Across State Lines: Barry Transfers to Egypt in Record Transfer

Former Swope Park Rangers’ MVP, Hadji Barry is heading out of the United States again. It was announced this week that Barry has transferred to Egyptian Premier League side, Future FC. The transfer fee for the former league MVP has been announced as the highest in the league’s history. This year with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, Barry has scored sixteen goals and added nine assists this year in thirty appearances for the club before his transfer. Barry will now head to Egypt joining Future FC who finished fifth in the table in the 2021-2022 season and qualified for the 2022-2023 CAF Confederation Cup. It’ll be his second time playing outside the US/Canadian leagues, as he’d previously played with Ironi Kiryat Shmona in Israel in 2019.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’s 2-1 win over New York.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’s 1-0 loss to Colorado.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Dressed but did not play in RSL’s 1-1 draw with LA.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in LAFC’s 2-1 win over Portland.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Nashville’s 2-1 loss to Houston.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Did not dress in Minnesota’s 2-0 loss to San Jose.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Did not dress in Atlanta’s 2-1 loss to New England.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Orlando - Dressed but did not play in Orlando’s 2-1 los to NYCFC.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Colorado (Loan) - Started and played 72 minutes in Colorado’s 1-0 win over Dallas.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Started and played 70 minutes in Columbus’s 2-1 win over New York.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 1-1 draw with RSL.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Montreal’s 1-0 win over DC.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Dressed but did not play in Cincinnati’ 3-2 loss to Chicago.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Dressed but did not play in DC’s 1-0 loss to Montreal.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 4-0 win over Philadelphia.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Vancouver’s 2-0 win over Austin.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Seattle’s 1-0 loss to KC.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Suspended for Seattle’s 1-0 loss to KC.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 72 minutes, scoring a goal in Colorado’s 1-0 win over Dallas.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 85 minutes in LAFC’s 2-1 win over Portland.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 1-1 draw with RSL.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 64 minutes in Nashville’s 2-1 loss to Houston.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Did not dress in NYCFC’s 2-1 win over Orlando.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 4-0 win over Philadelphia.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Started and played 90 minutes in Washington’s 2-1 loss to Houston.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Did not dress in Washington’s 2-1 loss to Houston.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 0-0 draw with San Diego.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Did not dress in Houston’s 2-1 win over Washington.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Orlando - Started and played 56 minutes in Orlando’s 3-0 loss to OL Reign.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 65 minutes in Orlando’s 3-0 loss to OL Reign.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 1-0 loss to Louisville.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 3-0 loss to OL Reign.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in OL Reign’s 3-0 win over Orlando.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to Louisville.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to Louisville.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Did not dress in Angel City’s 2-0 loss to Chicago.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 34 minutes in Orlando’s 3-0 loss to OL Reign.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in North Carolina’s 0-0 draw with San Diego.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to Louisville.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Gotham’s 3-3 draw with Portland.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Did not dress in OL Reign’s 3-0 win over Orlando.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 0-0 draw with San Diego.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Gotham’s 3-3 draw with Portland.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 0-0 draw with San Diego.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Did not dress in Gotham’s 3-3 draw with Portland.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 3-0 loss to OL Reign.

Maegan Rosa (FCKC) - Houston - Did not dress in Houston’s 2-1 win over Washington.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 0-0 draw with San Diego.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 90 minutes in Portland’s 3-3 draw with Gotham.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 78 minutes before being red carded in KC’s 1-0 loss to Louisville.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 3-3 draw with Gotham.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Dressed but did not play in Orlando’s 3-0 loss to OL Reign.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Did not dress in Portland’s 3-3 draw with Gotham.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in Washington’s 2-1 loss to Houston.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 1-0 loss to Louisville.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Started and played 90 minutes in San Antonio’s 1-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 90 minutes in Oakland’s 2-1 win over Birmingham.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game this week.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Came off the bench and played 37 minutes in Las Vegas’s 0-0 draw with New Mexico.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Birmingham’s 2-1 loss to Oakland.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 4-2 win over Indy.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 win over RGV.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 2-0 win over Sacramento.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Started and played 90 minutes in Loudoun’s 4-0 loss to Detroit.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in Tampa Bay’s 2-1 win over Monterey Bay.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Louisville’s 1-0 win over RGV.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game this week.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Dressed but did not play in Birmingham’s 2-1 loss to Oakland.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 1-0 win over Atlanta. Started and played 70 minutes in Indy’s 4-2 loss to Tulsa.

