Across State Lines: Gioacchini Selected by St. Louis in Expansion Draft

It’s been a busy week of activity for former Kansas City players around the world, most of it taking place off the field in the United States where teams continue to announce their end of season roster decisions on player contracts. One former Kansas City player, Nicholas Gioacchini, will be playing a little closer to Kansas City next year. In last week’s expansion draft, St. Louis CITY SC selected the Kansas City native with their first pick of the draft. Gioacchini made just six appearances for Orlando in the final run of the season, but did come away with a US Open Cup winners medal as the team won this year’s US Open Cup.

Elsewhere, on the field, in the USL Championship, former Sporting KC player, Saad Abdul-Salaam won the final with San Antonio FC. Abdul-Salaam didn’t dress for the final, but San Antonio defeated Louisville City 3-1 in the championship game. Louisville had four former KC players on their team in Amadou Dia, Wilson Harris, Enoch Mushagalusa, and Parker Siegfried. With the first three of those players appearing in the final for Louisville.

Finally, roster movement continues with MLS and NWSL teams announcing their end of season roster movement, which will see a number of players move on the below lists. If you know where a player ends up, make sure to comment below and let us know.

Here’s this week’s full update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Did not dress in San Antonio’s 3-1 win over Louisville.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Season over.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Season over.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Season over.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Season over.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 3-1 loss to San Antonio.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Season over.

Collin Fernandez (SPR) - Tulsa - Season over.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Season over.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Season over.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Louisville’s 3-1 loss to San Antonio.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Season over.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Season over.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Season over.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Season over.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Season over.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Season over.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Season over.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Season over.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 3-1 loss to San Antonio.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Season over.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Season over.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Season over.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Season over.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in Louisville’s 3-1 loss to San Antonio.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Season over.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Season over.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Season over.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Season over.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Season over.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Season over.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Season over.

International

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Started and played 18 minutes in Chindia’s 1-1 cup draw with Arges. Started and played 90 minutes in Chindia’s 1-1 draw with FCV Farul Constanta.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Virton’s 3-0 loss to Beerschot.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Started and played 90 minutes in Vida’s 1-0 loss to Victoria.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - World Cup break.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Loaned to Minnesota United 2.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Offseason.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Vasas’ 2-0 loss to Honved. Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Vasas’ 1-0 win over Mezokovesd-Zsory.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Did not dress in Deportivo’s 2-1 loss to America de Cali.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Did not dress in Future’s 1-1 draw with 1 de Augsto.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Started and played 85 minutes in Tianjin’s 3-2 win over Changchun Yatai.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Offseason.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Melbourne City - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in New Zealand’s 1-0 loss to South Korea. Started and played 90 minutes in New Zealand’s 1-1 draw with South Korea.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 90 minutes in Venezia’s 2-1 loss to Reggina.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Dressed for both of Jamaica’s games vs Paraguay.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Defeated Case-Pilote 1-0.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 90 minutes in Bengaluru’s 1-0 loss to East Bengal.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Offseason.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Scotland’s 2-1 win over Venezuela.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Did not dress in either of Ujpest’s games.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Apertura season over.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Started and played 90 minutes in Sudeva’s 2-1 loss to Kenkre.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Coruxo FC - Spain - Came off the bench and played 44 minutes, scoring a goal in Coruxo’s 2-2 (4-2) shootout loss in the Copa del Rey to Eldense.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Offseason.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Offseason.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Vittsjo - Sweden - Started and played 90 minutes in Australia’s 4-0 win over Sweden. Started and played 85 minutes in Australia’s 2-0 win over Thailand.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - Aguila - El Salvador - Apertura season over.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Offseason.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Loaned to Colorado Rapids.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 90 minutes in Vaduz’s 3-1 loss to Yverdon Sport.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game this week.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - No game this week.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not dress in Jarun’s 4-3 loss to Orijent 1919.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Did not dress in Vizela’s 2-1 cup loss to Vitoria Guimaraes. Started and played 90 minutes in Vizela’s 2-0 win over Pacos Ferreira.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 1-1 draw with Minsk.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Apertura season over.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - No game this week.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 2-1 loss to Castelldefels.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Offseason.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Gueugnon’s 2-1 win over Sochaux II.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game this week.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 88 minutes, scoring 2 goals in MTK’s 3-2 win over Ajka. Started and played 90 minutes in MTK’s 1-1 draw with Pecsi.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - No game this week.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - AE Zakakiou - Cyprus - Tied Alki Oroklini.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Offseason.

