Across State Lines: Three Win NWSL Championship

While Saturday’s NWSL Final was a disappointment for the Kansas City Current and KC fans, three players with ties to Kansas City did bring home the championship with the Portland Thorns. Former FC Kansas City captain, Becky Sauerbrunn started and played the whole game for the Thorns in the win. Former KC Current goalkeeper Abby Smith was on the bench for the Thorns in the game while Michele Vasconcelos, who was originally a national team replacement player that earned a contract through the end of the season was not on the bench.

Elsewhere, three other North American leagues are set to finish up this weekend with their playoff finals. Ilie Sanchez, Latif Blessing, and Los Angeles FC will be taking on the Philadelphia Union in MLS Cup this year. In the USL League 1, former Sporting KC II player and Sporting KC draft pick, Jamil Roberts and the South Georgia Tormenta will be hosting the final against former Swope Park Ranger and one time SKC player, Ualefi and the Chattanooga Wolves in that final. Finally in the NISA, the Michigan Stars and former SKCII player and SKC draft pick, Matt Constant will be taking on Albion San Diego in their playoff final.

Here is the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Season over.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Season over.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Dressed but did not play in LAFC’s 3-0 win over Austin.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Season over.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Season over.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Season over.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Orlando - Season over.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Colorado (Loan) - Season over.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Season over.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Season over.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Season over.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Season over.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Season over.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Season over.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Season over.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Season over.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 3-0 win over Austin.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Season over.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Season over.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Did not dress in NYCFC’s 3-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Season over.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Season over.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Season over.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Season over.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Season over.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Orlando - Season over.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Season over.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 2-0 loss to Portland.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Season over.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Season over.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-0 loss to Portland.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-0 loss to Portland.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Season over.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Season over.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Season over.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 64 minutes in KC’s 2-0 loss to Portland.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Season over.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Season over.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Season over.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Season over.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Season over.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Season over.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Season over.

Maegan Rosa (FCKC) - Houston - Season over.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Season over.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 90 minutes in Portland’s 2-0 win over KC.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 75 minutes in KC’s 2-0 loss to Portland.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 2-0 win over KC.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Season over.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Did not dress in Portland’s 2-0 win over KC.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Season over.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 2-0 loss to Portland.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Did not dress in San Antonio’s 3-0 win over Oakland.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 79 minutes in Oakland’s 3-0 loss to San Antonio.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Colorado Springs’s 2-1 win over Sacramento.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Season over.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Season over.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Season over.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 120 minutes in Louisville’s 2-2 (5-3) shootout win over Pittsburgh.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Season over.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Season over.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Did not dress in Tampa Bay’s 1-0 win over Memphis.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 69 minutes in Louisville’s 2-2 (5-3) shootout win over Pittsburgh.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’s 2-1 win over Sacramento.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Season over.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Season over.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Did not dress in Pittsburgh’s 2-2 (5-3) shootout loss to Louisville.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Season over.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Season over.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Season over.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Season over.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 120 minutes in Louisville’s 2-2 (5-3) shootout win over Pittsburgh.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Season over.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Season over.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Season over.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Season over.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in Louisville’s 2-2 (5-3) shootout win over Pittsburgh.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Season over.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’s 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Season over.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Season over.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Season over.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Season over.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Season over.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 1-0 loss to Chattanooga.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Season over.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 1-0 loss to South Georgia.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Season over.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Dressed but did not play in South Georgia’s 1-0 win over Greenville.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Season over.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Chattanooga’s 1-0 win over Richmond.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Did not dress in Richmond’s 1-0 loss to Chattanooga.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (Loan) - Season over.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Started and played 90 minutes in Michigan’s 1-0 win over Chattanooga.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Season over.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 1-0 loss to Michigan.

