World Cup matchday 6 open thread - USMNT vs England and Wales vs Iran are key matches

Match Day 6

Group A and Group B play their second matches of the World Cup today. In Group A, Netherlands and Ecuador have three points after beating Qatar and Senegal respectively. In Group B England is on top with three points, Wales and the United States both have one, and Iran at the bottom with zero.

Friday, Nov. 25

Wales vs. Iran, 4 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Iran has to get a result to have any chance to advance. The question is can they respond after the 6-2 beat down England laid on them. Was England that good or Iran that bad? Or a bit of both? If Wales does not get a win, it leaves the door open for the US to slide through.

Qatar vs. Senegal, 7 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Qatar (the oppressive and abusive host country) and Senegal will fight to get there first points in the Tournament.

Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

The two best teams (in theory) of Group A will probably decide first and second place in the group with this match.

England vs. United States, 1 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Yanks vs Brits! After England trounced Iran (another terribly abusive and horrible regime) by a score of 6-2 in the first match, they can secure a spot in the knockout round with a win. The United States took a lead in the first half against Wales but did not respond to changes Wales made in the second half. Eventually giving up a penalty that was put away by Gareth Bale.

The disappointment was that the US was clearly the better team in the first half and looked like they were ready to open it up after the break. But then Wales actually possessed the ball and went on the attack and the US did not adapt.

Then there were the questions about Gio Reyna. He didn’t start and didn’t sub into the game that could have used his talents. Coach Berhalter said he had some tightness but Reyna said he was fine and that you would have to ask the coach why.

The US will know the result of the Wales-Iran match and that could affect strategy as well.