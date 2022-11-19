Roster moves, Apple TV, and the Qatar World Cup

It’s been a busy week in soccer for a KC fan. Both Sporting KC and the KC Current announced their offseason moves and problems are already popping up in Qatar at the World Cup.

Khiry Shelton has re-signed for three years plus an option. But the question is, just how much money is in this contract? Tim Melia is back for what should be a good battle for starting shot stopper with John Pulskamp.

Apple TV announced their rather high pricing format for the upcoming MLS season. What kind of effort & resources can we expect Apple to put into their new property?

Grant Wahl and other journalists have already had run ins with security in Qatar. Should we be surprised they’ve pulled back on some of the promises they made?

St. Louis debuted their new stadium. Good for them... or something.

