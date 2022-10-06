How close did Sporting KC come to making the playoffs?

Sporting KC is still hot. Unfortunately, they’re still eliminated from the post season. But playing spoiler for the Seattle Sounders instantly becomes a highlight of the season.

SKC only suffered one loss since July 30th, a heartbreaker in Austin after conceding two very late goals. They would have a very real chance to sneak into the playoffs this weekend against FC Dallas had they held on to all three points that night.

That loss clearly stands out as a defining moment this season. What other tough results and goals hurt you the most this season?

Peter Vermes seemingly confirmed the departure of Khiry Shelton with his recent comments about getting a third striker. He also mentioned the ability to get another Designated Player. Does this have anything to do with the report on the possibility of a 4th DP spot?

The recently released Yates report painted a pretty ugly picture for the NWSL, including sexual misconduct among a slew of other troubling findings. Have teams acted quickly enough in response? The former club, FC Kansas City, is mentioned in the report. The differences between clubs then, and the KC Current now, is astounding.

