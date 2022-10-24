Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Scott Climbs Past Sauerbrunn

The Kansas City Current booked their place in the NWSL finals with a 2-0 win over the OL Reign on Sunday in Seattle. A number of KC players reached milestones in the game, here are the stats and milestones from Sunday’s game.

In the 55th minute, Desiree Scott passed Becky Sauerbrunn and moved into 2nd place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. Scott finished the game with 8,391 minutes played.

Scott made her 94th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Sauerbrunn for 2nd all time on that list.

Lo’eau LaBonta made her 75th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Erika Tymrak for 5th all time on that list.

Kristen Hamilton’s goal was her 13th in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Lo’eau LaBonta for 5th all time on that list.

Hamilton and Elizabeth Ball made their 45th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying them with Merritt Mathias for 15th all time on that list.

It was Hamilton’s and Ball’s 42nd start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying them with Brittany Kolmel for 13th all time on that list.

In the 75th minute, Kristen Edmonds passed Amy Rodriguez and moved into 10th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. Edmonds finished the game with 4,321 minutes played.

Edmonds made her 52nd appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Rodriguez for 13th all time on that list.

Edmonds made her 51st start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie wtih Rodriguez for 10th all time on that list.

Kate Del Fava made her 41st appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Becca Moros for 20th all time on that list.

Adrianna Franch made her 35th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Mandy Laddish for 20th all time on that list.