The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current Podcast, Episode 24: The Sally Q. Yates Findings of NWSL Systematic Abuse & KC Current Final Game

It’s Episode 24 of The Tea(L), a Kansas City Current podcast.

In this episode: On Monday, U.S. Soccer released the full findings of Sally Q. Yates’ independent investigation into allegations of past abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in the NWSL. Cindy and Jenna spend half of the episode discussing the key findings. Content warning as the topic is sensitive and disturbing.

The second half of the podcast focuses on the KC Current’s final game in Louisville, which resulted in a loss, and a preview of the upcoming first-ever playoff appearance at Houston on October 16.

The full report on Sally Yates' investigation can be found here. Please note, we're placing a heavy content warning on this #NWSL #USWNT https://t.co/ZKOgfTRdXj — AllForXI (@AllForXI) October 3, 2022

The Tea(L), a KC Current Podcast, was first recorded in August 2021 to bring more content and coverage to the Kansas City-based NWSL team, the Current. The Tea(L) is one of the two podcasts on The Blue Testament exclusively covering the Current, and it is available on all your favorite podcast platforms.

