotte FC
|M
|$65,500.00
|$73,012.00
|Kamil
|Jóźwiak
|Charlotte FC
|F-M
|$900,000.00
|$1,017,000.00
|Derrick
|Jones
|Charlotte FC
|M
|$185,000.00
|$207,969.00
|Kristijan
|Kahlina
|Charlotte FC
|GK
|$425,000.00
|$451,875.00
|Jaylin
|Lindsey
|Charlotte FC
|D
|$200,000.00
|$235,625.00
|Adilson
|Malanda
|Charlotte FC
|D
|$250,000.00
|$278,083.00
|George
|Marks
|Charlotte FC
|GK
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Quinn
|McNeill
|Charlotte FC
|M
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Vinicius
|Mello
|Charlotte FC
|F
|$300,000.00
|$334,900.00
|Joseph
|Mora
|Charlotte FC
|D
|$200,000.00
|$200,000.00
|Yordy
|Reyna
|Charlotte FC
|M-F
|$797,500.00
|$797,500.00
|Daniel
|Rios
|Charlotte FC
|F
|$230,000.00
|$251,500.00
|Brian
|Romero
|Charlotte FC
|M
|$65,500.00
|$76,333.00
|Koa
|Santos
|Charlotte FC
|D
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Nuno
|Santos
|Charlotte FC
|M
|$500,000.00
|$561,387.00
|Andre
|Shinyashiki
|Charlotte FC
|F
|$140,000.00
|$150,000.00
|Pablo
|Sisniega
|Charlotte FC
|GK
|$180,000.00
|$200,667.00
|Jan
|Sobocinski
|Charlotte FC
|D
|$325,000.00
|$351,250.00
|Kerwin
|Vargas
|Charlotte FC
|F
|$350,000.00
|$392,167.00
|Anton
|Walkes
|Charlotte FC
|D
|$325,000.00
|$353,594.00
|Adrian
|Zendejas
|Charlotte FC
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$91,986.00
|Victor
|Bezerra
|Chicago Fire
|F
|$84,000.00
|$96,461.00
|Jonathan
|Bornstein
|Chicago Fire
|D
|$300,000.00
|$330,000.00
|Chris
|Brady
|Chicago Fire
|GK
|$159,996.00
|$183,246.00
|Kendall
|Burks
|Chicago Fire
|D
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Javier
|Casas
|Chicago Fire
|M
|$84,000.00
|$85,900.00
|Rafael
|Czichos
|Chicago Fire
|D
|$1,300,000.00
|$1,336,667.00
|Jhon Jader
|Duran
|Chicago Fire
|F
|$120,000.00
|$167,000.00
|Jhon
|Espinoza
|Chicago Fire
|D
|$216,000.00
|$242,500.00
|Gaston
|Gimenez
|Chicago Fire
|M
|$2,060,000.00
|$2,360,667.00
|Brian
|Gutierrez
|Chicago Fire
|M
|$104,000.00
|$105,900.00
|Fabian
|Herbers
|Chicago Fire
|M
|$260,000.00
|$281,250.00
|Stanislav
|Ivanov
|Chicago Fire
|M
|$300,000.00
|$359,000.00
|Alex
|Monis
|Chicago Fire
|M
|$84,000.00
|$85,900.00
|Chris
|Mueller
|Chicago Fire
|M
|$549,996.00
|$612,316.00
|Miguel Angel
|Navarro
|Chicago Fire
|D
|$200,004.00
|$240,204.00
|Federico
|Navarro
|Chicago Fire
|M
|$200,004.00
|$275,004.00
|Wyatt
|Omsberg
|Chicago Fire
|D
|$140,000.00
|$157,000.00
|Sergio
|Oregel
|Chicago Fire
|M
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Mauricio
|Pineda
|Chicago Fire
|D-M
|$225,000.00
|$248,875.00
|Kacper
|Przybylko
|Chicago Fire
|F
|$1,100,004.00
|$1,212,504.00
|Andre
|Reynolds
|Chicago Fire
|D
|$90,000.00
|$98,000.00
|Spencer
|Richey
|Chicago Fire
|GK
|$132,000.00
|$132,000.00
|Allan
|Rodriguez
|Chicago Fire
|M
|$84,000.00
|$85,900.00
|Missael
|Rodriguez
|Chicago Fire
|F
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Boris
|Sekulic
|Chicago Fire
|D
|$596,000.00
|$668,900.00
|Xherdan
|Shaqiri
|Chicago Fire
|M
|$7,350,000.00
|$8,153,000.00
|Gabriel
|Slonina
|Chicago Fire
|GK
|$143,000.00
|$147,800.00
|Carlos
|Teran
|Chicago Fire
|D
|$200,000.00
|$255,440.00
|Jairo
|Torres
|Chicago Fire
|M
|$849,996.00
|$1,219,329.00
|Max
|Colorado Rapids
|M
|$212,000.00
|$293,360.00
|Lalas
|Abubakar
|Colorado Rapids
|D
|$235,000.00
|$272,125.00
|Bryan
|Acosta
|Colorado Rapids
|M
|$650,000.00
|$706,667.00
|Sebastian
|Anderson
|Colorado Rapids
|D
|$105,000.00
|$106,667.00
|Michael
|Barrios
|Colorado Rapids
|M
|$650,000.00
|$680,000.00
|Cole
|Bassett
|Colorado Rapids
|M
|$450,000.00
|$450,000.00
|Steven
|Beitashour
|Colorado Rapids
|D
|$150,000.00
|$172,500.00
|Michael
|Edwards
|Colorado Rapids
|D
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Lucas
|Esteves
|Colorado Rapids
|D
|$373,032.00
|$426,092.00
|Braian
|Galvan
|Colorado Rapids
|F
|$318,000.00
|$414,322.00
|Felipe
|Gutierrez
|Colorado Rapids
|M
|$552,000.00
|$569,250.00
|Clint
|Irwin
|Colorado Rapids
|GK
|$200,000.00
|$213,300.00
|Aboubacar
|Keita
|Colorado Rapids
|D
|$135,000.00
|$135,000.00
|Oliver
|Larraz
|Colorado Rapids
|M
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Jonathan
|Lewis
|Colorado Rapids
|F
|$410,000.00
|$435,000.00
|Anthony
|Markanich
|Colorado Rapids
|D
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Philip
|Mayaka
|Colorado Rapids
|M
|$100,000.00
|$113,000.00
|Drew
|Moor
|Colorado Rapids
|D
|$150,000.00
|$172,500.00
|Sam
|Nicholson
|Colorado Rapids
|M
|$300,000.00
|$335,313.00
|Jack
|Price
|Colorado Rapids
|M
|$662,500.00
|$725,000.00
|Ralph
|Priso
|Colorado Rapids
|M
|$85,444.00
|$89,195.00
|Abraham
|Rodriguez
|Colorado Rapids
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Keegan
|Rosenberry
|Colorado Rapids
|D
|$400,000.00
|$400,000.00
|Diego
|Rubio Kostner
|Colorado Rapids
|F
|$585,000.00
|$629,583.00
|Dantouma "Yaya"
|Toure
|Colorado Rapids
|F
|$65,500.00
|$80,118.00
|Jackson
|Travis
|Colorado Rapids
|M
|$65,500.00
|$68,000.00
|Gustavo
|Vallecilla
|Colorado Rapids
|D
|$312,000.00
|$344,880.00
|Collen
|Warner
|Colorado Rapids
|M
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Danny
|Wilson
|Colorado Rapids
|D
|$330,000.00
|$354,750.00
|Darren
|Yapi
|Colorado Rapids
|F
|$65,500.00
|$76,333.00
|William
|Yarbrough
|Colorado Rapids
|GK
|$300,000.00
|$375,000.00
|Gyasi
|Zardes
|Colorado Rapids
|F
|$1,500,000.00
|$1,550,000.00
|Jalil
|Anibaba
|Columbus Crew
|D
|$150,000.00
|$150,000.00
|Evan
|Bush
|Columbus Crew
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Miloš
|Degenek
|Columbus Crew
|D
|$715,000.00
|$812,000.00
|Luis
|Diaz
|Columbus Crew
|M
|$375,000.00
|$408,900.00
|Derrick
|Etienne
|Columbus Crew
|M
|$175,000.00
|$175,000.00
|Mohamed
|Farsi
|Columbus Crew
|D
|$65,500.00
|$75,333.00
|Marlon
|Hairston
|Columbus Crew
|M-D
|$175,000.00
|$175,000.00
|Cucho
|Hernandez
|Columbus Crew
|F
|$2,600,000.00
|$2,886,000.00
|Erik
|Hurtado
|Columbus Crew
|F
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|James
|Igbekeme
|Columbus Crew
|M
|$315,000.00
|$408,281.00
|Perry
|Kitchen
|Columbus Crew
|M
|$300,000.00
|$326,667.00
|Artur
|Lima
|Columbus Crew
|M
|$564,000.00
|$615,633.00
|Alexandru
|Matan
|Columbus Crew
|M
|$425,000.00
|$458,250.00
|Jonathan
|Mensah
|Columbus Crew
|D
|$1,000,000.00
|$1,140,667.00
|Kevin
|Molino
|Columbus Crew
|M
|$700,348.00
|$700,348.00
|Steven
|Moreira
