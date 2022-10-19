Across State Lines: Seasons Ending/Playoffs Beginning Across US

In the United States the professional leagues are starting to wind down. Two leagues, MLS and the NWSL have both completed their regular season and started the playoffs this weekend. Elsewhere, the USL Championship, USL 1, and the NISA all finished their regular season this past weekend. Those three leagues are moving into their playoffs this coming weekend as well with a number of former Kansas City players playing in all three leagues.

Here’s this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Season over.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout win over Minnesota.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Came off the bench and played 59 minutes in RSL’s 2-2 (3-1) shootout loss to Austin.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - No game this week.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 69 minutes in Nashville’s 1-0 loss to LA.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Did not dress in Minnesota’s 1-1 (5-4) shootout loss to Dallas.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Season over.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Orlando - Dressed but did not play in Orlando’s 2-0 loss to Montreal.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Colorado (Loan) - Season over.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Season over.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 1-0 win over Nashville.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Started and played 89 minutes in Montreal’s 2-0 win over Orlando.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Dressed but did not play in Cincinnati’s 2-1 win over New York.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Season over.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Season over.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Season over.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Season over.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Season over.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Season over.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - No game this week.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 1-0 win over Nashville.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Nashville’s 1-0 loss to LA.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Did not dress in NYCFC’s 3-0 win over Miami.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Season over.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Season over.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Season over.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Season over.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Dressed but did not play in Houston’s 2-1 loss to KC.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Orlando - Season over.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Season over.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 2-1 win over Houston.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Season over.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - No game this week.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-1 win over Houston.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in KC’s 2-1 win over Houston.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Season over.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Season over.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Season over.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 89 minutes in KC’s 2-1 win over Houston.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Season over.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - No game this week.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Season over.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Season over.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Season over.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Season over.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Season over.

Maegan Rosa (FCKC) - Houston - Did not dress in Houston’s 2-1 loss to KC.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Season over.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - No game this week.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Suspended for KC’s 2-1 win over Houston.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - No game this week.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Season over.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - No game this week.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Season over.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 2-1 win over Houston.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Did not dress in San Antonio’s 2-2 draw with Orange County.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 90 minutes in Oakland’s 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Colorado Springs’s 2-0 loss to New Mexico.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Did not dress in Las Vegas’s 1-1 draw with LA.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Dressed but did not play in Birmingham’s 3-1 win over Indy.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Did not dress in either of Tulsa’s games.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 45 minutes, recording an assist in Louisville’s 2-1 win over Hartford.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 3-2 loss to New Mexico. Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 1-1 draw with Las Vegas.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Loudoun’s 1-1 draw with Charleston.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Dressed but did not play in Tampa Bay’s 3-1 win over El Paso. Did not dress in Tampa Bay’s 1-0 win over New York.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 62 minutes in Louisville’s 2-1 win over Hartford.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’s 2-0 loss to New Mexico.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Birmingham’s 3-1 win over Indy.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 3-1 loss to Birmingham.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Did not dress in Pittsburgh’s 3-1 win over Oakland.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 1-0 loss to Miami.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Birmingham’s 3-1 win over Indy.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Did not dress in either of Tulsa’s games.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Did not dress in Phoenix’s 3-1 win over Atlanta.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 2-1 win over Hartford.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Did not dress in Indy’s 3-1 loss to Birmingham.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Started and played 90 minutes in San Diego’s 4-0 loss to Sacramento.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Did not dress in Orange County’s 2-2 draw with San Antonio.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-0 win over Detroit.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in Louisville’s 2-1 win over Hartford.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Did not dress in either of Tulsa’s games.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’s 3-0 win over Tulsa.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Did not dress in Charleston’s 1-1 draw with Loudoun.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-0 win over Detroit.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 3-2 win over LA. Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 2-0 win over Colorado Springs.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Monterey Bay’s 2-0 loss to Tulsa. Did not dress in Monterey Bay’s 4-1 loss to RGV.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Came off the bench and played 10 minutes, recording an assist in Tulsa’s 2-0 win over Monterey Bay. Dressed but did not play in Tulsa’s 3-0 loss to Memphis.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 1-1 draw with Greenville.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 5-1 win over North Carolina.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 1-1 draw with Richmond.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Started and played 90 minutes in Omaha’s 2-0 loss to Central Valley.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in South Georgia’s 2-0 win over Chattanooga.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Madison’s 1-1 draw with Tucson.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Dressed but did not play in Chattanooga’s 2-0 loss to South Georgia.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Did not dress in Richmond’s 1-1 draw with Greenville.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 5-1 win over North Carolina.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 3-2 loss to Chattanooga.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Started and played 68 minutes in Syracuse’s 1-1 draw with Maryland.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 3-2 win over Michigan.