Preston Judd (SPR) - Los Angeles (Loan) - Started and played 68 minutes, scoring a goal in LA’s 2-0 win over Sacramento.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Did not dress in Pittsburgh’s 1-0 loss to San Antonio.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Detroit’s 4-0 win over Loudoun.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 89 minutes in Birmingham’s 2-1 loss to Oakland.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 4-2 win over Indy.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Did not dress in either of Phoenix’s games.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 87 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 win over RGV.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Did not dress in Indy’s 1-0 win over Atlanta. Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 4-2 loss to Tulsa.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Did not dress in San Diego’s 2-2 draw with Orange County.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Started and played 65 minutes, recording an assist in Orange County’s 2-2 draw with San Diego.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (Loan) - Dressed but did not play in LA’s 2-0 win over Sacramento.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-0 win over Memphis.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in Louisville’s 1-0 win over RGV.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 4-2 win over Indy.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’s 1-0 loss to Miami.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Did not dress in Charleston’s 6-3 loss to Hartford.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-0 win over Memphis.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 0-0 draw with Las Vegas.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Did not dress in Monterey Bay’s 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 4-2 win over Indy.

MLS Next Pro

Sagir Arce (KC) - Minnesota (Loan) - Season over.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in St. Louis’s 2-1 win over Tacoma.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - North Texas (Loan) - Season over.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Season over.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Season over.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Season over.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in St. Louis’s 2-1 win over Tacoma.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Season over.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Season over.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Season over.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Season over.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Season over.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Started and played 90 minutes in Tacoma’s 2-1 loss to St. Louis.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Season over.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - Season over.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 1-1 draw with South Georgia.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Started and played 85 minutes in Charlotte’s 3-1 loss to Chattanooga.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 2-2 draw with Tucson.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Started and played 90 minutes in Omaha’s 1-1 draw with North Carolina.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in South Georgia’s 1-1 draw with Richmond.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - No game this week.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Dressed but did not play in Chattanooga’s 3-1 win over Charlotte.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Did not dress in Richmond’s 1-1 draw with South Georgia.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 3-1 loss to Chattanooga.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 0-0 draw with Syracuse.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Started and played 78 minutes in Syracuse’s 3-1 loss to Cal. Started and played 85 minutes in Syracuse’s 0-0 draw with Michigan.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 2-1 win over San Diego.

