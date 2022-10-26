Across State Lines: Contract Option Pick Up Time

With teams eliminated from playoff contention in MLS, we’re starting to see the eliminated teams announce their end of season roster moves. While some former Sporting KC players are getting new contracts, like Luis Martins in Vancouver, others will be looking for new clubs in 2023. The Seattle Sounders announced that former Kansas City midfielder, Jimmy Medranda is out of contract but while they said they were negotiating with Fredy Montero who is also out of contract, they did not mention as much with Medranda. Making the assumption that Medranda will not be back in Seattle. Medranda made 21 appearances for the Sounders, recorded three assists, and leaves with a CCL Championship.

Elsewhere today, the Columbus Crew announced their roster decisions. Former KC players Jalil Anibaba and Erik Hurtado were two players that had their options declined by the club. Anibaba made just five appearances for the Crew in 2022, three of them starts. Hurtado meanwhile made 1 appearances, scoring three goals for the Crew.

In news outside MLS, a couple former players have new clubs with Toni Dovale having signed with Coruxo FC in the Spanish fourth division and Nansel Selbol signing with ASC Tidjikja in Mauritina. From what I can tell, Selbol is the first former Kansas City player that I’ve found to play professionally in Mauritina.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Season over.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’s 2-1 loss to Austin.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Season over.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Dressed but did not play in LAFC’s 3-2 win over LA.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Season over.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Season over.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Season over.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Orlando - Season over.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Colorado (Loan) - Season over.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Season over.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 3-2 loss to LAFC.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Started and played 90 minutes in Montreal’s 3-1 loss to NYCFC.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Dressed but did not play in Cincinnati’s 1-0 loss to Philadelphia.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Season over.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Season over.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Season over.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Season over.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Season over.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Season over.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 3-2 win over LA.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 3-2 loss to LAFC.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Season over.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Did not dress in NYCFC’s 3-1 win over Montreal.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Season over.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Season over.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Season over.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Season over.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Season over.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Orlando - Season over.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Season over.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 2-0 win over OL Reign.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Season over.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Came off the bench and played 2 minutes in OL Reign’s 2-0 loss to KC.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 45 minutes in KC’s 2-0 win over OL Reign.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 85 minutes in KC’s 2-0 win over OL Reign.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Season over.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Season over.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Season over.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 64 minutes in KC’s 2-0 win over OL Reign.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Season over.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Did not dress in OL Reign’s 2-0 loss to KC.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Season over.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Season over.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Season over.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Season over.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Season over.

Maegan Rosa (FCKC) - Houston - Season over.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Season over.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 90 minutes in Portland’s 2-1 win over San Diego.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-0 win over OL Reign.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 2-1 win over San Diego.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Season over.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Did not dress in Portland’s 2-1 win over San Diego.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Season over.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 2-0 win over OL Reign.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - No game this week.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 90 minutes in Oakland’s 3-0 win over San Diego.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’s 3-0 win over RGV.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Season over.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Did not dress in Birmingham’s 2-2 (8-7) shootout loss to Pittsburgh.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Season over.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - No game this week.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Season over.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Season over.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Did not dress in Tampa Bay’s 3-1 win over Miami.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - No game this week.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’s 3-0 win over RGV.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 34 minutes in Birmingham’s 2-2 (8-7) shootout loss to Pittsburgh.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Season over.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Did not dress in Pittsburgh’s 2-2 (8-7) shootout win over Birmingham.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 3-1 loss to Memphis.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 40 minutes in Birmingham’s 2-2 (8-7) shootout loss to Pittsburgh.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Season over.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Season over.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - No game this week.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Season over.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Dressed but did not play in San Diego’s 3-0 loss to Oakland.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Season over.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - No game this week.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Season over.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Memphis’s 3-1 win over Detroit.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Season over.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 2-0 loss to Sacramento.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Season over.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Season over.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - No game this week.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 2-1 loss to South Georgia.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - No game this week.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Started and played 99 minutes in Omaha’s 1-0 loss to Chattanooga.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in South Georgia’s 2-1 win over Charlotte.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Season over.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in Chattanooga’s 1-0 win over Omaha.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - No game this week.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-1 loss to South Georgia.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 3-0 win over Syracuse.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Dressed but did not play in Syracuse’s 3-0 loss to Michigan.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game this week.