|Columbus Crew
|D
|$550,000.00
|$632,708.00
|Aidan
|Morris
|Columbus Crew
|M
|$170,000.00
|$172,000.00
|Jake
|Morris
|Columbus Crew
|D
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Darlington
|Nagbe
|Columbus Crew
|M
|$1,760,000.00
|$1,760,000.00
|Isaiah
|Parente
|Columbus Crew
|M
|$66,724.00
|$70,724.00
|Eloy
|Room
|Columbus Crew
|GK
|$800,000.00
|$883,000.00
|Jacen
|Russell-Rowe
|Columbus Crew
|F
|$65,500.00
|$72,866.00
|Will
|Sands
|Columbus Crew
|D
|$84,000.00
|$90,250.00
|Pedro
|Santos
|Columbus Crew
|D
|$625,000.00
|$687,500.00
|Patrick
|Schulte
|Columbus Crew
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$96,431.00
|Brady
|Scott
|Columbus Crew
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Josh
|Williams
|Columbus Crew
|D
|$325,000.00
|$325,000.00
|Yaw
|Yeboah
|Columbus Crew
|M
|$600,000.00
|$663,750.00
|Sean
|Zawadzki
|Columbus Crew
|M
|$84,000.00
|$89,000.00
|Lucas
|Zelarayan
|Columbus Crew
|M
|$3,100,000.00
|$3,700,000.00
|Matai
|Akinmboni
|DC United
|D
|$65,500.00
|$75,000.00
|Antonio
|Alfaro
|DC United
|D
|$89,513.00
|$89,513.00
|Christian
|Benteke
|DC United
|F
|$4,000,000.00
|$4,182,778.00
|Miguel
|Berry
|DC United
|F
|$120,000.00
|$120,000.00
|Steven
|Birnbaum
|DC United
|D
|$750,000.00
|$762,500.00
|Russell
|Canouse
|DC United
|M
|$515,000.00
|$515,000.00
|Sofiane
|Djeffal
|DC United
|M
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Chris
|Durkin
|DC United
|M
|$400,000.00
|$445,000.00
|Kristian
|Fletcher
|DC United
|F
|$84,000.00
|$105,189.00
|Taxiarchis
|Fountas
|DC United
|F
|$1,600,000.00
|$1,641,000.00
|Tyler
|Freeman
|DC United
|F
|$110,000.00
|$112,500.00
|Jeremy
|Garay
|DC United
|M
|$65,500.00
|$69,550.00
|Jacob
|Greene
|DC United
|D-M
|$85,444.00
|$88,444.00
|Sami
|Guediri
|DC United
|D
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Bill
|Hamid
|DC United
|GK
|$700,000.00
|$700,000.00
|Brendan
|Hines-Ike
|DC United
|D
|$375,000.00
|$417,917.00
|Jackson
|Hopkins
|DC United
|M
|$65,500.00
|$65,833.00
|Ola
|Kamara
|DC United
|F
|$1,500,000.00
|$1,520,000.00
|Jon
|Kempin
|DC United
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Theodore
|Ku-DiPietro
|DC United
|M
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Ravel
|Morrison
|DC United
|M
|$850,000.00
|$917,844.00
|Andy
|Najar
|DC United
|D
|$375,000.00
|$375,000.00
|David
|Ochoa
|DC United
|GK
|$103,500.00
|$103,500.00
|Chris
|Odoi-Atsem
|DC United
|D
|$140,000.00
|$151,000.00
|Victor
|Palsson
|DC United
|M
|$850,000.00
|$863,125.00
|Adrien
|Perez
|DC United
|F
|$89,513.00
|$89,513.00
|Donovan
|Pines
|DC United
|D
|$150,000.00
|$152,000.00
|Nigel
|Robertha
|DC United
|F
|$550,000.00
|$622,406.00
|Martin
|Rodriguez
|DC United
|F-M
|$456,000.00
|$597,200.00
|Rafael
|Romo
|DC United
|GK
|$250,000.00
|$285,833.00
|Gaoussou
|Samake
|DC United
|D-M
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Hayden
|Sargis
|DC United
|D
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Andrew
|Skundrich
|DC United
|M-F
|$89,513.00
|$89,513.00
|Brad
|Smith
|DC United
|D
|$550,000.00
|$591,250.00
|Kimarni
|Smith
|DC United
|M-F
|$85,444.00
|$85,444.00
|Luciano
|Acosta
|FC Cincinnati
|M
|$1,943,500.00
|$2,222,854.00
|Isaac
|Atanga
|FC Cincinnati
|F
|$350,000.00
|$364,000.00
|Dominique
|Badji
|FC Cincinnati
|F
|$500,000.00
|$555,000.00
|Zico
|Bailey
|FC Cincinnati
|D
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Alvaro
|Barreal
|FC Cincinnati
|F
|$350,000.00
|$350,000.00
|Tyler
|Blackett
|FC Cincinnati
|D
|$840,000.00
|$840,000.00
|Geoff
|Cameron
|FC Cincinnati
|D
|$387,000.00
|$469,000.00
|Roman
|Celentano
|FC Cincinnati
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$99,000.00
|Allan
|Cruz
|FC Cincinnati
|M
|$1,140,000.00
|$1,254,000.00
|Ray
|Gaddis
|FC Cincinnati
|D
|$230,000.00
|$230,000.00
|Nick
|Hagglund
|FC Cincinnati
|D
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Calvin
|Harris
|FC Cincinnati
|F
|$85,444.00
|$100,444.00
|Alec
|Kann
|FC Cincinnati
|GK
|$200,000.00
|$220,833.00
|Yuya
|Kubo
|FC Cincinnati
|M
|$1,091,000.00
|$1,206,750.00
|Evan
|Louro
|FC Cincinnati
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Nicholas
|Markanich
|FC Cincinnati
|F
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Ronald
|Matarrita
|FC Cincinnati
|D
|$750,000.00
|$806,875.00
|Matt
|Miazga
|FC Cincinnati
|D
|$1,464,000.00
|$1,464,000.00
|Ben
|Mines
|FC Cincinnati
|M
|$84,000.00
|$88,840.00
|Junior
|Moreno
|FC Cincinnati
|M
|$325,000.00
|$373,750.00
|Ian
|Murphy
|FC Cincinnati
|D
|$65,500.00
|$67,750.00
|John
|Nelson
|FC Cincinnati
|D
|$65,500.00
|$73,500.00
|Obinna
|Nwobodo
|FC Cincinnati
|M
|$900,000.00
|$1,028,100.00
|Arquimides
|Ordonez
|FC Cincinnati
|F
|$65,500.00
|$69,037.00
|Alvas
|Powell
|FC Cincinnati
|D
|$150,000.00
|$167,000.00
|Harrison
|Robledo
|FC Cincinnati
|F
|$65,500.00
|$86,391.00
|Sergio
|Santos
|FC Cincinnati
|F
|$850,000.00
|$918,500.00
|Brenner
|Souza da Silva
|FC Cincinnati
|F
|$1,680,000.00
|$2,218,600.00
|Beckham
|Sunderland
|FC Cincinnati
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$87,863.00
|Brandon
|Vazquez
|FC Cincinnati
|F
|$275,000.00
|$517,500.00
|Kenneth
|Vermeer
|FC Cincinnati
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Nanu
|FC Dallas
|D
|$600,000.00
|$668,750.00
|Paul
|Arriola
|FC Dallas
|M
|$1,100,000.00
|$1,130,000.00
|Lucas
|Bartlett
|FC Dallas
|D
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Antonio
|Carrera
|FC Dallas
|GK
|$65,500.00
|$85,019.00
|Edwin
|Cerrillo
|FC Dallas
|M
|$130,000.00
|$145,000.00
|Justin
|Che
|FC Dallas
|D
|$100,000.00
|$109,209.00
|Kalil
|Elmedkhar
|FC Dallas
|F
|$66,724.00
|$66,724.00
|Marco
|Farfan
|FC Dallas
|D
|$225,000.00
|$225,000.00
|Jesus
|Ferreira
|FC Dallas
|F
|$1,300,000.00
|$1,499,000.00
|Matt
|Hedges
|FC Dallas
|D
|$900,000.00
|$900,000.00
|Dominick
|Hernandez
|FC Dallas
|M
|$66,724.00
|$76,438.00
|Franco
|Jara
|FC Dallas
|F
|$2,540,000.00
|$3,227,000.00
|Bernard
|Kamungo
|FC Dallas
|M
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Sebastian
|Lletget
|FC Dallas
|M
|$900,000.00
|$1,023,750.00
|Jose Antonio
|Martinez
|FC Dallas
|D
|$650,000.00
|$723,000.00
|Jimmy
|Maurer
|FC Dallas
|GK
|$275,000.00
|$292,887.00
|Eddie
|Munjoma
|FC Dallas
|D
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Tsiki
|Ntsabeleng
|FC Dallas
|M
