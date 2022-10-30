Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: NWSL Championship Stats

It wasn’t the result that Kansas City fans were looking for as the KC Current fell in the NWSL Championship 2-0 to the Portland Thorns. Here are the stats and milestones from Saturday’s final.

Lo’eau LaBonta made her 76th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Jen Buczkowski for 4th all time on that list.

Kristen Edmonds made her 53rd appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her Frances Silva and Lauren Holiday for 11th all time on that list.

In the 74th minute, Kristen Hamilton passed Brittany Kolmel and moved into 13th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. She finished the game with 3,796 minutes played.

In the 90th minute, Elizabeth Ball passed Kolmel and moved into 14th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. Ball finished the game with 3,780 minutes played.

In the 19th minute, Adrianna Franch passed Victoria Pickett and moved into 19th place all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams. Franch finished the game with 3,240 minutes played.

Hamilton and Ball made their 46th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking their tie with Merritt Mathias for 15th all time on that list.

Hamilton and Ball made their 43rd start in all competitions, breaking their tie with Kolmel for 13th all time on that list.

Kate Del Fava made her 42nd appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Becca Moros for 20th all time on that list.