International

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Started and played 71 minute sin Chindia’s 1-0 win over Mioveni.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Started and played 53 minutes in Virton’s 0-0 draw with Lierse.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Started and played 90 minutes in Vida’s 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - No game this week.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Loaned to Minnesota United 2.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Started and played 78 minutes in Kalmar’s 2-1 loss to Hacken.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - Did not dress in Vasas’ 2-0 win over Fehervar.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Deportivo’s 1-1 draw with Patriotas Boyaca. Did not dress in Deportivo’s 1-1 draw with Aguilas Doradas.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Did not dress in Future’s 4-0 CAF Confederations Cup win over Kallon.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - No game this week.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Offseason.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 66 minutes in Venezia’s 3-1 loss to Frosinone.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Gyor’s 2-2 draw with Puskas.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Offseason.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 90 minutes in Bengaluru’s 1-1 draw with Chennaiyin.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Offseason.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Aston Villa’s 2-1 loss to West Ham.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Did not dress in Ujpest’s 4-1 loss to Debrecen.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in Tijuana’s 1-1 draw with Necaxa.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Offseason.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 2-0 loss to Atletico Ottawa.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 3-0 win over Alianza.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 90 minutes in Jeju’s 2-1 loss to Jeonbuk Motors.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Vittsjo - Sweden - Started and played 74 minutes, scoring a goal in Vittsjo’s 3-1 win over Brommapojkarna.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - Aguila - El Salvador - Started and played 69 minutes in Aguila’s 6-0 win over Firpo. Started and played 90 minutes in Aguila’s 5-1 win over Jocoro.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in Forge’s 1-1 draw wtih Cavalry.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Loaned to Colorado Rapids.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Vaduz’s 2-1 Conference League loss to Dnipro-1. Started and played 68 minutes in Vaduz’s 4-0 win over Aarau.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Duisburg’s 0-0 draw with Werder Bremen.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vilaverdense’s 4-3 loss to Braga.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not dress in Jarun’s 3-0 win over Kustosija.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Did not dress in Vizela’s 3-3 (2-1) shootout win over Penafiel.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 1-0 win over Slutsk.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in Leon’s 2-0 win over UANL.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Dabas’ 4-0 loss to Hodmezovasarhelyi.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 5-1 win over Sants.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Offseason.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 2-2 draw with KA.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Did not dress in Finn Harps’s 2-1 loss to Dundalk.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - No game this week.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 win over Brondby.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in MTK’s 3-2 loss to Szombathelyi Haladas.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Rangers’s 1-0 win over Hibernian.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - AE Zakakiou - Cyprus - Started and played 82 minutes, scoring a goal in Zakakiou’s 2-1 win over Ypsonas.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Defensores’s 1-0 win over Fenix.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Troyes’s 1-1 draw with Ajaccio.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Did not dress in West Ham’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 80 minutes, recording 3 assists in Sevilla’s 5-0 win over Villarreal.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Club withdrew from league due to increased energy prices.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - Started and played 90 minutes in Hajduk’s 5-1 cup win over Tehnicar 1974. Dressed but did not play in Hajduk’s 1-0 win over HNK Gorica.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Botev’s 3-1 win over Pirin Blagoevgrad.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 2-2 draw with KA.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 1-1 draw with Lugano.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 win over Brondby.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - Started and played 88 minutes in Rudes’ 2-1 win over Orijent 1919.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - No game this week.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - No game until 11/6.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Dressed but did not play in Plaza’s 2-0 loss to City Torque. Came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Plaza’s 2-1 loss to Wanderers.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Did not dress in either of Hilden’s games.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in Kalmar’s 2-1 loss to Hacken.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Dressed but did not play in Benfica’s 3-0 win over Famalicao.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Bradford’s 1-0 win over Salford City. Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 4-0 cup loss to Burton Albion.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Dressed but did not play in Port’s 2-1 win over Lampang.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - Started and played 67 minutes, scoring a goal in Graficar’s 3-1 win over Metalac GM.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - Did not dress in KuPS’s 2-0 loss to Aland United.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Did not dress in Honved’s 1-0 loss to Puskas.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Gorica’s 1-0 loss to Hajduk Split. Started and played 56 minutes, scoring a goal in Gorica’s 3-2 cup win over Dubrava Zagreb.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - Defeated Teuta Women 6-0.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Did not dress in Oliveirense’s 3-1 cup loss to Nacional.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/10.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - No game until 12/10.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Empire - No game until 12/1.

Adam James (KC) - Empire - No game until 12/1.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - No game until 12/10.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida - Offseason.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - No game until 12/1.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire - No game until 12/1.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/10.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - No game until 12/17.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/10.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Empire - No game until 12/1.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - No game until 12/3.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - No game until 12/1.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - No game until 12/17.

MLS Next Pro

Sagir Arce (KC) - Minnesota (Loan) - Offseason.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Offseason.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Offseason.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Toni Dovale (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Ropapa Mensah (SPR)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

David Panka (SPR)

Tyler Pasher (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Nansel Selbol (SKC)

Abby Small (KC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)