NWSL Championship Match Thread: KC Current versus Portland Thorns

Match: Portland Thorns (10-3-9, 39 pts) vs Kansas City Current (10-6-6, 36pts)

When: Saturday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Audi Field | Washington DC

Watch: CBS (the big network) and Paramount+ in the United States – Twitch for Canada and abroad

Listen: Sports Radio 810 WHB

Kansas City Current

Leading Scorers

Regular Season - Lo’eau LaBonta, Cece Kizer (7), Kristen Hamilton (6), Hailie Mace (4), Elyse Bennett (3), Claire Lavogez (2)

Post-Season - LaBonta, Kate Del Fava, Alex Loera, Kristen Hamilton (1)

Recent Form

Sept 18th vs. Portland Thorns — 1-1 Draw

Sept 25th vs. Washington Spirit — 3-0 Win

Oct 1st @ Racing Louisville — 0-1 Loss

Oct 16th @ Houston Dash — 2-1 Win

Oct 23rd @ OL Reign — 2-0 Win

Injuries

OUT: Jaycie Johnson (right leg), Sam Mewis (SEI- right leg), Mallory Weber (SEI- right leg), Lynn Williams (SEI- right leg), Claire Lavogez (ACL)

QUESTIONABLE: Cece Kizer (head)

Portland Thorns

Leading Scorers

Regular Season - Sophia Smith (14), Morgan Weaver (7), Hina Sugita, Christine Sinclair (5), Olivia Moultrie, Taylor Porter (3), Raquel Rodriguez, Yazmeen Ryan (2), six with one (1)

Post-Season - Rodriguez, Crystal Dunn (1)

Recent Form

Sept 18th @ KC Current — 1-1 Draw

Sept 21st vs. Racing Louisville — 3-0 Win

Sept 25th vs. Chicago Red Stars — 3-0 Win

October 1st @ NJ/NY Gotham — 1-1 Draw

Oct. 23rd vs. San Diego Wave — 2-1 Win

Portland haven’t lost since their August 27th game against San Diego.

Injuries

OUT: None

QUESTIONABLE: None

Be sure to check out our preview of the match for additional insights from Thad Bell.