International

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Chindia’s 1-0 cup loss to Ocna Mures. Started and played 90 minutes in Chindia’s 3-0 win over Voluntari.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Did not dress in Virton’s 2-1 loss to Standard Liege II.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Started and played 90 minutes in Vida’s 2-2 draw with Marathon. Started and played 89 minutes before being red carded in Vida’s 0-0 draw with Honduras Progreso.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 2-0 win over Coquimbo Unido.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Loaned to Minnesota United 2.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Started and played 76 minutes in Kalmar’s 2-2 draw with Linkoping.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - Did not dress in either of Vasas’ games.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Did not dress in Deportivo’s 4-0 loss to America de Cali.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes, scoring a goal in Future’s 2-0 win over Haras El Hodood. Started and played 61 minutes in Future’s 0-0 draw with Al Mokawloon.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Started and played 79 minutes, scoring a goal in Tianjin’s 3-1 win over Wuhan Yangtze.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Offseason.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 68 minutes in Venezia’s 1-1 draw with Brescia.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game this week.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Offseason.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 90 minutes in Bengaluru’s 1-0 loss to Hyderabad.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Offseason.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Aston Villa’s 1-0 loss to Everton.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Did not dress in either of Ujpest’s games.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 60 minutes in Tijuana’s 5-2 loss to Tigres.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Offseason.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Ottawa.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Coruxo FC - Spain - Dressed but did not play in Coruxo’s 1-1 draw with SD Compostela.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 1-0 loss to Tauro.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 64 minutes in Jeju’s 2-1 win over Ulsan.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Vittsjo - Sweden - Started and played 90 minutes in Vittsjo’s 1-0 win over AIK.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - Aguila - El Salvador - Started and played 56 minutes in Aguila’s 2-1 win over Chalatenango. Came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Aguila’s 2-2 draw with Dragon.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in Forge’s 2-1 win over Cavalry.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Loaned to Colorado Rapids.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 58 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Vaduz’s 5-1 win over Stade Lausanne-Ouchy. Started and played 62 minutes in Vaduz’s 0-0 draw with Wil.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Duisburg’s 3-2 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vilaverdense’s 2-0 loss to Benfica.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not dress in Jarun’s 0-0 draw with Hrvatski dragovoljac.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Did not dress in Vizela’s 1-0 loss to Santa Clara.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 1- draw with Dinamo Brest. Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 3-1 win over Isloch.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in Leon’s 2-1 loss to Toluca.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Dabas’s 0-0 draw with Szolnoki Mav FC.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 2-0 loss to San Cristobal.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Offseason.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Did not dress in Reykjavik’s 2-2 draw with KR.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Finn Harps’ 2-2 draw with Bohemians.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - Lost 3-0 to Besancon.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 7-0 win over Sundby.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in MTK’s 6-0 cup win over BTE Felsozsolca. Started and played 78 minutes in MTK’s 1-1 draw with Siofok.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - Started and played 90 minutes in Rangers’ 5-0 cup win over Motherwell.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - AE Zakakiou - Cyprus - Started and played 61 minutes in Zakakiou’s 0-0 draw with Omonia 29is Maiou.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Defensores’ 1-0 win over Deportivo Armenio.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 2-2 draw with Lorient.

David Panka (SPR) - Hertha Berlin II - Germany - Did not dress in Hertha’s 4-2 loss to BSG Chemie Leipzig.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Did not dress in West Ham’s 3-2 win over Reading.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 89 minutes recording an assist in Sevilla’s 2-0 win over Alhama.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Club withdrew from league due to increased energy prices.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - Dressed but did not play in Hajduk’s 1-1 draw with Dinamo Zagreb.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Botev’s 1-0 loss to CSKA Sofia. Did not dress in Botev’s 1-0 loss to Ludogorets.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Did not dress in Reykjavik’s 2-2 draw with KR.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 3-3 draw with Luzern. Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 1-1 draw with Servette.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 7-0 win over Sundby.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - Started and played 45 minutes in Rudes’ 3-0 cup win over Bednja. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Rudes’ 1-1 draw with Dubrava Zagreb.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - Did not dress in Rayon’s 3-0 win over Espoir.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - No game until 11/6.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Did not dress in Plaza’s 3-1 loss to Cerrito.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Did not dress in Hilden’s 2-2 draw with SSVG VElbert.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - ASC Tidjikja - Mauritania - No game this week.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in Kalmar’s 2-2 draw with Linkoping.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 36 minutes in Benfica’s 9-0 loss to Barcelona. Did not dress in Benfica’s 2-0 win over Vilaverdense.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Dressed but did not play in either of Bradford’s games.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Port’s 3-1 win over Sukhothai FC.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Graficar’s 2-0 win over OFK Vrsac. Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Graficar’s 2-2 draw with Radnicki Sr. Mitrovica.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - Did not dress in KuPS’s 2-2 draw with HJK.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Did not dress in either of Honved’s games.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - Started and played 90 minutes in Gorica’s 2-1 loss to Lokomotiva Zagreb.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - Started and played 90 minutes in Vllaznia’s 2-0 loss to Real Madrid. Did not dress in Vllaznia’s 5-0 win over Luchnja Ferma.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Dressed but did not play in Oliveirense’s 3-1 win over Tondela. Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Oliveirense’s 0-0 draw with Nacional.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/10.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - No game until 12/10.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Empire - No game until 12/1.

Adam James (KC) - Empire - No game until 12/1.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - No game until 12/10.

Tate Lancaster (KC) - Florida - No game until 12/17.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida - Offseason.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - No game until 12/1.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire - No game until 12/1.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/10.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - No game until 12/17.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/10.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Empire - No game until 12/1.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - No game until 12/3.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - No game until 12/1.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - No game until 12/17.

MLS Next Pro

Sagir Arce (KC) - Minnesota (Loan) - Offseason.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Offseason.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Offseason.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Ropapa Mensah (SPR)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Tyler Pasher (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Abby Small (KC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)