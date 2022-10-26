Sporting Kansas City signs Serbian midfielder Nemanja Radoja to a three year contract

Sporting Kansas City has added Serbian defensive midfielder Nemanja Radoja to the roster. He has been signed to a three-year MLS contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. Radoja has most of his experience in La Liga, last playing for Levante UD from 2019 through 2022, Prior to that he was with Celta de Vigo from 2014-2019 although he did not appear in the 2018-19 season.

Radoja was born in Novi Sad, Serbia, and grew up in the FK Vojvodina youth system before graduating to the first team. Vojvodina loaned him out to third-division ČSK Čelarevo and then another third-division side, Cement Beočin. Radoja made his first professional in August of 2012.

The Serbian midfielder played the majority of the matches for Celta until the 2018-19 season when it seemed like he was seeking a move to the Premier League. Both West Ham United and Brighton had expressed interest but no deal was consummated and Radoja made no more appearances for Celta afterward. He then signed with Levant, making 81 appearances with a single goal.

Radoja and Sporting KC defender Adreu Fontas time overlapped at Celta from 2014 through 2018. Radoja spoke with Fontas before signing with Kansas City.

Radoja is 29 years old and will turn 30 before the 2023 MLS season starts.

Some highlights from when he was joining Levante:

And a lowlight:

Okay, that was Paul Pogba so we should not hold that against him. But other than the above lowlight, is he a good signing? Can he take the spot from Remi Walter and Uri Rosell?