International

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Started and played 90 minutes in Chindia’s 2-1 win over Rapid.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in Virton’s 3-3 draw with Club Brugge II.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Started and played 90 minutes in Vida’s 2-1 loss to Olancho.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 0-0 draw with Universidad Catolica.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Loaned to Minnesota United 2.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Started and played 90 minutes in Kalmar’s 3-2 win over Brommapojkarna.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Vasas’s 1-1 draw with Zalaegerszegi TE.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Did not dress in either of Deportivo’s games.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Just joined the club.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in Tianjin’s 2-0 win over Dalian Pro.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Atletico’s 1-1 draw with Club Atletico Guemes.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 89 minutes in Venezia’s 4-1 win over Cagliari.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Gyor’s 4-0 loss to Ferencvarosi TC.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Offseason.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - No game until 10/8.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - No game this week.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Aston Villa’s 1-1 (4-3) shootout win over Manchester United.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Did not dress in Ujpest’s 4-0 win over Kisvarda.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Tijuana’s 1-0 win over Toluca.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Offseason.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 2-0 win over HFC Wanderers. Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 1-0 win over Edmonton.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in either of Arabe Unido’s games.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 89 minutes in Jeju’s 2-1 loss to Gangwon.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Did not dress in Atletico’s 2-1 loss to Levante.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - No game until 11/18.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - Aguila - El Salvador - Started and played 90 minutes in Aguila’s 2-0 win over Chalatenango. Started and played 90 minutes in Aguila’s 1-1 draw with Dragon.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in Forge’s 2-0 win over York United.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Loaned to Colorado Rapids.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 60 minutes in Vaduz’s 2-0 loss to Stade Lausanne-Ouchy.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Did not dress in Duisbug’s 4-0 loss to Bayern Munchen.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - No game until 10/16.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not dress in Jarun’s 2-0 win over Dugopolje.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Did not dress in Vizela’s 1-0 win over Portimonense.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 1-0 win over Vitebsk.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in Leon’s 4-0 loss to Pumas.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Dabas’s 2-1 loss to Honved II. Started and played 89 minutes in Dabas’s 1-0 win over Majosi SE.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in L’Hospitalet’s 3-1 win over Peralada.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Did not dress in Thor/KA’s 3-2 loss to KR.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 120 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-2 cup win over FH.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Started and played 14 minutes in Finn Harps’s 1-1 draw with Shelbourne.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Gueugnon’s 2-0 loss to Dijon II.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 3-1 loss to AGF.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 74 minutes in MTK’s 4-1 loss to Csakvari.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - Came off the bench and played 63 minutes in Rangers’ 2-1 extra time loss to Benfica in the Champions League. Started and played 90 minutes in Rangers’ 5-0 win over Queens Park.

Heather O’Reilly (FCKC) - Shelbourne - Ireland - Did not dress in Shelbourne’s 2-1 loss to Cork City.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - AE Zakakiou - Cyprus - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Zakakiou’s 1-0 win over Pegia. Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Zakakiou’s 2-1 loss to Ethnikos Achnas. Started and played 55 minutes in Zakakiou’s loss 2-1 to Ermis.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Defensores’s 4-1 win over Argentino Quilmes.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’s 2-2 draw with Reims.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Started and played 90 minutes in West Ham’s 3-1 loss to Chelsea. Started and played 34 minutes in West Ham’s 0-0 (10-9) shootout win over London City.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Sevilla’s 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - No game this week.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in Hajduk’s 1-0 win over Rijeka.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Botev’s 1-0 win over Slavia Sofia.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 106 minutes, scoring a goal in Reykjavik’s 3-2 cup win over FH.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 3-2 loss to Basel.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 3-1 loss to AGF.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - Started and played 90 minutes in Rudes’s 1-0 loss to Solin.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - Did not dress in Rayon’s 3-2 win over Marine.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - No game until 10/16.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Plaza’s 3-1 loss to Liverpool.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Did not dress in Hilden’s 1-0 win over SF Baumberg.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in Kalmar’s 3-2 win over Brommapojkarna.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes, scoring a goal in Benfica’s 2-1 extra time win over Rangers.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Bradford’s 2-1 win over Harrogate Town.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Did not dress in Port’s 1-1 draw with True Bangkok United.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - Started and played 45 minutes in Graficar’s 4-2 loss to GFK Sloboda Uzice. Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Graficar’s 2-1 loss to Radnicki Novi Beograd.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - Started and played 83 minutes in KuPS’s 2-2 extra time draw with St. Polten.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Honved II’s 2-1 win over Dabas. Started and played 90 minutes in Honved II’s 0-0 draw with Szekszardi UFC.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Gorica’s 1-1 draw with Sibenik.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Started and played 45 minutes, scoring a goal in Oliveirense’s 4-0 cup win over Uniao da Serra.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Ontario - Offseason.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida - Offseason.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Toni Dovale (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

David Panka (SPR)

Tyler Pasher (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Nansel Selbol (SKC)

Abby Small (KC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)