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Jader
|Obrian
|FC Dallas
|F
|$382,500.00
|$467,100.00
|Maarten
|Paes
|FC Dallas
|GK
|$150,000.00
|$187,500.00
|Isaiah
|Parker
|FC Dallas
|D
|$65,500.00
|$77,500.00
|Paxton
|Pomykal
|FC Dallas
|M
|$700,000.00
|$700,000.00
|Joshué
|Quiñónez
|FC Dallas
|D
|$180,000.00
|$227,833.00
|Facundo
|Quignon
|FC Dallas
|M
|$786,000.00
|$840,627.00
|Beni
|Redzic
|FC Dallas
|M
|$66,724.00
|$74,346.00
|Thomas
|Roberts
|FC Dallas
|M
|$160,000.00
|$172,000.00
|Dante
|Sealy
|FC Dallas
|F
|$140,000.00
|$164,417.00
|Brandon
|Servania
|FC Dallas
|M
|$400,000.00
|$455,833.00
|Collin
|Smith
|FC Dallas
|D
|$90,000.00
|$93,000.00
|Nkosi
|Tafari Burgess
|FC Dallas
|D
|$197,950.00
|$197,950.00
|Ema
|Twumasi
|FC Dallas
|D
|$290,000.00
|$309,300.00
|Alan
|Velasco
|FC Dallas
|F
|$1,100,000.00
|$1,305,000.00
|Zeca
|Houston Dynamo
|D
|$218,182.00
|$259,015.00
|Beto
|Avila
|Houston Dynamo
|F-M
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Corey
|Baird
|Houston Dynamo
|F
|$440,000.00
|$471,031.00
|Mateo
|Bajamich
|Houston Dynamo
|F
|$286,000.00
|$346,069.00
|Ethan
|Bartlow
|Houston Dynamo
|D
|$84,000.00
|$91,500.00
|Adalberto
|Carrasquilla
|Houston Dynamo
|M
|$418,908.00
|$469,132.00
|Juan
|Castilla
|Houston Dynamo
|M
|$65,500.00
|$70,022.00
|Darwin
|Ceren
|Houston Dynamo
|M
|$190,000.00
|$240,000.00
|Steve
|Clark
|Houston Dynamo
|GK
|$560,000.00
|$620,031.00
|Griffin
|Dorsey
|Houston Dynamo
|D
|$125,000.00
|$144,000.00
|Thiago
|Fernandes
|Houston Dynamo
|F
|$310,344.00
|$370,344.00
|Sebastián
|Ferreira
|Houston Dynamo
|F
|$1,600,000.00
|$1,970,200.00
|Teenage
|Hadebe
|Houston Dynamo
|D
|$1,014,000.00
|$1,179,177.00
|Hector
|Herrera
|Houston Dynamo
|M
|$4,750,000.00
|$5,246,875.00
|Ian
|Hoffmann
|Houston Dynamo
|D
|$85,444.00
|$85,444.00
|Sam
|Junqua
|Houston Dynamo
|D
|$89,513.00
|$89,513.00
|Nico
|Lemoine
|Houston Dynamo
|F
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Adam
|Lundkvist
|Houston Dynamo
|D
|$325,000.00
|$372,500.00
|Michael
|Nelson
|Houston Dynamo
|GK
|$125,000.00
|$139,500.00
|Marcelo
|Palomino
|Houston Dynamo
|M
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Tim
|Parker
|Houston Dynamo
|D
|$1,000,000.00
|$1,037,500.00
|Fafa
|Picault
|Houston Dynamo
|F
|$600,000.00
|$600,000.00
|Nelson
|Quinones
|Houston Dynamo
|F
|$150,996.00
|$171,890.00
|Darwin
|Quintero
|Houston Dynamo
|F
|$600,000.00
|$661,250.00
|Brooklyn
|Raines
|Houston Dynamo
|M
|$65,500.00
|$83,563.00
|Daniel Esteban
|Rios
|Houston Dynamo
|M
|$65,500.00
|$70,022.00
|Memo
|Rodriguez
|Houston Dynamo
|M
|$285,000.00
|$310,935.00
|Daniel
|Steres
|Houston Dynamo
|D
|$450,000.00
|$468,750.00
|Thorleifur
|Ulfarsson
|Houston Dynamo
|F
|$65,500.00
|$77,699.00
|Xavier
|Valdez
|Houston Dynamo
|GK
|$65,500.00
|$75,211.00
|Zarek
|Valentin
|Houston Dynamo
|D
|$260,000.00
|$290,000.00
|Matias Gabriel
|Vera
|Houston Dynamo
|M
|$550,000.00
|$622,812.00
|George
|Acosta
|Inter Miami
|M
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Noah
|Allen
|Inter Miami
|D
|$65,500.00
|$67,167.00
|Edison
|Azcona Velez
|Inter Miami
|M
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Drake
|Callender
|Inter Miami
|GK
|$130,000.00
|$130,000.00
|Leonardo
|Campana
|Inter Miami
|F
|$84,000.00
|$135,680.00
|Gregore
|De Magalhaes Silva
|Inter Miami
|M
|$700,000.00
|$801,000.00
|CJ
|Dos Santos
|Inter Miami
|GK
|$65,500.00
|$70,800.00
|Bryce
|Duke
|Inter Miami
|M
|$122,000.00
|$122,000.00
|Ian
|Fray
|Inter Miami
|D
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Kieran
|Gibbs
|Inter Miami
|D
|$370,000.00
|$378,167.00
|Leandro
|Gonzalez Pirez
|Inter Miami
|D
|$892,500.00
|$1,052,750.00
|Gonzalo Gerardo
|Higuain
|Inter Miami
|F
|$5,100,000.00
|$5,793,750.00
|Corentin
|Jean
|Inter Miami
|F
|$720,000.00
|$788,400.00
|Joevin Martin
|Jones
|Inter Miami
|D-M
|$360,000.00
|$458,100.00
|Ariel
|Lassiter
|Inter Miami
|F
|$210,000.00
|$230,280.00
|Damion
|Lowe
|Inter Miami
|D
|$225,000.00
|$268,333.00
|Aime
|Mabika
|Inter Miami
|D
|$65,500.00
|$73,625.00
|Nick
|Marsman
|Inter Miami
|GK
|$474,996.00
|$587,184.00
|Blaise
|Matuidi
|Inter Miami
|M
|$1,500,000.00
|$1,500,000.00
|Christopher
|McVey
|Inter Miami
|D
|$199,992.00
|$224,292.00
|Jean
|Mota
|Inter Miami
|D-M
|$700,000.00
|$805,000.00
|Harvey
|Neville
|Inter Miami
|D
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Rodolfo
|Pizarro
|Inter Miami
|M-F
|$3,050,000.00
|$3,350,000.00
|Alejandro
|Pozuelo
|Inter Miami
|M
|$3,800,000.00
|$4,693,000.00
|Robert
|Robinson
|Inter Miami
|F
|$140,000.00
|$185,000.00
|Emerson
|Rodriguez
|Inter Miami
|M
|$315,000.00
|$350,500.00
|Ryan
|Sailor
|Inter Miami
|D
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Brek
|Shea
|Inter Miami
|M-D
|$182,000.00
|$206,100.00
|Robert
|Taylor
|Inter Miami
|F
|$252,000.00
|$278,900.00
|Victor
|Ulloa
|Inter Miami
|M
|$250,000.00
|$250,000.00
|Felipe
|Valencia-Barona
|Inter Miami
|F
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Indiana
|Vassilev
|Inter Miami
|F
|$84,000.00
|$134,000.00
|DeAndre
|Yedlin
|Inter Miami
|D
|$800,000.00
|$848,750.00
|Daniel
|Aguirre
|LA Galaxy
|M-F
|$66,724.00
|$66,724.00
|Efrain
|Alvarez
|LA Galaxy
|M
|$600,000.00
|$706,250.00
|Julian
|Araujo
|LA Galaxy
|D
|$575,000.00
|$678,750.00
|Jonathan
|Bond
|LA Galaxy
|GK
|$475,000.00
|$526,875.00
|Gastón
|Brugman
|LA Galaxy
|M
|$1,200,000.00
|$1,409,000.00
|Kevin
|Cabral
|LA Galaxy
|F
|$1,650,000.00
|$1,650,000.00
|Martin
|Caceres
|LA Galaxy
|D
|$240,000.00
|$294,400.00
|Douglas
|Costa
|LA Galaxy
|F
|$3,000,000.00
|$5,800,000.00
|Sega
|Coulibaly
|LA Galaxy
|D
|$420,000.00
|$457,000.00
|Marco
|Delgado
|LA Galaxy
|M
|$650,000.00
|$726,250.00
|Nick
|DePuy
|LA Galaxy
|D
|$231,000.00
|$231,000.00
|Cameron
|Dunbar
|LA Galaxy
|F
|$120,000.00
|$136,750.00
|Raheem
|Edwards
|LA Galaxy
|D-M
|$275,000.00
|$307,500.00
|Adam
|Esparza-Saldana
|LA Galaxy
|M
|$89,513.00
|$89,513.00
|Marcus
|Ferkranus
|LA Galaxy
|D
|$100,000.00
|$113,625.00
|Chase
|Gasper
|LA Galaxy
|D
|$375,000.00
|$400,000.00
|Samuel
|Grandsir
|LA Galaxy
|F-M
|$900,000.00
|$988,427.00
|Carlos Miguel
|Harvey
|LA Galaxy
|D-M
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Javier
|Hernandez
|LA Galaxy
|F
|$6,000,000.00
|$7,443,750.00
|Dejan
|Joveljic
|LA Galaxy
|F
|$612,500.00
|$612,500.00
|Preston
|Judd
|LA Galaxy
|F
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Jonathan
