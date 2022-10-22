Who gives Sporting KC the best bang for their buck?

Joined by Kevin Lopez of SKC Fan TV. The updated list of 2022 MLS Salaries was released this week and we got our first look at how much money the new players are making for Sporting KC.

Willy Agada jumps out as one of the best steals of a salary on the roster. He helped turn the season around and scored goals at a rate on par with the Golden Boot, all for just a quarter of a million bucks. But SKC might be getting even more bang for their buck elsewhere.

Youngster Kayden Pierre was a surprise bright spot this year. He’s proven to be one of the better prospects in the league, but he’s is listed at just $70,600 guaranteed compensation.

What salaries are you dropping from the roster?

The Kansas City Current is in the midst of a playoff run, facing off with OL Reign on Sunday in the semifinals of the NWSL playoffs. The MLS playoffs are in full effect. Are you watching? Kevin is streaming his pain and the fans around the league are loving it.

