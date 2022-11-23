Across State Lines: Holiday Selected for US Soccer Hall Of Fame

US Soccer has started to announce the 2023 Hall of Fame class for the US Soccer Hall of Fame. Former FC Kansas City player, Lauren Holiday was announced as the first entry in the class of 2023. Holiday was a two time NWSL champion with Kansas City in 2014 and 2015. She also won the league’s Golden Boot and MVP award in the 2013 season. She scored 22 goals and added 17 assists in 48 league appearances in her three years with KC before retiring after the 2015 season. Holiday had a very successful career with the US women’s national team, appearing 133 times for the US and scoring 24 goals. She helped the US win gold medals in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics and winning the 2015 World Cup.

On the field this week there wasn’t a whole lot of action as many leagues that are currently going on have taken a break for the start of this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Here is the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

International

Paul Atta Agyei (SPR) - Berekum Chelseas - Ghana - Cannot rejoin club until January.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - No game this week.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Came off the bench and played 34 minutes in Virton’s 2-0 loss to Standard Liege II.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Started and played 90 minutes in Vida’s 3-2 loss to UPNFM.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Offseason.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Loaned to Minnesota United 2.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Offseason.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Offseason.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - No game this week.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - No game this week.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Did not dress in Tianjin’s 4-0 cup win over Kunshan. Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Tianjin’s 2-1 win over Shanghai Shenhua.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Offseason.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Melbourne City - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Melbourne’s 4-1 win over Wellington Phoenix.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - No game this week.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 87 minutes, scoring a goal in Gyor’s 4-0 win over Kesz-St. Mihaly-Szeged.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Defeated Golden Star 3-1.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Bengaluru’s 4-0 loss to Mumbai City.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Offseason.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Aston Villa’s 3-1 win over Reading.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Apertura season over.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Started and played 90 minutes in Sudeva’s 1-0 loss to Neroca. Started and played 74 minutes in Sudeva’s 2-1 loss to Aizawl.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Offseason.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Coruxo FC - Spain - Came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Coruxo’s 1-0 loss to Langreo.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Offseason.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Offseason.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane Roar - Australia - Did not dress in Brisbane’s 2-1 win over Newcastle.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - Aguila - El Salvador - Apertura season over.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Offseason.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Loaned to Colorado Rapids.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 90 minutes in Vaduz’s 1-0 win over Lausanne Sport.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 79 minutes in Duisburg’s 7-0 loss to Bayern Munich.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - Started and played 45 minutes in Vilaverdense’s 5-0 win over Ovarense.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not dress in Jarun’s 3-2 win over Dubrava Zagreb.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 74 minutes in Vizela’s 2-2 draw with Chaves.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 120 minutes in Gomel’s 0-0 (6-5) shootout loss to Belshina.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Apertura season over.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Dabas’ 2-1 win over Bank-Dalnoki LA.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 22 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 4-1 win over Vilassar Mar.

Chloe Logarzo (KCC) - Western United (Loan) - Australia - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Western’s 1-0 win over Melbourne Victory.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Offseason.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - Started and played 83 minutes in Gueugnon’s 2-2 draw with Jura Dolois.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 4-0 loss to Thy ThistedQ.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - No game this week.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - Started and played 90 minutes in Rangers’ 1-1 draw with Glasgow City.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - AEZ Zakakiou - Cyprus - No game this week.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - Offseason.

Heather O’Reilly (FCKC) - Shelbourne - Ireland - Offseason.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - No game this week.

David Panka (SPR) - Hertha Berlin II - Germany - No game this week.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Did not dress in West Ham’s 1-0 win over Leicester City.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Sevilla’s 3-0 loss to Real Betis.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Club withdrew from league due to increased energy prices.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - Came of the bench and played 45 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Solin’s 3-2 win over Kustosija.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - No game this week.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Offseason.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - No game until 1/22.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 4-0 loss to Thy ThistedQ.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - Started and played 90 minutes in Rudes’ 0-0 draw with Dugopolje.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - Did not dress in Rayon’s 2-2 draw with Mukura.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Did not dress in AEK’s 1-1 draw with AO Egaleo.

Rauf Salifu (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Cannot play until the new year.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Plaza Colonia - Uruguay - Offseason.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - No game until 12/4.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - ASC Tidjikja - Mauritania - Looking for schedule.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Offseason.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Did not dress in Benfica’s 17-0 win over Moreirense.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 3-1 loss to Northampton Town.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Dressed but did not play in Port’s 3-1 loss to Buriram United.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - Started and played 45 minutes in Graficar’s 3-0 loss to IMT Novi Beograd.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - Offseason.

Joseph Addo Tetteh (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Cannot play until the new year.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - No game until 1/27.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - No game until 1/18.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - Started and played 90 minutes in Vllaznia’s 8-0 win over Kukesi-Femra.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Did not dress in Oliveirense’s 2-1 loss to Leixoes.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego (MASL)- No game until 12/10.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) (MASL)- Kansas City - No game until 11/25.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - No game until 12/10.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Empire (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Adam James (KC) - Empire (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas (MASL) - No game until 12/10.

Tate Lancaster (KC) - Florida (MASL) - No game until 12/17.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida (NISL) - Offseason.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - No game until 12/10.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - No game until 12/17.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego (MASL) - No game until 12/10.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Empire (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Rapid City (MLIS) - No game until 12/3.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - No game until 11/25.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - No game until 12/1.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - No game until 12/17.

MLS

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Offseason.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Offseason.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Offseason.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Colorado (Loan) - Offseason.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Offseason.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Offseason.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Offseason.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Offseason.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Offseason.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Offseason.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Offseason.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Offseason.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Offseason.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Offseason.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Offseason.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Offseason.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Offseason.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Offseason.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Offseason.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Offseason

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Offseason.

Collin Fernandez (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Offseason.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Offseason.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Offseason.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Offseason.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Offseason.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Offseason.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

James Musa (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Offseason.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Offseason.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Offseason.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Offseason.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Offseason.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Offseason.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Offseason.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Offseason.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Offseason.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Offseason.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Offseason.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Offseason.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Offseason.

MLS Next Pro

Sagir Arce (KC) - Minnesota (Loan) - Offseason.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Offseason.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Offseason.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - Offseason.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Offseason.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - Offseason.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Offseason.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Offseason.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Offseason.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

USL 2

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Des Moines - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Kian Alberto (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Jalil Anibaba (SKC)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Lucas Bartlett (ACA)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Nick Besler (KC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

TJ Fatah (SPR)

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC)

Spencer Glass (SKC)

Josip Hmura (SPR)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (SKC)

Jaycie Johnson (KC)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Cole McLagan (SPR)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Jimmy Medranda (SKC)

Ropapa Mensah (SPR)

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Tyler Pasher (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Kaveh Rad (SKC)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Parker Roberts (KC)

Maegan Rosa (FCKC)

Soony Saad (SKC)

Richard Sanchez (SKC)

Abby Small (KC)

Abby Smith (KCNWLS)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Cade Thomson (SPR)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Julian Vazquez (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)