|Klinsmann
|LA Galaxy
|GK
|$200,000.00
|$200,000.00
|Sacha
|Kljestan
|LA Galaxy
|M
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Kelvin
|Leerdam
|LA Galaxy
|D
|$300,000.00
|$335,000.00
|Jalen
|Neal
|LA Galaxy
|D
|$100,000.00
|$113,625.00
|Jonathan
|Perez
|LA Galaxy
|M
|$150,000.00
|$171,750.00
|Ricard
|Puig
|LA Galaxy
|M
|$1,612,500.00
|$1,695,000.00
|Richard
|Sanchez
|LA Galaxy
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Victor
|Vazquez
|LA Galaxy
|M
|$440,000.00
|$440,000.00
|Jorge
|Villafaña
|LA Galaxy
|D
|$450,000.00
|$486,667.00
|Derrick
|Williams
|LA Galaxy
|D
|$750,000.00
|$821,458.00
|Eriq
|Zavaleta
|LA Galaxy
|D
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Kellyn
|Acosta
|LAFC
|M
|$1,100,000.00
|$1,215,000.00
|Cristian
|Arango
|LAFC
|M-F
|$624,000.00
|$683,000.00
|Gareth
|Bale
|LAFC
|M-F
|$1,600,000.00
|$2,386,667.00
|Latif
|Blessing
|LAFC
|M
|$400,000.00
|$416,667.00
|Denis
|Bouanga
|LAFC
|F
|$2,083,333.00
|$2,083,333.00
|Giorgio
|Chiellini
|LAFC
|D
|$1,000,000.00
|$1,075,000.00
|Jose
|Cifuentes
|LAFC
|M
|$367,875.00
|$411,750.00
|Maxime
|Crepeau
|LAFC
|GK
|$275,000.00
|$302,500.00
|Erik
|Duenas
|LAFC
|D
|$100,000.00
|$102,000.00
|Franco
|Escobar
|LAFC
|D
|$550,008.00
|$550,008.00
|Mamadou
|Fall
|LAFC
|D-M
|$106,000.00
|$118,750.00
|Julian
|Gaines
|LAFC
|F
|$85,444.00
|$87,444.00
|Francisco
|Ginella
|LAFC
|M
|$450,000.00
|$572,250.00
|Ryan
|Hollingshead
|LAFC
|D
|$393,750.00
|$393,750.00
|Sebastien
|Ibeagha
|LAFC
|D
|$225,000.00
|$252,125.00
|Cal
|Jennings
|LAFC
|F
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Antonio
|Leone
|LAFC
|D-M
|$100,000.00
|$102,000.00
|Jhegson Sebastián
|Méndez
|LAFC
|M
|$600,000.00
|$636,750.00
|John
|McCarthy
|LAFC
|GK
|$110,000.00
|$110,000.00
|Jesus
|Murillo
|LAFC
|D
|$450,000.00
|$509,500.00
|Kwadwo
|Opoku
|LAFC
|F-M
|$92,000.00
|$133,095.00
|Nathan
|Ordaz
|LAFC
|F
|$65,500.00
|$68,000.00
|Diego
|Palacios
|LAFC
|D
|$486,000.00
|$510,000.00
|Tomas
|Romero
|LAFC
|GK
|$90,000.00
|$95,000.00
|Ilie
|Sanchez
|LAFC
|M
|$1,150,000.00
|$1,150,000.00
|Eddie
|Segura
|LAFC
|D
|$200,000.00
|$224,000.00
|Cristian
|Tello
|LAFC
|F
|$1,333,333.00
|$1,725,069.00
|Christian
|Torres
|LAFC
|F
|$90,000.00
|$101,230.00
|Mohamed
|Traore
|LAFC
|D
|$100,000.00
|$100,000.00
|Danny
|Trejo
|LAFC
|F
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Carlos
|Vela
|LAFC
|F
|$2,400,000.00
|$2,737,500.00
|Grayson
|Barber
|Major League Soccer
|F
|$84,000.00
|$87,750.00
|Joe
|Corona
|Major League Soccer
|M
|$300,000.00
|$315,000.00
|Matt
|Hundley
|Major League Soccer
|F
|$110,000.00
|$119,000.00
|Luis
|Amarilla
|Minnesota United
|F
|$650,000.00
|$785,000.00
|Kervin
|Arriaga
|Minnesota United
|M
|$84,000.00
|$103,667.00
|Alan
|Benitez
|Minnesota United
|D
|$380,000.00
|$437,250.00
|Michael
|Boxall
|Minnesota United
|D
|$602,210.00
|$655,307.00
|Abu
|Danladi
|Minnesota United
|F
|$135,000.00
|$142,125.00
|Bakaye
|Dibassy
|Minnesota United
|D
|$650,000.00
|$743,125.00
|Eric
|Dick
|Minnesota United
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Hassani
|Dotson
|Minnesota United
|M-D
|$400,000.00
|$457,500.00
|Fred
|Emmings
|Minnesota United
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$90,000.00
|Oniel
|Fisher
|Minnesota United
|D
|$120,000.00
|$133,000.00
|Franco
|Fragapane
|Minnesota United
|M-F
|$249,996.00
|$257,496.00
|Ménder
|Garcia
|Minnesota United
|F
|$300,000.00
|$322,313.00
|Jonathan
|Gonzalez
|Minnesota United
|M
|$240,000.00
|$245,000.00
|Niko
|Hansen
|Minnesota United
|M
|$200,400.00
|$219,400.00
|Jacori
|Hayes
|Minnesota United
|M
|$190,000.00
|$199,833.00
|Bongokuhle
|Hlongwane
|Minnesota United
|F
|$530,000.00
|$580,000.00
|Aziel
|Jackson
|Minnesota United
|M-F
|$66,724.00
|$70,633.00
|Brent
|Kallman
|Minnesota United
|D
|$160,000.00
|$168,000.00
|Nabilai
|Kibunguchy
|Minnesota United
|F
|$66,724.00
|$66,724.00
|Kemar
|Lawrence
|Minnesota United
|D
|$400,000.00
|$482,500.00
|Robin
|Lod
|Minnesota United
|M-F
|$849,996.00
|$952,496.00
|Justin
|McMaster
|Minnesota United
|M
|$66,724.00
|$66,724.00
|Romain
|Metanire
|Minnesota United
|D
|$720,000.00
|$819,250.00
|Tyler
|Miller
|Minnesota United
|GK
|$425,000.00
|$445,938.00
|Callum
|Montgomery
|Minnesota United
|D
|$85,444.00
|$87,361.00
|Tani
|Oluwaseyi
|Minnesota United
|M-F
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Devin
|Padelford
|Minnesota United
|D
|$65,500.00
|$72,500.00
|Emanuel
|Reynoso
|Minnesota United
|M
|$850,000.00
|$1,066,910.00
|Joseph
|Rosales
|Minnesota United
|M
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Dayne
|St. Clair
|Minnesota United
|GK
|$300,000.00
|$321,875.00
|David
|Taylor
|Minnesota United
|M
|$85,444.00
|$85,444.00
|Wil
|Trapp
|Minnesota United
|M
|$784,875.00
|$784,875.00
|Patrick
|Weah
|Minnesota United
|M-F
|$66,724.00
|$79,910.00
|Tah Brian
|Anunga
|Nashville SC
|M
|$156,000.00
|$176,000.00
|Josh
|Bauer
|Nashville SC
|D
|$66,724.00
|$66,724.00
|Teal
|Bunbury
|Nashville SC
|M-F
|$400,000.00
|$444,167.00
|Handwalla
|Bwana
|Nashville SC
|F-M
|$140,000.00
|$140,000.00
|Robert
|Castellanos
|Nashville SC
|D
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Sean
|Davis
|Nashville SC
|M
|$637,500.00
|$637,500.00
|Irakoze
|Donasiyano
|Nashville SC
|M-D
|$66,724.00
|$66,724.00
|Anibal
|Godoy
|Nashville SC
|M
|$800,000.00
|$871,250.00
|Luke
|Haakenson
|Nashville SC
|M
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Randall
|Leal
|Nashville SC
|F-M
|$850,000.00
|$965,000.00
|Ake
|Loba
|Nashville SC
|F
|$1,250,000.00
|$1,491,475.00
|Ahmed
|Longmire
|Nashville SC
|M-D
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Daniel
|Lovitz
|Nashville SC
|D
|$498,750.00
|$498,750.00
|Jack
|Maher
|Nashville SC
|D
|$130,000.00
|$164,000.00
|Dax
|McCarty
|Nashville SC
|M
|$475,000.00
|$517,500.00
|Bryan
|Meredith
|Nashville SC
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|William
|Meyer
|Nashville SC
|GK
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Eric
|Miller
|Nashville SC
|D
|$168,000.00
|$168,000.00
|Shaquell
|Moore
|Nashville SC
|D
|$700,000.00
|$779,400.00
|Hany
|Mukhtar
|Nashville SC
|M
|$1,637,500.00
|$1,926,250.00
|Alex
|Muyl
|Nashville SC
|M
|$325,000.00
|$331,562.00
|Elliot
|Panicco
|Nashville SC
|GK
|$85,444.00
|$85,444.00
|Rodrigo
|Pineiro
|Nashville SC
|F