International

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Started and played 69 minutes in Chindia’s 2-2 draw wtih Botosani.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Did not dress in Virton’s 3-1 loss to Lommel.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - No game this week.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 2-0 win over O’Higgins.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Loaned to Minnesota United 2.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Started and played 90 minutes in Kalmar’s 1-1 draw with Eskilstuna United.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Vasas’ 1-0 win over Paksi.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Dressed but did not play in Deportivo’s 0-0 draw with Independiente Medellin.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - No game this week.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Did not dress in Tianjin’s 2-1 loss to Zhejiang Professional.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Offseason.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Did not dress in Venezia’s 2-0 loss to Ascoli.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Gyor’s 2-0 win over Astra-Activtek.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Lost 2-1 to Aiglon in the Copa de France.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 90 minutes in Bengaluru’s 1-0 loss to Odisha.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Offseason.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 89 minutes in Aston Villa’s 1-1 (4-2) shootout loss to Everton. Started and played 82 minutes in Aston Villa’s 3-1 loss to Chelsea.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Did not dress in Ujpest’s 3-3 draw with Puskas.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in Tijuana’s 1-0 loss to Club America. Started and played 63 minutes in Tijuana’s 2-0 loss to Club America.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Offseason.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Coruxo FC - Spain - Dressed but did not play in Coruxo’s 2-1 loss to Burgos Promesas.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 1-0 loss to Universitario.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Offseason.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Vittsjo - Sweden - Started and played 90 minutes in Vittsjo’s 2-1 win over Pitea.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - Aguila - El Salvador - Started and played 90 minutes in Aguila’s 0-0 draw with Atletico Marte. Started and played 90 minutes in Aguila’s 1-0 win over Atletico Marte.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in Forge’s 2-0 win over Atletico Ottawa.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Loaned to Colorado Rapids.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Came off the bench and played 17 minutes, scoring a goal in Vaduz’s 2-1 Conference League loss to AZ Alkmaar. Started and played 90 minutes in Vaduz’s 2-0 loss to Bellinzona.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Duisburg’s 2-1 win over Koln.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vilaverdense’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Ouriense.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not dress in Jarun’s 3-0 loss to Rudes.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Did not dress in Vizela’s 2-2 draw with Boavista.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 80 minutes in Gomel’s 3-0 loss to Neman Grodno.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Apertura season over.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Dabas’ 1-0 loss to Szekszardi.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 1-0 loss to Badalona II.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Offseason.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’ 1-0 loss to Breidablik.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Did not dressin Finn Harps’ 3-1 loss to UCD.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - Started and played 81 minutes in Gueugnon’s 3-0 loss to Besancon. Lost 1-1 (6-5) in a shootout in the Copa de France to Chamalieres.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 4-0 loss to Koge.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 72 minutes, scoring a goal in MTK’s 6-2 win over Soroksar.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Rangers’ 2-0 win over Spartans. Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Rangers’ 5-0 win over Dundee.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - AE Zakakiou - Cyprus - Started and played 4 minutes in Zakakiou’s 3-0 win over Anagennisi Derynias.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Startd and played 90 minutes in Defensores’ 2-1 win over Villa San Carlos.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 4-3 loss to PSG.

David Panka (SPR) - Hertha Berlin II - Germany - Did not dress in Hertha’s 5-0 loss to VSG Altglienicke.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Did not dress in West Ham’s 3-1 loss to Arsenal.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Sevila’s 2-0 loss to Real Madrid.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Club withdrew from league due to increased energy prices.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - Dressed but did not play in either of Hajduk’s games.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Botev’s 2-1 win over Hebar 1918.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 57 minutes in Reykjavik’s 1-0 loss to Breidablik.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 1-0 loss to Winterthur.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 4-0 loss to Koge.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - Started and played 64 minutes in Rudes’ 3-0 win over Jarun.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - No game this week.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - No game until 11/6.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Offseason.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Did not dress in Hilden’s 2-2 draw with TSV Meerbusch.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - ASC Tidjikja - Mauritania - Looking for schedule.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in Kalmar’s 1-1 draw with Eskilstuna United.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Benfica’s 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich. Started and played 66 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Benfica’s 6-1 win over Damaiense.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Dressed but did not play in Bradford’s 1-1 draw with Crawley Town.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Dressed but did not play in Port’s 1-1 draw with Leo Chiangrai.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - Did not dress in Graficar’s 2-1 loss to Macva Sabac. Dressed but did not play in Graficar’s 1-1 (3-0) cup loss to Vojvodina.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - Offseason.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Honved’s 1-0 loss to Fehervar. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Honved II’s 5-1 win over Ivancsa.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - Dressed but did not play in Gorica’s 3-1 loss to Hajduk Split. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Gorica’s 1-1 draw with Slaven Koprivnica.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - Started and played 76 minutes in Vllaznia’s 8-0 loss to Chelsea. Defeated Skenderbeu Femra 6-0.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Dressed but did not play in Oliveirense’s 2-0 loss to Farense.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/10.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 11/25.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - No game until 12/10.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Empire - No game until 12/1.

Adam James (KC) - Empire - No game until 12/1.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - No game until 12/10.

Tate Lancaster (KC) - Florida - No game until 12/17.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida - Offseason.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - No game until 12/1.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire - No game until 12/1.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/10.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - No game until 12/17.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - No game until 12/10.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Empire - No game until 12/1.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - No game until 12/3.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - No game until 12/1.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - No game until 12/17.

MLS Next Pro

Sagir Arce (KC) - Minnesota (Loan) - Offseason.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Spencer Glass (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Offseason.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Offseason.

Julian Vazquez (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Offseason.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Nick Besler (KC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Jimmy Medranda (SKC)

Ropapa Mensah (SPR)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Tyler Pasher (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Abby Small (KC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)