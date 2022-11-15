Cece Kizer signed through 2024 with KC Current

The Kansas City Current announced that forward Cece Kizer has signed a new contract. Kizer is now under contract through the 2024 season with her hometown team.

“We are very excited to sign Cece to this new contract,” said general manager Camille Levin Ashton via press release. “Her positive attitude, perseverance and love of Kansas City are just a few reasons she has excelled with this team. She was a big part of this club’s success after coming over in June and we look forward to her helping to lead this team in the future.”

Kizer came to the Current along with fellow Kansas city area native Addisyn Merrick in a trade from Racing Louisville FC in June. Kizer caught fire when she returned home, scoring seven goals and adding an assist in 1300 minutes and helping the current to set the club record with a thirteen-game unbeaten streak.

The newly re-signed forward is from Overland Park, Kansas. Kizer played at Blue Valley Northwest High School, helping lead them to three straight 6A State Championship matches. Kizer then played for Ole Miss, setting records for career goals (48) and points (119) before being drafted 13th overall by the Houston Dash in the 2019 College draft but was then taken in the 2021 Expansion Draft by Louisville.

Kizer was a key player in the Current offense in 2022 and can be expected to improve in 2023 and beyond.