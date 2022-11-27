World Cup Updates

The USMNT has defeated England with a resounding 0-0 draw in their second match of the 2022 World Cup. It may not have been worth three points, but it was a memorable performance from the United States. They were unlucky to not get the winner with Christian Pulisic hitting the crossbar and Weston McKennie missing a golden opportunity as well.

Why has Gio Reyna barley seen the field? Eric Wynalda has claimed Gregg Berhalter lied about the players’ fitness and there’s now a rift between the two.

Haji Wright got the start over Josh Sargent, how does he match up against a stingy Iran defense? While the US should win, this is not going to be an easy three points. Iran is organized, only needs to play for a draw, and goals have been hard to come by for the Americans.

Qatar spent billions of dollars for their team to be alive for all of six days in the World Cup, the first team to be eliminated.

Music from The Vandon Arms!

