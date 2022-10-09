Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas
Time: 4:00 pm
Location: Toyota Park, Frisco, Texas
How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+
Line: Sporting KC +260, FC Dallas -120 Draw +260
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
11-7-15, 40 points
12th in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Last 5: D-D-W-W-W
Injury Report: OUT: Tim Melia (hamstring), OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery)
FC Dallas
13-11-9, 50 points
3rd in the West
Head Coach: Nico Estevez (1st season)
Last 5: D-W-W-D-L
Injury Report: OUT: Bernard Kamungo (right ankle)
