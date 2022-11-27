Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Comets Kick Off Season

The Kansas City Comets kicked off the 2022-2023 MASL season this weekend with a home-home series against their cross state rivals, the St. Louis Ambush. The Comets lost the first game on Friday night, falling 5-4 in overtime to the Ambush. Last night at Cable Dahmer Arena the Comets picked up a 4-2 win to split the first two games. Here are stats and milestones from the pair of games.

11/25

Ignacio Flores’ goal was his 100th goal/assist in all competitions for KC, he’s the 9th player to reach that mark.

Flores’ goal was his 46th in league play for KC, breaking his tie with Kiel Williams for 11th all time on that list.

Ramone Palmer made his 140th league appearance for KC, breaking his tie with Brian Harris for 7th all time on that list.

Palmer made his 169th appearance in all competitions, tying him with Vahid Assadpour for 5th all time on that list.

Lucas Sousa’s 2 goals gave him 33 in league play for KC, tying him with Rian Marques for 18th all time on that list.

The 2 goals gave Sousa 39 in all competitions for KC, tying him with Alain Matingou for 15th all time on that list.

Sousa’s 2 goals gave him 48 goals and assists in league play for KC, passing Kevin Ellis for 18th all time on that list.

Ray Lee made his 56th appearance in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Ryan Junge for 20th all time on that list.

11/26

John Sosa’s goal and 2 assists gave him 305 goals/assists in all competitions for KC, tying him with Assadpour for 2nd all time on that list.

Palmer made his 170th appearance in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Assadpour for 5th all time on that list.