Heather O’Reilly (FCKC) - Shelbourne - Ireland - Offseason.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 2-1 loss to Brest.

David Panka (SPR) - Hertha Berlin II - Germany - Did not dress in Hertha’s 3-0 loss to SV Lichtenberg 47.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game this week.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - No game this week.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Club withdrew from league due to increased energy prices.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - Started and played 62 minutes, scoring a goal in Hajduk’s 2-2 draw with Slaven Koprivnica.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Botev’s 2-1 loss to Arda.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 5-0 cup win over Arbedo-Castione. Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 7-2 win over Sion.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game this week.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Rudes’ 4-0 win over Cibalia.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - Did not dress in Rayon’s 2-1 loss to Kiyovu Sports.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Did not dress in AEK’s 0-0 draw with GS Ilioupolis.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Offseason.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Did not dress in Hilden’s 5-2 loss to SW Essen.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - ASC Tidjikja - Mauritania - Looking for schedule.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Offseason.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes, recording 3 assists in Portugal’s 5-0 win over Haiti. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Portugal’s 1-0 win over Costa Rica.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 2-0 win over Sutton United.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Dressed but did not play in Port’s 2-0 win over Nakhonratchasima Mazda.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Graficar’s 6-1 win over Rad Beograd.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - Offseason.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in either of Honved’s games.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - Started and played 90 minutes in Gorica’s 2-0 cup loss to Sibenik.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - No game this week.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Started and played 66 minutes in Oliveirense’s 1-0 loss to Estrela.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego (MASL)- No game until 12/10.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) (MASL)- Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - No game until 12/10.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Empire (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Adam James (KC) - Empire (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas (MASL) - No game until 12/10.

Tate Lancaster (KC) - Florida (MASL) - No game until 12/17.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida (NISL) - Offseason.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - No game until 12/10.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - No game until 12/17.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego (MASL) - No game until 12/10.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Empire (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Rapid City (MLIS) - No game until 12/3.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - No game until 12/17.

MLS

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Offseason.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Offseason.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Offseason.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Colorado (Loan) - Offseason.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Offseason.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Offseason.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Offseason.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Offseason.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Offseason.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Offseason.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Offseason.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Offseason.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Offseason.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Dressed but did not play in the USA’s 2-1 loss to Germany. Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in the USA’s 2-1 win over Germany.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in the USA’s 2-1 loss to Germany. Started and played 90 minutes in the USA’s 2-1 win over Germany.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 34 minutes in Canada’s 2-1 win over Brazil. Dressed but did not play in Canada’s 2-1 loss to Brazil.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Offseason.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Offseason.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

MLS Next Pro

Sagir Arce (KC) - Minnesota (Loan) - Offseason.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Offseason.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Offseason.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Offseason.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Offseason.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Offseason.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Offseason.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Offseason.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Joe Amico (ACA)

Jalil Anibaba (SKC)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Lucas Bartlett (ACA)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Nick Besler (KC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC)

Spencer Glass (SKC)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (SKC)

Jaycie Johnson (KC)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Cole McLagan (KC)

Jimmy Medranda (SKC)

Ropapa Mensah (SPR)

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Tyler Pasher (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Kaveh Rad (SKC)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Parker Roberts (KC)

Maegan Rosa (FCKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Richard Sanchez (SKC)

Abby Small (KC)

Abby Smith (KCNWLS)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Julian Vazquez (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)