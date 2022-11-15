Kansas City Current Announce 10 More Roster Decisions

The Kansas City Current continue to update their roster. After re-signing Cece Kizer earlier in the day, the Current updated the status of the club’s roster as they look towards the 2023 season.

After making an incredible turn around from 2021 and making it all the way to the NWSL Cup before falling short, the Current will look to improve the roster for the next season.

The Current picked up the options on defenders Addisyn Merrick, Izzy Rodriguez, and Jenna Winebrenner. All three contributed at times throughout the season.

Midfielder Addie McCain and defender Kate Del Fava are out of contract but have received new offers from the club. Defender Taylor Leach is also out of contract. They do not qualify for Free Agent status under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the NWSL and the NWSLPA.

Defender Kristen Edmonds and midfielder Desiree Scott are Free Agents under the new CBA and “the team hopes to bring both players back to Kansas City for 2023.” Both Scott and Edmonds were key players for the Current throughout 2022.

Forward Jaycie Johnson and goalkeeper Sydney Schneider have been waived and are free to sign with another team.

The Current now have 18 players under contract heading into the 2023 season.

Kansas City Current Roster

Goalkeepers (2): AD Franch, Cassie Miller

Defenders (7): Elizabeth Ball, Alex Loera, Hailie Mace, Addisyn Merrick, Izzy Rodriguez, Mallory Weber, Jenna Winebrenner

Midfielders (5): Chardonnay Curran, Lo’eau LaBonta, Claire Lavogez, Chloe Logarzo, Sam Mewis

Forwards (4): Elyse Bennett, Kristen Hamilton, Cece Kizer, Lynn Williams