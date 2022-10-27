Reactions to Sporting KC signing Nemanja Radoja

David Greenwald and Thad Bell from The Blue Testament are joined by Daniel Sperry from the Kansas City Star on this episode of The Shades of Blue. The group gives their reactions to Sporting Kansas City signing defensive midfielder Nemanja Radoja. Sporting KC shored up a need early in the off-season but there are some questions.

We break down his history, especially his time with Celta and Levant, and then chat about how he will fit in with Sporting KC. Sperry is a big fan of his time with Celta Vigo when he played the single pivot defensive mid role in front of center-back Andreu Fontas.

There is no doubt that the Serbian midfielder has played at a high level with a lot of games in La Liga but one of the questions is his age. Currently, Raboja is twenty-nine years old and will be thirty before the season starts. Is that too old to give a three-year plus an option year contract?

Let us know your thoughts as well. Was it a good signing for Sporting Kansas City?