USMNT vs Wales Reactions

Gregg Berhalter’s vision came to fruition for the first 45 minutes against Wales. The USMNT was dominant. They controlled possession and got the go ahead goal from Tim Weah, but it all changed in the second half.

Tyler Adams, sporting the captain’s armband, was fantastic. He might have earned himself a big payday already. The ginger out of Missouri Josh Sargent got the start at striker. However, the attack for the Americans almost exclusively came down the wings. Sargent was rather quiet on the day after hitting the post early in the first half.

Where was Gio Reyna? The Borussia Dortmand attacker says he’s “100 percent” healthy and ready to play.

Weston McKennie and Tim Ream were among four yellow cards for the Yanks and it may affect Friday’s lineup. McKennie is a necessity against Iran, does he sit on the bench against the Three Lions?