|$275,000.00
|$372,500.00
|Dave
|Romney
|Nashville SC
|D
|$475,000.00
|$475,000.00
|CJ
|Sapong
|Nashville SC
|F
|$550,000.00
|$550,000.00
|Jacob
|Shaffelburg
|Nashville SC
|M-F
|$130,000.00
|$136,500.00
|Taylor
|Washington
|Nashville SC
|D-M
|$93,989.00
|$107,570.00
|Joe
|Willis
|Nashville SC
|GK
|$300,000.00
|$316,250.00
|Walker
|Zimmerman
|Nashville SC
|D
|$2,088,235.00
|$2,345,214.00
|Ethan
|Zubak
|Nashville SC
|F
|$116,000.00
|$130,000.00
|Jozy
|Altidore
|New England Revolution
|F
|$3,706,139.00
|$4,264,963.00
|Esmir
|Bajraktarevic
|New England Revolution
|M
|$65,500.00
|$71,559.00
|Jon
|Bell
|New England Revolution
|D
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Emmanuel
|Boateng
|New England Revolution
|M
|$225,000.00
|$225,000.00
|Dylan
|Borrero
|New England Revolution
|F
|$550,000.00
|$613,962.00
|Gustavo
|Bou
|New England Revolution
|M-F
|$2,500,000.00
|$2,675,000.00
|Noel
|Buck
|New England Revolution
|M
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Brandon
|Bye
|New England Revolution
|D
|$325,000.00
|$343,813.00
|AJ
|DeLaGarza
|New England Revolution
|D-M
|$250,000.00
|$250,000.00
|Clement
|Diop
|New England Revolution
|GK
|$125,000.00
|$136,250.00
|Earl
|Edwards
|New England Revolution
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Andrew
|Farrell
|New England Revolution
|D
|$425,000.00
|$443,750.00
|Carles
|Gil
|New England Revolution
|M
|$3,250,000.00
|$3,545,833.00
|Nacho
|Gil
|New England Revolution
|M
|$100,000.00
|$100,000.00
|Omar
|Gonzalez
|New England Revolution
|D
|$425,000.00
|$450,000.00
|Jacob
|Jackson
|New England Revolution
|GK
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|DeJuan
|Jones
|New England Revolution
|D-M
|$350,000.00
|$370,000.00
|Wilfrid
|Kaptoum
|New England Revolution
|M
|$525,000.00
|$582,500.00
|Henry
|Kessler
|New England Revolution
|D
|$150,000.00
|$170,000.00
|Edward
|Kizza
|New England Revolution
|F
|$66,724.00
|$66,724.00
|Brad
|Knighton
|New England Revolution
|GK
|$150,000.00
|$157,500.00
|Lucas
|Maciel Felix
|New England Revolution
|M
|$69,902.00
|$69,902.00
|Christian
|Makoun
|New England Revolution
|D-M
|$200,000.00
|$200,000.00
|Thomas
|McNamara
|New England Revolution
|M
|$240,000.00
|$240,000.00
|Dorde
|Petrović
|New England Revolution
|GK
|$225,000.00
|$225,000.00
|Matt
|Polster
|New England Revolution
|D-M
|$325,000.00
|$353,437.00
|Justin
|Rennicks
|New England Revolution
|F
|$110,000.00
|$120,000.00
|Benjamin
|Reveno
|New England Revolution
|D
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Damian
|Rivera
|New England Revolution
|M
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Ryan
|Spaulding
|New England Revolution
|M
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Ismael
|Tajouri-Shradi
|New England Revolution
|F
|$606,375.00
|$647,860.00
|Giacomo
|Vrioni
|New England Revolution
|F
|$1,500,000.00
|$1,747,500.00
|Nicolas
|Acevedo
|New York City FC
|D-M
|$200,000.00
|$244,800.00
|Malte
|Amundsen
|New York City FC
|D
|$270,000.00
|$308,700.00
|Heber
|Araujo dos Santos
|New York City FC
|F
|$825,000.00
|$914,000.00
|Luis
|Barraza
|New York City FC
|GK
|$125,000.00
|$132,688.00
|Nico
|Benalcázar
|New York City FC
|D
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Alexander
|Callens
|New York City FC
|D
|$750,000.00
|$814,000.00
|Maximo
|Carrizo
|New York City FC
|M
|$65,500.00
|$84,357.00
|Valentin
|Castellanos
|New York City FC
|M
|$900,000.00
|$1,076,000.00
|Maxime
|Chanot
|New York City FC
|D
|$700,000.00
|$700,000.00
|Thiago
|De Andrade
|New York City FC
|F
|$180,000.00
|$199,600.00
|Christopher
|Gloster
|New York City FC
|D
|$228,000.00
|$238,000.00
|Tayvon
|Gray
|New York City FC
|D
|$125,000.00
|$144,788.00
|Justin
|Haak
|New York City FC
|M
|$85,444.00
|$85,444.00
|Andres
|Jasson
|New York City FC
|M
|$100,000.00
|$117,144.00
|Jonathan
|Jimenez
|New York City FC
|F
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Sean
|Johnson
|New York City FC
|GK
|$550,000.00
|$550,000.00
|Vukashin
|Latinovich
|New York City FC
|D
|$85,444.00
|$85,444.00
|Talles
|Magno
|New York City FC
|F
|$950,000.00
|$1,198,000.00
|Thiago
|Martins
|New York City FC
|D
|$1,500,000.00
|$1,962,000.00
|Christian
|McFarlane
|New York City FC
|M
|$65,500.00
|$83,756.00
|Alexandru
|Mitrita
|New York City FC
|F
|$1,150,000.00
|$1,150,000.00
|Cody
|Mizell
|New York City FC
|GK
|$85,444.00
|$85,444.00
|Alfredo
|Morales
|New York City FC
|M
|$600,000.00
|$662,250.00
|Maxi
|Moralez
|New York City FC
|M
|$670,000.00
|$1,300,000.00
|Kevin
|O'Toole
|New York City FC
|F
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Samuel
|Owusu
|New York City FC
|D
|$85,444.00
|$85,444.00
|Keaton
|Parks
|New York City FC
|M
|$500,000.00
|$500,000.00
|Matias
|Pellegrini
|New York City FC
|M-F
|$875,000.00
|$970,833.00
|Gabriel
|Pereira
|New York City FC
|F
|$555,000.00
|$624,500.00
|Santiago
|Rodriguez
|New York City FC
|M
|$612,500.00
|$612,500.00
|James
|Sands
|New York City FC
|D-M
|$400,000.00
|$493,956.00
|Anton
|Tinnerholm
|New York City FC
|D
|$750,000.00
|$800,000.00
|Gedion
|Zelalem
|New York City FC
|M
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Luquinhas
|New York Red Bulls
|F
|$1,050,000.00
|$1,173,125.00
|Frankie
|Amaya
|New York Red Bulls
|M
|$325,000.00
|$381,406.00
|Tom
|Barlow
|New York Red Bulls
|F
|$175,000.00
|$188,151.00
|Wikelman
|Carmona
|New York Red Bulls
|M
|$66,724.00
|$69,474.00
|Cristian
|Casseres
|New York Red Bulls
|M
|$230,000.00
|$274,000.00
|Jesus
|Castellano
|New York Red Bulls
|M
|$65,500.00
|$70,868.00
|Caden
|Clark
|New York Red Bulls
|M
|$148,800.00
|$331,850.00
|Carlos Miguel
|Coronel
|New York Red Bulls
|GK
|$480,000.00
|$529,660.00
|Kyle
|Duncan
|New York Red Bulls
|D
|$268,212.00
|$293,610.00
|Daniel
|Edelman
|New York Red Bulls
|M
|$84,000.00
|$91,582.00
|Bento
|Estrela
|New York Red Bulls
|M
|$66,724.00
|$90,724.00
|Omir
|Fernandez
|New York Red Bulls
|M
|$140,000.00
|$155,000.00
|Cameron
|Harper
|New York Red Bulls
|M-F
|$225,000.00
|$276,250.00
|Patryk
|Klimala
|New York Red Bulls
|F
|$1,000,000.00
|$1,135,000.00
|Jake
|La Cava
|New York Red Bulls
|F
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Aaron
|Long
|New York Red Bulls
|D
|$1,050,000.00
|$1,080,000.00
|Elias
|Manoel
|New York Red Bulls
|F
|$360,000.00
|$374,800.00
|Anthony
|Marcucci, Jr.
