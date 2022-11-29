The Blue Turf - Comets split the opening weekend games

The 2022-23 MASL season has started and the I-70 rivalry took center stage for opening weekend. The St. Louis Ambush and the Kansas City Comets split a pair of games with both taking the victory at home. The Ambush won in overtime on Friday and the Comets won on Saturday after taking the lead in the first quarter and never giving up the lead.

Erik Bergrud from the Comets broadcast team and Thad Bell from The Blue Testament talk about the difference between the two games, and what the Comets might focus on before the next game. We also touch base on the new “villain” in the league.

The Comets had a celebrity in the house Saturday when Jason Sudeikis of Ted Lasso fame attended and was wearing a Comets retro jersey. That kind of knock-on publicity is priceless for the Comets and the MASL.

