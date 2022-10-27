Keeping Current with Kansas City podcast: On to the Championship

The Kansas City Current have gone well beyond preseason expectations and are in the NWSL Championship on Saturday. Daniel Sperry from the Kansas City Star and Thad Bell from The Blue Testament review the semifinal win over the OL Reign. It was hard fought and the Current had to overcome a very talented Reign squad but an early goal set the tone. Spectacular play from AD Franch and the rest of the team kept the lead.

Next, we break down the NWSL season awards that had been announced prior to our recording and how we think the vote should have gone for Keeper of the year and coach of the year. Should AD Franch and Matt Potter have won their respective awards? A really good case can be made for both.

Last and certainly not least we talk about the final game in DC versus Portland. The Thorns are another really talented team but the Current have matched up well despite the regular season losses. Can the Current go from last to winning the Cup?