Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas Match Thread

One last run out for Sporting KC in 2022 as they take on FC Dallas in the season finale

By Ben Gartland
FC Dallas v Sporting Kansas City Photo by Fernando Leon/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas

Time: 4:00 pm

Location: Toyota Park, Frisco, Texas

How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+

Line: Sporting KC +260, FC Dallas -120 Draw +260

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

11-7-15, 40 points

12th in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Last 5: D-D-W-W-W

Injury Report: OUT: Tim Melia (hamstring), OUT: Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery)

FC Dallas

13-11-9, 50 points

3rd in the West

Head Coach: Nico Estevez (1st season)

Last 5: D-W-W-D-L

Injury Report: OUT: Bernard Kamungo (right ankle)