|New York Red Bulls
|GK
|$66,724.00
|$66,724.00
|Ryan
|Meara
|New York Red Bulls
|GK
|$324,000.00
|$324,000.00
|Lewis
|Morgan
|New York Red Bulls
|M-F
|$650,000.00
|$653,125.00
|Hassan
|N'dam
|New York Red Bulls
|D
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Sean
|Nealis
|New York Red Bulls
|D
|$175,000.00
|$196,875.00
|Dylan
|Nealis
|New York Red Bulls
|D
|$175,000.00
|$200,000.00
|Serge
|Ngoma
|New York Red Bulls
|F
|$65,500.00
|$85,451.00
|Matthew
|Nocita
|New York Red Bulls
|D
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Andres
|Reyes
|New York Red Bulls
|D
|$425,000.00
|$469,375.00
|Zach
|Ryan
|New York Red Bulls
|F
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Omar
|Sowe
|New York Red Bulls
|F
|$84,000.00
|$93,086.00
|Steven
|Sserwadda
|New York Red Bulls
|M
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|John
|Tolkin
|New York Red Bulls
|D
|$100,000.00
|$105,000.00
|Dru
|Yearwood
|New York Red Bulls
|M
|$500,000.00
|$568,750.00
|Tesho
|Akindele
|Orlando City SC
|F
|$325,000.00
|$340,000.00
|Alexander
|Alvarado
|Orlando City SC
|F
|$300,000.00
|$318,240.00
|Iván
|Angulo
|Orlando City SC
|F
|$348,000.00
|$380,660.00
|César
|Araújo
|Orlando City SC
|M
|$180,000.00
|$261,000.00
|Wilder
|Cartagena
|Orlando City SC
|M
|$240,000.00
|$280,250.00
|Antonio Carlos
|Cunha Capocasali Junior
|Orlando City SC
|D
|$900,000.00
|$925,000.00
|Ocimar
|De Almeida Junior
|Orlando City SC
|M
|$750,000.00
|$780,000.00
|Joseph
|Dezart
|Orlando City SC
|M
|$89,716.00
|$89,716.00
|Alex
|Freeman
|Orlando City SC
|D
|$65,500.00
|$69,500.00
|Pedro
|Gallese
|Orlando City SC
|GK
|$515,000.00
|$515,000.00
|Nicholas
|Gioacchini
|Orlando City SC
|F
|$350,004.00
|$369,287.00
|Gaston
|Gonzalez
|Orlando City SC
|M
|$330,000.00
|$332,000.00
|Adam
|Grinwis
|Orlando City SC
|GK
|$85,444.00
|$85,444.00
|Michael
|Halliday
|Orlando City SC
|D
|$89,716.00
|$99,447.00
|Robin
|Jansson
|Orlando City SC
|D
|$525,000.00
|$581,250.00
|Ercan
|Kara
|Orlando City SC
|F
|$1,860,000.00
|$1,860,000.00
|Jack
|Lynn
|Orlando City SC
|F
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Benji
|Michel
|Orlando City SC
|F
|$115,000.00
|$121,303.00
|Joao
|Moutinho
|Orlando City SC
|D
|$220,000.00
|$263,000.00
|Jake
|Mulraney
|Orlando City SC
|M
|$301,600.00
|$338,777.00
|Alexandre
|Pato
|Orlando City SC
|F
|$400,000.00
|$400,000.00
|Andres
|Perea
|Orlando City SC
|M
|$240,000.00
|$248,500.00
|Mauricio
|Pereyra
|Orlando City SC
|M
|$1,100,000.00
|$1,348,000.00
|Wilfredo
|Rivera
|Orlando City SC
|M
|$66,724.00
|$66,724.00
|Rodrigo
|Schlegel
|Orlando City SC
|D
|$200,000.00
|$200,000.00
|Kyle
|Smith
|Orlando City SC
|D
|$128,580.00
|$141,244.00
|Mason
|Stajduhar
|Orlando City SC
|GK
|$89,716.00
|$89,716.00
|Ruan
|Teixeira
|Orlando City SC
|D
|$360,000.00
|$360,000.00
|Facundo
|Torres
|Orlando City SC
|F
|$600,000.00
|$953,200.00
|Thomas
|Williams
|Orlando City SC
|D
|$66,724.00
|$73,254.00
|Paxten
|Aaronson
|Philadelphia Union
|M
|$107,500.00
|$111,500.00
|Abasa
|Aremeyaw
|Philadelphia Union
|D
|$65,500.00
|$76,500.00
|Alejandro
|Bedoya
|Philadelphia Union
|M
|$900,000.00
|$1,110,000.00
|Joe
|Bendik
|Philadelphia Union
|GK
|$250,000.00
|$250,000.00
|Andre
|Blake
|Philadelphia Union
|GK
|$750,000.00
|$869,375.00
|Jesus
|Bueno
|Philadelphia Union
|M
|$140,000.00
|$155,378.00
|Cory
|Burke
|Philadelphia Union
|F
|$400,000.00
|$450,770.00
|Julian
|Carranza
|Philadelphia Union
|F
|$900,000.00
|$900,000.00
|Brandan
|Craig
|Philadelphia Union
|M
|$85,000.00
|$97,825.00
|Christopher
|Donovan
|Philadelphia Union
|F
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Jack
|Elliott
|Philadelphia Union
|D
|$700,000.00
|$793,750.00
|Leon
|Flach
|Philadelphia Union
|M
|$250,000.00
|$263,750.00
|Matt
|Freese
|Philadelphia Union
|GK
|$118,250.00
|$137,000.00
|Daniel
|Gazdag
|Philadelphia Union
|M-F
|$550,000.00
|$586,250.00
|Jakob
|Glesnes
|Philadelphia Union
|D
|$675,000.00
|$739,063.00
|Nathan
|Harriel
|Philadelphia Union
|D
|$90,000.00
|$107,500.00
|Jose Andres
|Martinez
|Philadelphia Union
|M
|$250,000.00
|$276,250.00
|Olivier
|Mbaizo
|Philadelphia Union
|D
|$300,000.00
|$367,343.00
|Jack
|McGlynn
|Philadelphia Union
|M
|$77,500.00
|$91,400.00
|Richard
|Odada
|Philadelphia Union
|M
|$84,000.00
|$100,280.00
|Gino
|Portella
|Philadelphia Union
|D
|$85,444.00
|$99,169.00
|Jeremy
|Rafanello
|Philadelphia Union
|$65,500.00
|$74,774.00
|Matthew
|Real
|Philadelphia Union
|D
|$105,000.00
|$105,000.00
|Anthony
|Sorenson
|Philadelphia Union
|M
|$85,444.00
|$88,444.00
|Quinn
|Sullivan
|Philadelphia Union
|M
|$100,000.00
|$103,500.00
|Cole
|Turner
|Philadelphia Union
|M
|$89,716.00
|$92,716.00
|Mikael
|Uhre
|Philadelphia Union
|F
|$1,400,000.00
|$1,666,250.00
|Kai
|Wagner
|Philadelphia Union
|D
|$510,000.00
|$581,000.00
|Dairon
|Asprilla
|Portland Timbers
|M-F
|$350,000.00
|$352,500.00
|David
|Ayala
|Portland Timbers
|M
|$275,000.00
|$395,000.00
|David
|Bingham
|Portland Timbers
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Sebastián
|Blanco
|Portland Timbers
|M-F
|$1,340,000.00
|$1,708,000.00
|Blake
|Bodily
|Portland Timbers
|M
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Pablo
|Bonilla
|Portland Timbers
|D
|$132,000.00
|$144,667.00
|Claudio
|Bravo
|Portland Timbers
|D
|$300,000.00
|$323,310.00
|Diego
|Chara
|Portland Timbers
|M
|$675,000.00
|$683,333.00
|Yimmi
|Chara
|Portland Timbers
|M
|$1,500,000.00
|$1,803,000.00
|George
|Fochive
|Portland Timbers
|M
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Nathan
|Fogaca
|Portland Timbers
|F
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Diego
|Gutierrez
|Portland Timbers
|F
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Tega
|Ikoba
|Portland Timbers
|F
|$85,444.00
|$85,444.00
|Aljaz
|Ivacic
|Portland Timbers
|GK
|$220,000.00
|$248,333.00
|Marvin
|Loría
|Portland Timbers
|M
|$125,000.00
|$164,375.00
|Larrys
|Mabiala
|Portland Timbers
|D
|$450,000.00
|$460,000.00
|Zac
|McGraw
|Portland Timbers
|D
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Felipe
|Mora
|Portland Timbers
|F
|$875,000.00
|$955,000.00
|Santiago
|Moreno
|Portland Timbers
|F
|$300,000.00
|$344,576.00
|Juan
|Mosquera
|Portland Timbers
|D
|$160,000.00
|$178,167.00
|Jaroslaw
|Niezgoda
|Portland Timbers
|F
|$807,500.00
|$976,758.00
|Cristhian
|Paredes
|Portland Timbers
|M
|$252,000.00
|$350,000.00
|Justin
|Rasmussen
|Portland Timbers
|D
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Hunter
|Sulte
|Portland Timbers
|GK
|$65,500.00
|$69,892.00
|Bill
|Tuiloma
|Portland Timbers
|D-M
|$285,000.00
|$304,450.00
|Jose
|Van Rankin
|Portland Timbers
|D-M
|$85,000.00
|$85,000.00
|Justin
|Vom Steeg
|Portland Timbers
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Eryk
|Williamson
|Portland Timbers
|M
|$550,000.00
|$550,000.00
|Dario
|Zuparic
|Portland Timbers
|D
|$375,000.00
|$579,200.00
|Sergio
|Ćordova
|Real Salt Lake
|F
|$600,000.00
|$696,000.00
|Gavin
|Beavers
|Real Salt Lake
|GK
|$65,500.00
|$71,083.00
|Julio
|Benitez
|Real Salt Lake
|M
|$65,500.00
