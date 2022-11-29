Diego Gutierrez gives an update from Qatar

It’s win or go home for the Americans today in the final group stage game against Iran. The game is coming with more than just soccer, as we saw Tyler Adams & Gregg Berhalter get hit with heavy political questions about race and US naval policy.

With so much on the line, we brought in some boots on the ground to give us insight on the mindset of this young team facing elimination.

Former Sporting KC & USMNT player Diego Gutierrez and his wife Ginna are in Qatar with the US Soccer Federation. They got to attend the big Thanksgiving dinner with the team and Diego loved what he’s seen from the US players. He’ll give you some confidence ahead of today’s 1:00pm CT kickoff.

We hear what their experience has been in Qatar off the field, amid all the controversy.

Ginna is there along with other organizers of the 2026 World Cup who are gathering info to prepare for the festivities in Kansas City. She even drops a hint at the number of teams that will be in Kansas City.

Diego gives us some great insight from both the player’s point of view, as well as from the front office. He tells us about the time he tried to recruit Christian Pulisic to the Philadelphia Union.

