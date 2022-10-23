NWSL Match Thread: KC Current versus OL Reign

Match: OL Reign (11-4-7, 40pts) vs Kansas City Current (10-6-6, 36pts)
When: Sunday, October 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Lumen Field – Seattle, Washington
Watch: CBS Sports Network in the United States and Twitch abroad
Listen: ESPN Kansas City Radio, 94.5 FM | 1510 AM
Kansas City Current
Leading Scorers
Regular Season - Lo’eau LaBonta, Cece Kizer (7), Kristen Hamilton (6), Hailie Mace (4), Elyse Bennett (3), Claire Lavogez (2)
Post-Season - LaBonta, Kate Del Fava (1)
Recent Form
- Sept 14th @ Chicago Red Stars — 0-4 Loss
- Sept 18th vs. Portland Thorns — 1-1 Draw
- Sept 25th vs. Washington Spirit — 3-0 Win
- Oct 1st @ Racing Louisville — 0-1 Loss
- Oct 16th @ Houston Dash — 2-1 Win
Injuries
OUT: Jaycie Johnson (right leg), Sam Mewis (SEI- right leg), Mallory Weber (SEI- right leg), Lynn Williams (SEI- right leg), Claire Lavogez (ACL)
QUESTIONABLE: N/A
OL Reign
Leading Scorers
Regular Season - Bethany Balcer, Megan Rapinoe (7), Rose Lavelle (5), Jess Fishlock (4), Jordyn Huitema, Tziarra King (2), four with one (1)
Post-Season - N/A
Recent Form
- Sept 9th vs. Chicago Red Stars — 2-2 Draw
- Sept 17th @ North Carolina Courage — 2-1 Win
- Sept 21st @ NJ/NY Gotham FC — 1-0 Win
- Sept 24th @ Houston Dash — 2-0 Win
- Oct 1st vs. Orlando Pride — 3-0 Win
The Reign haven’t lost since August 7th against Houston.
Injuries
OUT: Angelina (SEI - right knee), Tobin Heath (SEI - left knee), Sinclaire Miramontez (SEI - right foot), Jodi Ulkekul (SEI - right knee)
QUESTIONABLE: None
Be sure to check out our preview of the match for additional insights.
Loading comments...