|$75,125.00
|Nick
|Besler
|Real Salt Lake
|M
|$210,000.00
|$210,000.00
|Andrew
|Brody
|Real Salt Lake
|M
|$190,000.00
|$215,678.00
|Scott
|Caldwell
|Real Salt Lake
|M
|$200,000.00
|$205,000.00
|Maikel
|Chang
|Real Salt Lake
|M
|$98,261.00
|$98,261.00
|Jeffrey
|Dewsnup
|Real Salt Lake
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$93,825.00
|Zackery
|Farnsworth
|Real Salt Lake
|D
|$84,000.00
|$98,750.00
|Chris
|Garcia
|Real Salt Lake
|F
|$90,000.00
|$94,300.00
|Justen
|Glad
|Real Salt Lake
|D
|$675,000.00
|$735,031.00
|Tomas
|Gomez
|Real Salt Lake
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Bret
|Halsey
|Real Salt Lake
|D
|$84,000.00
|$91,500.00
|Aaron
|Herrera
|Real Salt Lake
|D
|$700,000.00
|$795,220.00
|Bode
|Hidalgo Davis
|Real Salt Lake
|M-F
|$84,000.00
|$88,294.00
|Erik
|Holt
|Real Salt Lake
|D
|$125,000.00
|$125,000.00
|Anderson
|Julio
|Real Salt Lake
|F-M
|$750,000.00
|$820,000.00
|Johan
|Kappelhof
|Real Salt Lake
|D-M
|$260,000.00
|$287,000.00
|Axel
|Kei
|Real Salt Lake
|F
|$65,500.00
|$81,500.00
|Damir
|Kreilach
|Real Salt Lake
|M
|$1,762,572.00
|$1,762,572.00
|Jasper
|Loeffelsend
|Real Salt Lake
|M
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Diego
|Luna
|Real Salt Lake
|M
|$84,000.00
|$98,380.00
|Zac
|MacMath
|Real Salt Lake
|GK
|$200,000.00
|$200,000.00
|Jonathan
|Menendez
|Real Salt Lake
|M-F
|$500,000.00
|$602,813.00
|Justin
|Meram
|Real Salt Lake
|M
|$425,000.00
|$468,750.00
|Danny
|Musovski
|Real Salt Lake
|F
|$93,988.00
|$93,988.00
|Braian
|Ojeda
|Real Salt Lake
|M
|$550,000.00
|$608,653.00
|Jaziel
|Orozco
|Real Salt Lake
|D
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Bryan
|Oviedo
|Real Salt Lake
|D
|$274,800.00
|$320,960.00
|Andrew
|Putna
|Real Salt Lake
|GK
|$155,000.00
|$168,458.00
|Rubio
|Rubin
|Real Salt Lake
|F
|$510,000.00
|$582,937.00
|Pablo
|Ruiz
|Real Salt Lake
|M
|$450,000.00
|$523,500.00
|Jefferson
|Savarino
|Real Salt Lake
|F
|$2,000,000.00
|$2,224,292.00
|Tate
|Schmitt
|Real Salt Lake
|F
|$92,500.00
|$92,500.00
|Marcelo
|Silva
|Real Salt Lake
|D
|$600,000.00
|$646,667.00
|Jude
|Wellings
|Real Salt Lake
|M
|$65,500.00
|$81,500.00
|Bobby
|Wood
|Real Salt Lake
|F
|$925,000.00
|$1,018,161.00
|Judson
|San Jose Earthquakes
|M
|$420,000.00
|$425,000.00
|Rodrigues
|San Jose Earthquakes
|D
|$550,000.00
|$608,000.00
|Oskar
|Ågren
|San Jose Earthquakes
|D
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Carlos
|Akapo
|San Jose Earthquakes
|D
|$500,000.00
|$545,111.00
|George
|Asomani
|San Jose Earthquakes
|M
|$66,724.00
|$66,724.00
|Tanner
|Beason
|San Jose Earthquakes
|D
|$200,000.00
|$200,000.00
|Matt
|Bersano
|San Jose Earthquakes
|GK
|$106,375.00
|$106,375.00
|Ousseni
|Bouda
|San Jose Earthquakes
|F
|$84,000.00
|$96,500.00
|Cade
|Cowell
|San Jose Earthquakes
|F
|$545,455.00
|$635,364.00
|Jeremy
|Ebobisse
|San Jose Earthquakes
|F
|$620,734.00
|$766,617.00
|Cristian
|Espinoza
|San Jose Earthquakes
|F
|$1,150,000.00
|$1,265,000.00
|Gilbert
|Fuentes
|San Jose Earthquakes
|M
|$190,000.00
|$208,750.00
|Jan
|Gregus
|San Jose Earthquakes
|M
|$600,000.00
|$655,000.00
|Siad
|Haji
|San Jose Earthquakes
|F
|$120,000.00
|$129,000.00
|Benjamin
|Kikanovic
|San Jose Earthquakes
|F
|$85,444.00
|$91,219.00
|JT
|Marcinkowski
|San Jose Earthquakes
|GK
|$300,000.00
|$300,000.00
|Paul
|Marie
|San Jose Earthquakes
|D
|$145,000.00
|$156,375.00
|Cruz
|Medina
|San Jose Earthquakes
|M
|$65,500.00
|$83,894.00
|Jamiro
|Monteiro
|San Jose Earthquakes
|M
|$1,200,000.00
|$1,293,500.00
|Emmanuel
|Ochoa
|San Jose Earthquakes
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$94,051.00
|Nathan
|Pelae Cardoso
|San Jose Earthquakes
|D
|$650,000.00
|$691,250.00
|Eric
|Remedi
|San Jose Earthquakes
|M
|$450,000.00
|$450,000.00
|Will
|Richmond
|San Jose Earthquakes
|F
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Shea
|Salinas
|San Jose Earthquakes
|F
|$280,000.00
|$280,000.00
|Jack
|Skahan
|San Jose Earthquakes
|M
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Tommy
|Thompson
|San Jose Earthquakes
|D
|$280,000.00
|$280,000.00
|Miguel
|Trauco
|San Jose Earthquakes
|D
|$100,000.00
|$150,000.00
|Niko
|Tsakiris
|San Jose Earthquakes
|M
|$65,500.00
|$69,667.00
|Casey
|Walls
|San Jose Earthquakes
|D
|$100,000.00
|$103,000.00
|Jackson
|Yueill
|San Jose Earthquakes
|M
|$700,000.00
|$736,875.00
|Samuel
|Adeniran
|Seattle Sounders FC
|F
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Xavier
|Arreaga
|Seattle Sounders FC
|D
|$700,000.00
|$700,000.00
|Joshua
|Atencio
|Seattle Sounders FC
|M
|$84,000.00
|$88,557.00
|Reed
|Baker-Whiting
|Seattle Sounders FC
|M
|$65,500.00
|$85,500.00
|Will
|Bruin
|Seattle Sounders FC
|F
|$260,000.00
|$260,000.00
|Leonardo
|Chu
|Seattle Sounders FC
|M-F
|$550,000.00
|$550,000.00
|Abdoulaye
|Cissoko
|Seattle Sounders FC
|D
|$66,724.00
|$66,724.00
|Stefan
|Cleveland
|Seattle Sounders FC
|GK
|$150,000.00
|$167,500.00
|Ethan
|Dobbelaere
|Seattle Sounders FC
|M
|$89,716.00
|$103,716.00
|Stefan
|Frei
|Seattle Sounders FC
|GK
|$500,000.00
|$500,000.00
|Yeimar
|Gomez Andrade
|Seattle Sounders FC
|D
|$650,004.00
|$719,092.00
|Danny
|Leyva
|Seattle Sounders FC
|M
|$110,000.00
|$129,423.00
|Nicolas
|Lodeiro
|Seattle Sounders FC
|M
|$2,640,000.00
|$3,256,667.00
|Jimmy
|Medranda
|Seattle Sounders FC
|M-D
|$200,000.00
|$210,000.00
|Fredy
|Montero
|Seattle Sounders FC
|F
|$110,000.00
|$110,000.00
|Jordan
|Morris
|Seattle Sounders FC
|F
|$1,250,000.00
|$1,370,100.00
|Alfonso
|Ocampo-Chavez
|Seattle Sounders FC
|F
|$100,000.00
|$114,500.00
|João
|Paulo Mior
|Seattle Sounders FC
|M
|$1,200,000.00
|$1,283,333.00
|Jackson
|Ragen
|Seattle Sounders FC
|D
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Cristian
|Roldan
|Seattle Sounders FC
|M
|$860,000.00
|$981,542.00
|Alex
|Roldan
|Seattle Sounders FC
|M-D
|$200,000.00
|$232,500.00
|Kelyn
|Rowe
|Seattle Sounders FC
|M-D
|$275,000.00
|$275,000.00
|Raul
|Ruidiaz
|Seattle Sounders FC
|F
|$2,472,000.00
|$3,201,120.00
|Albert
|Rusnak
|Seattle Sounders FC
|M
|$1,800,000.00
|$1,871,667.00
|Dylan
|Teves
|Seattle Sounders FC
|M
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Andrew
|Thomas
|Seattle Sounders FC
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$91,500.00
|Nouhou
|Tolo
|Seattle Sounders FC
|D
|$300,000.00
|$344,274.00
|Obed
|Vargas
|Seattle Sounders FC
|M
|$65,500.00
|$74,531.00
|Alan
|Pulido
|Sporting Kansas City
|F
|$2,200,000.00
|$2,200,000.00
|Johnny
|Russell
|Sporting Kansas City
|F
|$2,000,000.00
|$2,000,000.00
|Erik
|Thommy
|Sporting Kansas City
|M
|$1,200,000.00
|$1,306,250.00
|Andreu
|Fontas
|Sporting Kansas City
|D
|$1,125,000.00
|$1,125,000.00
|Nicolas
|Isimat-Mirin
|Sporting Kansas City
|D
|$950,000.00
|$1,028,124.00
|Gadi
|Kinda
|Sporting Kansas City
|M
|$850,000.00
|$918,000.00
|Remi
|Walter
|Sporting Kansas City
|M
|$800,000.00
|$800,000.00
|Marinos
|Tzionis
|Sporting Kansas City
|F-M
|$612,500.00
|$612,500.00
|Tim
|Melia
|Sporting Kansas City
|GK
|$525,000.00
|$529,167.00
|Daniel
|Salloi
|Sporting Kansas City
|F
|$450,000.00
