How to discuss a problematic World Cup in Qatar

When looking at this upcoming World Cup abstractly, the possibilities seemed endless. The talent pool is massive, young, and hungry. But now that Gregg Berhalter has announced the 26-man USMNT World Cup Roster, it’s a reality check. This is it.

These are the guys who are tasked with leading us into the desert to find glory.

Speaking of the desert, this is your regularly schedule reminder: FIFA is corrupt, Qatar shouldn’t be hosting, and the world should dissent against all of this.

FIFA is so blatant about their corruption, it seems there is no stopping it. All we can do is find our own ways to push back individually. Any time the World Cup is discussed here at The Blue Testament, you will be thoroughly reminded of the ugly side of our sport.

Anyway, there’s no point in complaining about the roster decisions (though we do plenty of that). Jordan Pefok is a notable absence, but Ricardo Pepi’s omission is particularly interesting after convincing him to choose US over Mexico. Is he the future of the striker position for the US?

St. Louis City SC Expansion Draft is done and no Sporting KC players were taken. But they did get a player with KC roots. Our show is split between STL and KC natives, but this new team is already annoying everyone.

There’s an article from 90Min about Nicolas Isimat-Mirin and interest from ‘leading’ MLS clubs. But we’re suspicious for several reasons. If there’s any truth to the article, it would indicate SKC is looking to turn down the option for the 30-year-old centerback, but sign him for less money.

Segment 1: Expansion Draft & Isimat-Mirin Rumor

Segment 2: (20:57) Corrupt FIFA & World Cup Roster

