The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current Podcast, Episode 26: Championship Bound!

It’s Episode 26 of The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current podcast.

In this episode: The Kansas City Current advanced to the NWSL Championship after a 2-0 win over OL Reign this past Sunday, completing quite the season-to-season turnaround after finishing in last place in 2021. Cindy & Jenna recap how KC reached the final, preview the championship game, & predict that the Current will win the NWSL title.

The Tea(L), a KC Current Podcast, was first recorded in August 2021 to bring more content and coverage to the Kansas City-based NWSL team, the Current. The Tea(L) is one of the two podcasts on The Blue Testament to exclusively cover the Current, and it is available on all your favorite podcast platforms.

Thanks for listening!