|$506,667.00
|Oriol
|Rosell
|Sporting Kansas City
|M
|$475,000.00
|$475,000.00
|Graham
|Zusi
|Sporting Kansas City
|D
|$450,000.00
|$450,000.00
|Robert
|Voloder
|Sporting Kansas City
|D
|$400,000.00
|$427,860.00
|Logan
|Ndenbe
|Sporting Kansas City
|D
|$350,000.00
|$396,125.00
|Khiry
|Shelton
|Sporting Kansas City
|F
|$350,000.00
|$350,000.00
|Roger
|Espinoza
|Sporting Kansas City
|M
|$300,000.00
|$300,000.00
|William
|Agada
|Sporting Kansas City
|F
|$200,000.00
|$246,875.00
|Ben
|Sweat
|Sporting Kansas City
|D
|$200,000.00
|$200,000.00
|Kortne
|Ford
|Sporting Kansas City
|D
|$150,000.00
|$151,667.00
|Kendall
|McIntosh
|Sporting Kansas City
|GK
|$120,000.00
|$120,000.00
|Felipe
|Hernandez
|Sporting Kansas City
|M
|$85,444.00
|$119,153.00
|Cameron
|Duke
|Sporting Kansas City
|M
|$90,000.00
|$93,000.00
|John
|Pulskamp
|Sporting Kansas City
|GK
|$89,716.00
|$92,216.00
|Kaveh
|Rad
|Sporting Kansas City
|D
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Kayden
|Pierre
|Sporting Kansas City
|D
|$65,500.00
|$70,600.00
|Osvaldo
|Cisneros
|Sporting Kansas City
|F
|$65,500.00
|$68,500.00
|Jacob
|Davis
|Sporting Kansas City
|M
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Roman
|Bürki
|St. Louis SC
|GK
|$1,500,000.00
|$1,632,469.00
|Isak
|Jensen
|St. Louis SC
|F
|$100,000.00
|$148,250.00
|Joao
|Klauss
|St. Louis SC
|F
|$1,230,000.00
|$1,365,180.00
|Eduard
|Lowen
|St. Louis SC
|M
|$1,150,000.00
|$1,294,250.00
|Joakim
|Nilsson
|St. Louis SC
|D
|$1,074,200.00
|$1,130,200.00
|Tomas
|Ostrak
|St. Louis SC
|M
|$363,000.00
|$457,750.00
|Selmir
|Pidro
|St. Louis SC
|D
|$250,000.00
|$291,875.00
|Celio
|Pompeu
|St. Louis SC
|M
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Max
|Schneider
|St. Louis SC
|M
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Auro Jr.
|Toronto FC
|D
|$400,000.00
|$428,750.00
|Ifunanyachi
|Achara
|Toronto FC
|M
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Ayo
|Akinola
|Toronto FC
|F
|$600,000.00
|$671,875.00
|Themi
|Antonoglou
|Toronto FC
|M
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Federico
|Bernardeschi
|Toronto FC
|F
|$3,125,000.00
|$6,256,322.00
|Alex
|Bono
|Toronto FC
|GK
|$525,000.00
|$557,000.00
|Michael
|Bradley
|Toronto FC
|M
|$1,500,000.00
|$1,500,000.00
|Kadin
|Chung
|Toronto FC
|D
|$65,500.00
|$70,631.00
|Domenico
|Criscito
|Toronto FC
|D
|$1,200,000.00
|$1,510,000.00
|Doneil
|Henry
|Toronto FC
|D
|$385,000.00
|$403,000.00
|Lorenzo
|Insigne *
|Toronto FC
|F
|$14,000,000.00
|$14,000,000.00
|Jesus
|Jimenez
|Toronto FC
|F-M
|$815,000.00
|$934,927.00
|Mark-Anthony
|Kaye
|Toronto FC
|M
|$700,000.00
|$700,000.00
|Deandre
|Kerr
|Toronto FC
|M-F
|$65,500.00
|$70,819.00
|Richie
|Laryea
|Toronto FC
|M
|$1,170,402.00
|$1,276,745.00
|Lukas
|MacNaughton
|Toronto FC
|D
|$84,000.00
|$86,100.00
|Jahkeele
|Marshall-Rutty
|Toronto FC
|F
|$130,000.00
|$136,842.00
|Chris
|Mavinga
|Toronto FC
|D
|$1,000,000.00
|$1,037,500.00
|Hugo
|Mbongue
|Toronto FC
|F
|$65,500.00
|$75,078.00
|Jayden
|Nelson
|Toronto FC
|F
|$130,000.00
|$136,586.00
|Shane
|O'Neill
|Toronto FC
|D
|$320,000.00
|$358,000.00
|Noble
|Okello
|Toronto FC
|M
|$115,000.00
|$126,815.00
|Jonathan
|Osorio
|Toronto FC
|M
|$1,000,000.00
|$1,026,250.00
|Jordan
|Perruzza
|Toronto FC
|F
|$84,000.00
|$86,500.00
|Luca
|Petrasso
|Toronto FC
|D
|$65,500.00
|$70,012.00
|Gregory
|Ranjitsingh
|Toronto FC
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$89,167.00
|Luke
|Singh
|Toronto FC
|D
|$84,000.00
|$91,966.00
|Kosi
|Thompson
|Toronto FC
|M
|$65,500.00
|$70,760.00
|Quentin
|Westberg
|Toronto FC
|GK
|$300,000.00
|$313,583.00
|Michael
|Baldisimo
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|M
|$107,415.00
|$109,292.00
|Sebastian
|Berhalter
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|M
|$100,000.00
|$137,250.00
|Janio
|Bikel
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|M
|$400,000.00
|$438,750.00
|Tristan
|Blackmon
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|D
|$350,000.00
|$401,208.00
|Isaac
|Boehmer
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|GK
|$65,500.00
|$65,500.00
|Javain
|Brown
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|D
|$84,000.00
|$97,481.00
|Deiber
|Caicedo
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|M-F
|$300,000.00
|$331,125.00
|Matteo
|Campagna
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|D-M
|$65,500.00
|$74,512.00
|Lucas
|Cavallini
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|F
|$1,200,000.00
|$1,462,500.00
|Derek
|Cornelius
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|D
|$127,050.00
|$127,050.00
|Cody
|Cropper
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|GK
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Andres
|Cubas
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|M
|$900,000.00
|$900,000.00
|Cristian
|Dajome
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|F
|$750,000.00
|$815,625.00
|David
|Egbo
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|F
|$66,724.00
|$66,724.00
|Ryan
|Gauld
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|M
|$2,160,000.00
|$2,265,000.00
|Marcus
|Godinho
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|D
|$85,444.00
|$88,444.00
|Erik
|Godoy
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|D
|$550,000.00
|$550,000.00
|Julian
|Gressel
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|M
|$914,000.00
|$969,781.00
|Cristian
|Gutierrez
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|D
|$250,000.00
|$267,500.00
|Kamron
|Habibullah
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|M-F
|$84,000.00
|$94,882.00
|Thomas
|Hasal
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|GK
|$155,000.00
|$173,934.00
|Florian
|Jungwirth
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|D-M
|$550,000.00
|$592,667.00
|Luis
|Martins
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|D
|$300,000.00
|$329,000.00
|Jake
|Nerwinski
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|D
|$265,000.00
|$280,000.00
|Evan
|Newton
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|GK
|$105,000.00
|$114,802.00
|Leonard
|Owusu
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|M
|$350,000.00
|$401,250.00
|Ryan
|Raposo
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|M
|$100,000.00
|$114,000.00
|Tosaint
|Ricketts
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|F
|$84,000.00
|$84,000.00
|Alessandro
|Schöpf
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|M
|$800,000.00
|$892,500.00
|Caio Alexandre
|Sousa e Silva
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|M
|$500,000.00
|$562,500.00
|Russell
|Teibert
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|M
|$400,000.00
|$449,375.00
|Ranko
|Veselinovic
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|D
|$405,000.00
|$490,500.00
|Pedro
|Vite
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|M
|$556,000.00
|$609,997.00
|Brian
|White
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|F
|$456,000.00
|$456,000.00
