Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: 10,000 Minutes for Salloi

The end of the outdoor season is upon us with only one week left in the MLS regular season, and the regular season ending this past week for the NWSL regular season. For Sporting KC they closed out the home portion of their schedule with a 1-0 win over the Seattle Sounders on a Willy Agada goal. Things didn’t go as well for the KC Current on the road in Louisville. A win or a draw would have clinched a home game for the Current in the NWSL playoffs. Unfortunately a stoppage time winner for Racing Louisville saw Kansas City fall to the fifth seed and will travel to Houston to take on the Houston Dash. Here are the stats and milestones for this weekend.

Sporting KC

In the 25th minute, Daniel Salloi hit 10,000 minutes played for Kansas City in league play. He’s the 24th player to reach that mark.

Salloi made his 171st appearance in all competitions, tying him with Ilie Sanchez for 16th all time on that list.

It was Salloi’s 144th league appearance, tying him with Sanchez, Matt McKeon, and Josh Wolff for 17th all time on that list.

Salloi’s assist was his 23rd in league play, breaking his tie with Kerry Zavagnin for 11th all time on that list.

It was Salloi’s 25th assist in MLS competitions, tying him with Zavagnin for 11th all time on that list.

Salloi’s assist was his 25th in all competitions, tying him with Zavagnin for 11th all time on that list.

Johnny Russell made his 151st appearance in MLS competitions for KC, tying him with Wolff for 20th all time on that list.

Felipe Hernandez made his 32nd substitute appearance in all competitions, tying him with Stephen Armstrong and Cam Duke for 19th all time on that list.

It was his 31st sub appearance in MLS competitions, breaking his tie with Armstrong and Duke for 18th all time on that list.

It was his 28th sub appearance in league play, tying him with Diego Rubio, Lawrence Olum, and Digital Takawira for 18th all time on that list.

KC Current

Desiree Scott made her 93rd start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Becky Sauerbrunn for 2nd all time on that list.

Kristen Edmonds played her 50th game in all competitions for the KC Current. She’s the first player to reach that mark.’

Edmonds is the 14th player to play 50 game in all competitions for KC NWSL teams.

Edmonds made her 42nd appearance in league play for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Merritt Mathias for 15th all time on that list.

Edmonds made her 49th start in all competitions, tying her with Shea Groom for 11th all time on that list.

Lo’eau LaBonta made her 71st league appearance for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Jen Buczkowski for 5th all time on that list.

LaBonta made her 65th league start for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Leigh Ann Brown for 6th all time on that list.

In the 24th minute, Kristen Hamilton passed Katie Bowen and moved into 14th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 3,526 minutes played.

Hamilton made her 37th league appearance for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Mandy Laddish for 18th all time on that list.

In the 43rd minute, Elizabeth Ball passed Becca Moros and moved into 16th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. In the 66th minute, Ball then passed Bowen and moved into 15th place all time on that list. She finished the game with 3,510 minutes played.

Ball made her 36th league start for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Mathias for 16th all time on that list.

Hamilton and Ball both made their 43rd appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying them with Brittany Kolmel for 17th all time on that list.