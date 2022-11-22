The Blue Turf - the first episode of a KC Comets focused podcast

Thad Bell is joined by Kansas City Comets color announcer Erik Bergrud (Park University legend) to talk all things Kansas City Comets. First up are some changes in Major Arena Soccer League. There are new conferences, Video Reviews year-round (at least in some markets), and mic’d up referees for when fans can’t tell what the referees are seeing.

We then we talk about some of the new players, how they are doing in the preseason, and which Comets might be in the running for the MASL Rookie of the Year. We also give some observations on a pair of intra-squad scrimmages the Comets held last week.

The Comets open the season this Friday in St. Louis snd return home for their season opened on Saturday.

