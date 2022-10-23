 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NWSL Match Thread: KC Current versus OL Reign

The NWSL semifinals go down on Sunday, come discuss the match with us live.

By Chad C Smith
SOCCER: JUN 18 NWSL - Chicago Red Stars at Kansas City Current Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Match: OL Reign (11-4-7, 40pts) vs Kansas City Current (10-6-6, 36pts)

When: Sunday, October 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Lumen Field – Seattle, Washington

Watch: CBS Sports Network in the United States and Twitch abroad

Listen: ESPN Kansas City Radio, 94.5 FM | 1510 AM

Kansas City Current

Leading Scorers

Regular Season - Lo’eau LaBonta, Cece Kizer (7), Kristen Hamilton (6), Hailie Mace (4), Elyse Bennett (3), Claire Lavogez (2)

Post-Season - LaBonta, Kate Del Fava (1)

Recent Form

Injuries

OUT: Jaycie Johnson (right leg), Sam Mewis (SEI- right leg), Mallory Weber (SEI- right leg), Lynn Williams (SEI- right leg), Claire Lavogez (ACL)

QUESTIONABLE: N/A

OL Reign

Leading Scorers

Regular Season - Bethany Balcer, Megan Rapinoe (7), Rose Lavelle (5), Jess Fishlock (4), Jordyn Huitema, Tziarra King (2), four with one (1)

Post-Season - N/A

Recent Form

  • Sept 9th vs. Chicago Red Stars — 2-2 Draw
  • Sept 17th @ North Carolina Courage — 2-1 Win
  • Sept 21st @ NJ/NY Gotham FC — 1-0 Win
  • Sept 24th @ Houston Dash — 2-0 Win
  • Oct 1st vs. Orlando Pride — 3-0 Win

The Reign haven’t lost since August 7th against Houston.

Injuries

OUT: Angelina (SEI - right knee), Tobin Heath (SEI - left knee), Sinclaire Miramontez (SEI - right foot), Jodi Ulkekul (SEI - right knee)

QUESTIONABLE: None

Be sure to check out our preview of the match for additional insights.

